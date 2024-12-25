NOT MEDICAL ADVICE – LAYPERSON’S OPINION FOR EDUCATIONAL DISCUSSION ONLY

Most of us would agree with the clichés “we are what we eat” and “food is the best medicine”. But this is not precise nor correct. Whether we end up with a high IQ or are autistic, live to 100 or unfairly “catch” disease and die young, end up fat or thin, have alertness and vitality in old age or Alzheimer’s dementia all depends on whether one key organ stays intact or slowly and insidiously fails – the 30-foot long small intestine that allows nutrients and non-nutrients alike to seep through its wall lining into the blood stream for nourishment and health or for slow insidious blood poisoning called Metabolic Sepsis. Most of us have no clue that poop from the big bowel can ascend back up the 30-foot-long small intestine and seep into the bloodstream resulting in Metabolic Sepsis, here termed “autointoxication”.

Autointoxication does not only mean toxemia from external infection such as dead bacteria contracted in the lung from a windstorm (Valley Fever), nor toxemia by absorption when toxins unnaturally penetrate bodily tissues and cavities (infection). It means when large molecules of benign protein, sugar, or non-nutrient metabolites, are not found at their point of origin, but become toxic when they seep through the intestinal lining and enter the bloodstream. As Swiss doctor, Adolphe Combe MD, defines it in his 1923 book Intestinal Autointoxication it means toxemia caused by normal digestion, beyond that of breakdown agents like enzymes, by action of microbes that also convert starches to sugar, emulsify (make edible by combining) fats, and transform proteins into a cooked or digestible substance or into crystalline bodies. Put differently, beneficial, harmless microbes in the digestive tract can change in quality and bring about putrefaction and toxicity in the bloodstream, which can vary in each person and can simulate venomous poisoning. Thus, autointoxication does not conform to Germ Theory (an external pathogen) or Terrain Theory (a contaminated inner environment from external causes). Nor would a vaccine necessarily bring about its detoxification by making antibodies, or as Combe put it: “microbes make the digestive canal a laboratory for poisons” (i.e., a potential disease chamber).

The medical establishment keeps the definition of this phenomenon fractured into many diagnoses for power, profit and control, such as leaky gut, permeable small intestine, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth SIBO, celiac disease, colitis, Crohn’s disease, diverticulitis, etc.

The medical-drug-industrial complex instead focuses on cartoonish but lucrative virus pandemic and vaccinations. And even alternative medicine advocates promote strengthening the immune system that can end up killing us with autoimmune reactions instead of letting the body heal itself. And since there is a “gut-brain” connection, promoting mass fear, hysteria, and terrorism can incite the unconscious release of cortisol and adrenaline and mass septic or anaphylactic shock renamed as a viral pandemic.

Nonetheless, if I understand the science of metabolic sepsis correctly, any substance, including clean, but poorly digested, combined or bound, organic food that get into the bloodstream where it is not supposed to be, can trigger an autoimmune reaction of white blood cells, antibodies, killer T-cells, Cytokine storm, inflammation, allergies, or anaphylactic shock, etc. Put differently, we hear a lot about the abstract “immune system”, but its concrete manifestation is the small intestine. Dr. Henry Beiler, MD, in his famous book Food Is the Best Medicine, called the “small intestine…the first line of defense against harmful foods and poisons”.

One aspect of microbes or non-nutrient metabolites that cause infection in the intestine is that they are not where they are supposed to be (called translocation or transfection) and can seep through the intestinal wall lining into the bloodstream or lymph canal which is a waste drainage line full of mucus that collects abnormal cells. Translocation is the migration of bacteria or its products from the intestinal lumen to mesenteric lymph nodes. This means even fresh organic vegetables, grass-fed meat or egg white protein from antibiotic free-range chickens can produce a toxin if it is poorly digested, putrefies and attracts bacteria that dies and morphs into an endotoxin or exotoxin and seeps into the bloodstream-lymph canal through the disease chamber of a compromised small intestine.

Irreversible Candida overgrowth from antibiotics misbalancing the gut, can result in yeast build up in the liver. Candida forms horizontal roots called Rhizoids that penetrate the intestinal wall. Rhizoids allow the toxic elements of “bacteria, viruses, undigested protein, acids, and numerous waste products to gain passage…to enter the lymphatic system”. In turn, the Lymph canal dumps into the blood circulatory system through the thoracic duct, sending Endotoxins (dead bacteria inside cell) and Exotoxins (a protein released by living bacterial cells) to other organs such as the lung, which is not designed to be a filter like the liver is. Infusions of protein into the bloodstream can result in allergies and potentially deadly anaphylactic shock. Exotoxins are called many names: diphtheria (respiratory problems, myocarditis heart nerve failure, kidney failure), cholera (diarrhea) and clostridium neurotoxins (lockjaw), again for power, profit and control.

These toxins can migrate into the lung if the liver gets overloaded with food and toxins at the same time. The lung produces fluids to flush out the toxins resulting in pneumonia, especially if one eats food once they become sick and doesn’t fast (“feed a cold, starve a fever”). So, where does the dreaded respiratory disease start that is re-named COVID 19? Airborne dead bacteria from dust or manure can enter the lungs, overload the liver with toxemia and cause pneumonia (aka “Valley Fever”), but technically that is not a virus and is rare and less deadly. Apparently, it is more likely for endotoxins to enter the lung from the bloodstream from a leaky gut especially because of taking antibiotics which are fungal and from false confidence in ineffective vaccines. Or Sepsis can occur from a needle prick to administer a drug or a car accident that punctures the skin.

Moreover, the ileocecal valve in the colon can fail that prevents poop from backing up in the bowel and ascending back into the small intestine. Small Intestinal Bowel Overgrowth (SIBO) pumps fecal matter through the intestinal wall into the bloodstream (metabolic sepsis or blood poisoning). The small intestine was not intended to be a sewer although the bowel is a sort of septic tank.

Up until recently, modern medicine had no way to detect what is going on in the intestine. Dr. William Davis, MD, in his book Super Gut, has come up with a way to self-test whether you have putrefaction going on in your gut called AIRE – which is a way to measure methane and hydrogen emissions in your breath (see pages 112-120). So, you can detect and measure putrefaction in your gut yourself to test for small intestinal bacterial or fungal overgrowth. Even the NIH reluctantly admits this device is reliable.

In 1918, Dr. John Kellogg, MD, stated there were two types of “germs” found in the small intestine: Fermentation Germs that feed upon carbohydrates and vegetables; and Putrefaction Germs which feed of proteins. Fermentation Germs produce lactic and acetic acids in such minute amounts they are harmless. But Putrefaction Germs, produced by the decomposition of proteins, generate highly poisonous toxins that closely resemble snake venom with dangerous symptoms from even tiny doses. The Putrefying Germs thrive in an alkaline environment and typically die because the small intestine is acidic. But if overwhelming numbers of Putrefying Germs swarm the intestine from eating meat or pasteurized milk and stool backs up from the bowel, chronic autointoxication can occur. All chronic diseases are believed to start in the small intestine with putrefying meat or egg whites that are not easily broken down by digestion. From putrefaction, hardening of arteries, high blood pressure, paralysis like lockjaw, brain hemorrhage, gall stones, fatigue, rashes, senility, and kidney failure can ensue.

Putrefaction Germs are known as e-Coli, Subtilis, Streptococcus, Enterococcus, gas bubbles in the blood (Welch’s Bacillus), Proteus Bacillus, and Typhus. Laxatives can bring temporary relief, but patients are never cured from only temporary detoxification. Same can be said for antibiotics which can result in bacterial resistance and death. The introduction of fruit, buttermilk, whey, sauerkraut, and raw vegetable cures that stimulate fermentation and acidification can deliver patients from this poisoning. But this treatment is considered old fashioned and abandoned long ago by modern medicine because drug companies can find no profit in it (see John Kellogg, MD, The Itinerary of Breakfast: The Stages of Digestion, 1918). Interestingly, monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID symptoms was banned by the FDA and such antibodies are acidic.

Polymath Patrick Jordan (Substack-Vaccine Fraud 1) describes how sepsis blood poisoning can occur from bacteriophages (classified as a virus as they are parasitic, have a capsid shell, self-replicate, and need a host) that can turn into toxic tetanus from exposure to horse and cow poop in manure. Jordan says: “tetanus was never the problem, virus – bacteriophage was/is”. Bacteriophages are scavengers that eat decaying bacteria but can also deliver dead bacterial endotoxins or live exotoxins into the intestine and bloodstream. Endo/Exotoxins can cause hypotension, organ failure and deadly septic shock.

Virologists assert with great certainty that COVID-19 is an airborne virus, while alternative medicine claim there are no viruses because they have never been isolated or purified, and bacteria are benign cleanup microbes and not pathogenic. What both are missing is autointoxication without a virus or a compromised intestinal terrain from external origin. COVID-19 is supposed to be viral not bacterial in origin. But bacteriophage “viruses” can be generated in your own body when poop ascends back up the small intestine.

Dr. Carlo Brogna, MD, The Secrets of SARS-CoV-2: The Real Truth (2021- see book review here) points to bacteriophages as the cause or facilitator of SARS-CoV2, the supposed parent pathogen of COVID-19. Dr. Brogna has demonstrated that SARS-CoV-2 can originate with viral bacteriophages (presumably that can come from SIBO ascending from the bowel back into the small intestine although he never says this in his book). Dr. William Davis, MD, in his book Super Gut, 2023, explains that European researchers have discovered how bacteria can climb back up the small intestine to enter the bloodstream causing potentially deadly sepsis, misnamed SIBO. The missing link of leaky gut in the virus-antivirus debate defies both Germ Theory of some airborne microbe and Terrain Theory that a contaminated gut biome can’t be continually detoxed and requires vaccination. The infamous Dr. John H. Kellogg, MD, (of Kellogg corn flakes and fiber cereals), an advocate of Germ Theory and circumcision, explained this as far back as 1910 in his book Autointoxication or Intestinal Toxemia:

“…putrefaction in the colon did not give rise to Indican (a substance derived from dietary protein that is excreted by the kidneys as an indicator of putrefactive intestinal bacteria) in the urine in any considerable quantity, and that the presence of much Indican in the urine was due to the reflux of putrefactive material from the colon into the small intestine through an incompetent ileocecal valve…proved by x-ray examination” (page 53).

Indican is associated with high levels of lectin, potato, tomatoes, soybeans and grains in the diet and is a marker of putrefaction in the intestine (source: Patrick Jordan).

The ileocecal backflow trap valve can be damaged by animal or plant protein that can cause thickening of the valve, a dietary deficiency of cartilage, and or by health food such as lettuce, popcorn, raw vegetables and fruit and especially cabbage. So much for plant-based detoxification, Germ Theory or Vaccination thought to be necessary for de-contamination of the Terrain. One can detox a leaky intestine with chlorine dioxide or numb the leaky cell wall tissues with Ivermectin or detox a leaky colon backflow valve with an enema. But these are temporary palliatives not real treatment or cure of the root cause. As Patrick Jordan says, “it is not just leaky gut, but leaky everything” including cells that lack an outer membrane. Everything is leaking, cell walls, ileocecal and atrial fib heart valves, colon, kidney, etc. Cell wall integrity is dependent on cartilage in the diet, Vitamin A, calcium,

Leaky gut can also result from low stomach acid with age, oxalate stone formation, eating lectin proteins in beans or ingesting the Gliadin protein in GMO wheat. Oxalic acid from foods (spinach, almonds, beets, tofu, chocolate, all nuts), high doses of Vitamin C from commercial ascorbic acid made from corn and aspergillus fungus accumulated in the liver, all can turn into razor sharp oxalate crystals unless oxalic acid binds with calcium in the stomach. But calcium as an oxalate binder can also increase the alkalinity pH level in the gut thus lowering stomach acid resulting in a vicious circle of oxalate damage to the stomach lining. Contrary to the alkaline water fad, stomach acidity, not alkalinity, is conducive to gut and overall health. Without natural collagen (or dried cartilage, pig’s feet, beef tendon, etc.) the cells can break down and become more permeable. Without enough collagen to hold the cells together they will begin to break down. Under stress the body can break down protein from the tissues if no other sources are available (self cannibalization). This is often called “autoimmune disease”, but it is an allergy reaction or a nutritional deficiency than can be addressed with nutritional rebalancing.

It is noteworthy that the COVID vaccine is reported by Prof. and Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi to target the thin wall of the small intestine with spike protein that results in an autoimmune reaction of killer lymphocytes (the first phase of clot formation), and antibodies and leucocytes that eat your vessel wall cells (see video- fast forward to 1:30).

Patrick Jordan describes how the environment has been microbially contaminated by corporations and government:

“Pseudomonas Aeruginosa (PA) and Serratia Marcescens (SM bacteria used to make Serra-peptidase) were used by the CIA off the coast of San Francisco as aerosols to see what kind of drift pattern and results would happen if an ENEMY had done something similar with a 'pathogen'. P.A. is now a contaminant in ALL water supplies of ALL hospitals, clinics and dental offices. It can KYLL someone who is immune compromised (has leaky gut). S.M. would make mother's milk turn RED (a good trace for hospital/ER admissions so that they could see how far their 'simulant' went. It too is pathogenic… worse than all of these 'normal' transmission routes is that DARPA has been studying Lactobacillus Rhamnosus because it can BURROW from the gut into the VAGUS NERVE and from there remotely affect the brain or just travel up the nerve to the brain. There are glial circulation pathways around nerves. Blood and lymph go everywhere”. (It should be noted that many commercial probiotic formulas include Lactobacillus Rhamnosus).

(I’m not sure how Pseudomonas can survive the chlorine, chloramine, charcoal, and ozone treatments of municipal water agencies. But pseudomonas is prevalent in the bowel and can infect the gut or the nasal passages by the fecal-oral or fecal-nasal pathway, or oral sex, without any water system contamination).

Dr. William Davis, MD, (Super Gut) reports that poop in the large bowel can back up waste if the ileocecal valve is compromised by consuming alcohol, chocolate, and caffeine. Fecal matter ascending back up into the small intestine is euphemistically called Small Intestinal Bowel Overgrowth or SIBO. Constipation can worsen SIBO. Sepsis gets its name from a septic tank that holds liquid and solid human waste. So, metabolic sepsis is when poop gets into the bloodstream (not to be confused with sepsis from medical needle pricks, household skin cuts or car accidents, bacterial infection from hospital breathing tubes and catheters or from antibiotic resistance). If a bacterium strongly resists a fungal-based antibiotic to thwart death, it can cause antibiotic resistance and septic shock as well. ***But a cationic (covalent bonding) antibiotic such as Polymyxin B can bind endotoxins by electrostatic attraction (+/-) without any deadly bacterial resistance***.

There are other chemical binders that can be used to bind endo/exotoxins:

1. Poly (1-vinylimidazole PVI) – not available commercially to my knowledge.

2. 1-(12 mercaptododecyl)-e-methylimidazolium bromide (MDmlBR) – not available commercially

3. Polymixin -B binds with endotoxins from Lipid A portion of bacterial lipopolysaccharide

(available for dogs without Rx?)

4. Activated Charcoal- commercially available

5. Other endotoxin binders – Bentonite clay, Kaopectate (a salicylate), Kaotin (stool softener), Full Spectrum Binder (bentonite clay, activated charcoal, molybdenum, chlorella extract)

6. Broccoli Sprouts – Sulforaphane helps produce enzymes in the liver that eliminate toxins

7. Biophotonic Liquid Gold – have capability to bind, neutralize and eliminate toxins

8. Chlorophyl from mulberry lead, boron, humic ionic blend – increase biotransformation enzymes

9. Immunoglobulin G – serum derived from bovine source as intestinal toxic binder

10. Endotoxin Terrain Drops – homeopathic for minor symptoms

