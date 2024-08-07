NOT MEDICAL ADVICE – LAYPERSONS’ OPINION

“By definition COVID-19 IS, THEREFORE, SEPSIS, which is best defined as an inadequate host (patient) response to an infection (and)… characterized by a thrombotic (blood vessel clotting) endotheliopathy (pathology of interior cell linings in blood and lymph vessels) involving the entire body. Importantly, as demonstrated in COVID-19, the causative microorganism in sepsis does not have to be bacterial; sepsis can also be caused by viruses, fungi and even parasites. Mortality rates from severe COVID19 are similar to those observed in other forms of sepsis and the complex immune response in COVID-19 cannot be distinguished from that of other forms of sepsis - Jean Louis Vincent,MD,PhD, COVID-19: It’s All About Sepsis, Future Microbiology Journal, Belgium, Jan. 2021, author of Textbook of Critical Care, 2024).

In the main, then, the doctor learns that if he gets ahead of the superstitions of his patients, he is a ruined man; and the result is that he instinctively takes care not to get ahead of them. That is why all the changes come from the laity…Every profession is a conspiracy against the laity” – George Bernard Shaw, The Doctor’s Dilemma, 1906.

This writer invited followers of this website to offer suggestions of a selective inventory of treatments that address the root cause of COVID-imputed infections, postulated to be gut-derived sepsis disease resulting from long-term leaky gut. Metabolic sepsis is blood poisoning where microorganisms seep into the blood through gaps in the intestinal lining causing an automatic immune system over-reaction resulting in death by septic pneumonia. Septic death of the small intestine (gradual peritonitis) by leakage manifests in secondary respiratory failure and pneumonia, myocarditis heart attack, or turbo cancers, and chronic diseases too long to list.

The father of modern medicine, Hippocrates said some 2,484 years ago that “all disease begins in the gut”. COVID is a socially constructed pandemic of modern medicine intimated by Ivan Illich in his book Medical Nemesis: The Expropriation of Health, 1976, that exposed the effectiveness of modern medicine as an illusion. Klaus Kohnlein, MD in his book Virus Mania: How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics Making Billion Dollar Profits at Our Expense, 2007) showed how all epidemics were socially engineered and hysteria. COVID is the means to bring about a new world order of fascist oligarch technocracy. Under such a technocratic medical regime, conventional allopathic medical treatment only addresses the secondary diseases not the root cause, to further social control and depopulation. Sepsis can also arise from hospitalization needle pricks and breathing tubes or from antibiotic resistance not dealt with here.

Layperson’s have exposed that virus has never been isolated in a lab, seen in a microscope, or studied in a control comparison experiment. But the human body is teeming with trillions of harmless microbes that can be turned into viruses or virulence in the disease chamber of a compromised small intestine (Natasha Campbell McBride, Gut and Physiology Syndrome, 2020). The main culprits in compromising the human gut have been the propagation of antibiotics and the marketing of plant proteins (soy, pea, beans, spirulina, etc.) that the human digestion system cannot breakdown and drill through the gut lining (Steven Gundry, The Plant Paradox: The Dangers of Healthy Foods That Cause Disease, 2017). Moreover, plant foods have 10,000 time more toxins than any industrial pesticide and humans in modern societies eat about 1,500 mg of natural, organic plant pesticide per day (Bruce Aames, PhD). Plant foods are good for cleansing but not nutrition or maintaining the integrity of functioning organs. This is why plant foods should be fermented, pressure cooked, soaked, fermented, or diluted before eating.

The supposition on which this layperson’s treatment inventory is based is that the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) deploys real or imaginary bioweapons on enemy targets, and the conventional medical paradigm of a virus as the cause of the bugaboo disease COVID is a plausible Psy-Op. As the root cause of COVID-19 is a classified secret, we can only speculate it. Moreover, the US government at all levels is currently under occupation and control of a foreign power and its medical policies are malevolent, as they have been surreptitiously hidden since at least the 1918 Spanish Flu (Eleanor McBean, The Poisoned Needle: Suppressed Facts About Vaccination, 1957).

SELECTIVE TREATMENT INVENTORY FOR A LAYPERSON’S MODEL OF LEAKY GUT AS ROOT CAUSE OF COVID-IMPUTED DISEASES

Palliative Care

Nicotine. As the researchers of the article “Nicotine Exposure Decreases Likelihood of SARS-CoV-2 RNA Expression and Neuropathy in hACE2 Mouse Brain but not Moribundity” state:

“Astringency can help with leaky gut by delivering (natural) polymers to the large intestine, where the bacteria can use them to promote nutrient absorption, immunity and vitamin production. However, doctors don’t recognize leaky gut as a medical condition, so there’s no standard treatment…Some things to consider are fermented foods, polyphenols, supplements and herbs…”

Although there are hundreds of so-called studies online claiming that smoking is bad for your health, there are five studies showing regular smokers have the lowest death rates from COVID-19. The presumed mechanism of action is that nicotine is an astringent that tightens the cell walls of the small intestine so that undigested food, bacteria, fungi and parasites cannot enter the blood stream (sepsis). Chiropractor Bryan Ardis has reported online that Nicotine has been shown to improve patients with a wide range of diseases, suggesting that its mechanism of action of narrowing the gaps in the gut is related to infection. However, a problem with nicotine is that it is not a cure and leaves a person with leaky gut with no permanent improvement and burdened with expensive nicotine patches. Because nicotine does not heal the porous gut lining, it can’t be considered a regenerative approach that will cure the leaky gut condition. Nicotine is thus a palliative or symptom-reducing anodyne that does not restore the gut lining nor provide disinfection or regeneration.

However, Nicotine could be used to eclipse ICU sepsis blood poisoning because of its fast-acting action. Hospitals would never authorize using Nicotine for emergent COVID care given the barrage of anti-smoking propaganda that has negatively changed the superstitions of the public against smoking and the drug company bribe money that hospitals and doctors receive. Smoking is also a marker of lower class and lower education, and the educated class is prone to not smoke as a form of social class virtue signaling and one-upmanship.

If the leaky gut premise of disease holds up, then we are not what we eat, but what our gut blocks or allows to get into the bloodstream. And plant “food is not the best medicine” because human metabolism is not designed to eat plant proteins as, say, a cow with four stomachs and the ability to regurgitate food and re-chew it.

Anesthetic Paralyzers

Ivermectin – Ivermectin is a permanent anesthetic intestinal anti-parasitic worm treatment.

The bugaboo COVID-19 is a self-limiting or self-recovering disease with the same symptoms as seasonal influenza that is almost always resolved naturally without treatment or drugs by sleep, water, and fasting (99% recovery rate Claus Kohnlein, Virus Mania). But does Ivermectin work for the immune compromised with diabetes and obesity is the real question with COVID-19?

A Phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled and double-blind study titled “Randomized Trial Study of Metformin, Ivermectin and Fluvoxamine for COVID-19” in the politicized New England Journal of Medicine, found that none of the three drugs prevented hypoxemia, hospitalization, an emergency department visit or death from COVID-19. Fluvoxamine is a repurposed anti-anxiety drug supposedly with anti-inflammation action. Metformin lowers blood sugar levels in diabetics.

Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are highly prone to deadly overdosage by nefarious practitioners and greedy hospitals (Steve Falconer, “Ivermectin”, video documentary, Bitchute.com and Jennifer Daniels, MD, The Lethal Dose: Why Your Doctor is Prescribing It). Moreover, because the toxins and rotting proteins causing the bugaboo COVID-19, influenza, or Endotoxin poisoning have not been removed as the body would naturally do without Ivermectin, these body wastes are then impounded deeper in the body making it more prone to eventually causing cancers or heart disease (Dr. Amanda Vollmer, ND). The anti-parasite drug Ivermectin works for intestinal parasites, but only by paralyzing them. Ivermectin does nothing to cleanse the body or cure the presumed root cause of a permeated gut lining that is allowing a “river of toxins” to be dumped into the bloodstream. Sick people who take Ivermectin and have three bowel movements per day probably get better. However, sick people who use Ivermectin and are constipated are likely prone to getting worse. So, is Ivermectin an independent-acting variable or dependent on waste elimination? People get better after taking Ivermectin but likely would have gotten better anyway with best rest, hydration and laxatives that don’t trigger dehydrating uncontrollable diarrhea. With Ivermectin perhaps humans have a way to close intestinal gaps each day but not heal up the gut.

Disinfectants

High Dose Intravenous Vitamin C. Commenter “Robin Dann” suggested Intravenous High Dose Vitamin C as a COVID treatment. “High C by IV” treatment was also previously advocated by commenter “Mothman” who was involuntarily and punitively treated for COVID-like symptoms in a British hospital that denied him the Vitamin C protocol for his political views. Patrick Jordan expressed that using Vitamin C for detoxification of the gut “can actually make the first pass metabolites (non-nutrient microbes) even more toxic and even carcinogenic”. We already know that Vitamin C combined with Aspergillus fungus in the liver endogenously makes Oxalate kidney stone metabolites for example. Patrick Jordan is author of the iconoclastic ICD-999: Vaccine Induced Diseases-The Chronic Serum Sickness Postulate, and clarified that what he means by “serum sickness” is that it is synonymous with sepsis blood poisoning.

Moreover, the Potential Hydrogen (pH) level of blood should be maintained at neutral 7 +/- or adverse events including death may occur if blood pH goes to 6 or 8. The pH of ascorbic acid is highly acidic, around 3. The stomach cannot balance ascorbic acid that is infused into the bloodstream directly. It is better to get Vitamin C from sauerkraut than a supplement or even raw cabbage, as it is absorbable from fermented kraut.

“High C by IV” was successfully used by Dr. Paul Marik, MD, in his anti-COVID Treatment Protocol until banned by the FDA at the behest of drug companies that fund the FDA that did not want a natural alternative treatment competing with their lucrative drugs. Marik’s protocol called for up to 1,000 mg of Vitamin C by IV every 6 hours or 2,400 mg/day.

Dr. Keith Scott Mumby, MD, in his book “Virus Blitz” 2023, calls Vitamin C “the greatest anti-viral of them all". Mumby believes “C” is safer than water and can be taken at doses of 10 grams (1,000 mg) in saline solution by intravenous method for 5 days for those with serious infections. Mumby cites Dr. Frederick Klenner that 100 grams (10,000 mg) of “C” could save patients with septicemia. The mechanism of action of “C” is that it breaks down the protein coat of viruses. However, Dr. Natasha Campbell McBride MD, MSc, warns that destroying the cell wall of microbes can lead to a “ghost virus” (my term) that the Innate and Interferon Immune System cannot detect, while the Adaptive Immune System of antibodies does not kick in for one to two weeks. Too late for Sepsis.

For Vitamin C to be effective in a hospital ICU setting it must ideally work within one hour of infection, which necessitates intravenous administration. Prior to hospitalization, patients are not aware they even have sepsis and typically do not get to a hospital ICU within the one-hour window required to treat sepsis and can’t inject themselves with ascorbic acid. Pursuing “High C by IV” also puts the cart before the horse, for a severely sick a patient should get an immediate (STAT) blood test to eliminate the possibility of sepsis before wasting precious time pursuing respiratory disease treatments such as Ivermectin (self-triage).

Chlorine Dioxide. Commenter “Maria B” brought to our attention Chlorine Dioxide (CD bleaching agent), which presumably works fast enough to be considered for disinfecting blood poisoned by leaky gut. Research has shown that Chlorine Dioxide is safe for kidney dialysis patients when it was used by a municipal water filtration plant to disinfect raw water.

Patrick Jordan pointed out that the Endotoxin Lipopolysaccharide-A (a thin-walled dead bacteria that is the most frequent pathogen implicated in sepsis infections) has unbelievably been used for decades in vaccines and is a potential source of gut infection that could result in COVID-19 like symptoms. Weaponized endotoxins are dead bacteria not the beneficial bacteria that eats dead tissue that the Alternative Medicine advocates refer to. “Unlike non-oxidizing disinfectants, chlorine dioxide kills microorganisms when they are inactive. The oxidative load placed on the cells by the action of the chlorine dioxide means that most microorganisms are unable to build up resistance to chlorine”.

A drawback to using CD is the dose must be very carefully measured and mixed in water by someone else than a sick patient when at home. It cannot be pre-mixed. It is likely to work fast in an emergency ICU situation. However, CD is reported to be problematic for kidney dialysis patients. Moreover, the bureaucratic procedures to get a hospital Pharmaceutical and Treatment review committee assembled to approve it would be prohibitive and there would be no economic incentive for the hospital to use CD. It is limited to use in a home setting where the patient has support that knows how to make and administer CD before it loses its potency (24 ppm parts per million in water). Any treatment in a hospital setting would have to meet the unstated sociological law that it must subsidize the bureaucratic fiefdom it is used in, or it would be metaphorically “dead on arrival”.

Burdock Root Blood Cleaner. However, use of, say, homeopathic Burdock Root as a blood disinfectant conceivably could also have immediate effects. It can be taken as a tea, vegetable or supplement. According to media guru Dr. Axe, Burdock and Dandelion have no drug interactions and can clean the blood. But it cannot replace the combined filtering of the liver, kidney, spleen and intestine. Burdock could be delivered to the intestine orally because it would get there before having to go through the liver, pancreas, kidney filters, through the Hepatic Portal. Metabolic sepsis means the intestine is compromised and leaking directly into the bloodstream and circumventing the body’s filtration processes. I could find no research to validate use of Burdock especially in a critical care situation, although it reportedly does no harm. Again, Burdock does not address root cause gut leakage and is a detoxifier.

Interferon is made in the body naturally in infinitesimally small amounts to kill microorganisms if the Innate Immune System of mucus and macrophages and enzymes in the skin layer fail to work. Interferon can be generated about 3 to 5 days after the onset of sickness and is a knock-out punch. Synthetic Interferon has been enormously successful across a wide spectrum of pathological microorganisms, but it reportedly is so cheap it had to be discontinued “for business reasons”. The intended design of anti-COVID mRNA vaccines is to leap-frog over the Innate and Interferon layers of the immune system and go directly to generating antibodies by the inferior T-Cells and B-Cells of the Adaptive Immune System. mRNA vaccines suppress the Innate Immune System. So, adding back Interferon may be appropriate. But the Adaptive System antibodies do not start up until after 1 or 2 weeks, which would be fatal where the root cause is a septic intestine. This is the fatal design flaw in the COVID vaccines.

Conversely, Interferon Lambda “substantially reduced the risk of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in a double-blind, placebo-controlled study of high risk hospitalized patients with respiratory infection compared to the placebo group.” Stephanie Seneff found that Interferon “suppressed innate immunity” over-reaction. With Interferon very tiny doses are effective. But the FDA mandated Interferon in large dosages that were ineffective. Interferon is a potential treatment for a wide range of diseases but is not being utilized by either conventional or alternative medicine in any meaningful way for alleged COVID-caused diseases that I could find. See Dr. Joseph Cummins, Case for Interferon, 2021, forward by Judy Mikovits. Although touted as a cure, Interferon does not remediate the gut lining of the intestine to qualify as a cure and falls into the category of a disinfectant. For how the Interferon layer of the immune system works see video: Shiva Ayyadurai, PhD, The Reality of the Modern Immune System, 2020. There is a patented blend of plant extracts on the market to stimulate Interferon production. Manufacturers claim that mRNA vaccines lead to the production of Type 1 Interferon but do not explain this would also occur without the vaccine.

Regeneration

Multi-Causal Regeneration - In a 2021 article titled “Pathophysiology and Protective Approaches of Gut Injury in Critical Illness”, South Korean researchers attempted to find various ways to regenerate the gut lining in the small intestine for patients in ICU such as:

· Epidermal growth factor – growth stimulant to outer layer of organs

· Glucagon-like peptide – gut hormone released by food

· Inhibitor of membrane permeator myosin light chain kinase – controls contraction of intestinal wall muscle

· Mucus surrogate – synthetic mucus

· Enteral (intestinal) nutrition

· Pharmacologic Vagas nerve agonist – controls food movement into intestine

As the authors stated: “No treatment modality exists to significantly enhance the gut epithelial integrity, permeability, or mucus layer in critically ill patients…The gut has been hypothesized to be the ‘motor’ of critical illness. This theory is based on the fact that critical illness induces intestinal hyperpermaleability, leading to bacterial translocation and subsequent systemic infection. Gut damage causes gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms. The GI symptoms caused by gut damage occur in approximately 62% of the patients in ICUs”. Application of the above listed interventions, however, were inconclusive. The only factor which seemed to improve the gut lining was enteral nutrition and feeding during hospitalization.

Binders, Blockers, Builders. Pat Jordan suggested exploring the use of binders in the gut and cleaners or blockers in the blood, as well as amino acids to build new cell wall tissue, as a regenerative approach rather than merely trying to disinfect the gut. The intestinal cell wall regenerates every 5 to 7 days. Deploying binders might seem to be a daunting task considering what Dr. Vincent explains in the above quotation – sepsis can be caused by bacteria, dead bacteria, fungi, parasites and bugaboo “viruses” (meaning bacteriophages) that can infect through the fecal-oral or fecal-blood routes. Even any undigested metabolite can be a pathogen. There could be so many binding co-valences necessary. But there are over-the-counter broad-spectrum microorganism binders using Zeolite Clay and Activated Charcoal on the market. There are also many non-prescription amino acid products for cell wall regeneration on the market. So, binders and builders are a potential option for intestinal wall regeneration.

Dr. Jennifer Daniels, MD, and Dr. Natasha Campbell McBride, MD, MSc., advocate eating beef cartilage from tendons, ribs, and brisket, chicken feet and wings, pig’s ears, and beef broth (not bone broth), to re-build the small intestine which is made of muscle, mucus and cartilage. There is a type of respiratory failure called Interstitial Pneumonia from failure of the cartilage scaffolding of the lung. Dr. McBride advocates avoiding grains and plant foods that damage the intestine, unless fermented or pressure cooked. There is no apparent magic pill for curing SeptiCovid other than cartilage rich meat and gelatin.

Contagion

Two commenters, Artermix from the USA and Thomas from Australia described COVID-19 as affecting everyone severely in their communities concurrently in the hot weather season of 2021. This suggests the spread of a contagious airborne pathogen if we believe the media narrative given us by controlling elites since the beginning of time. Epidemics are not caused by a natural invisible germ but by the invisible workings of the mind and hands of hidden elites who cause forced relocations, destruction of food and clean water supplies, and stress that coincides with a regime change by to fascism.

But the leaky gut premise of disease needs no necessary communicable pathogen that is transported through the air, water, or shedding. It can explain how COVID jumped to Iran and South Africa before there was sufficient time for travelers from China to spread it to those locations. Moreover, weather triggered COVID plausibly spread faster than the information of an alleged outbreak (of what? 12 people in China!).

In an article titled “Physiologically Relevant Increase in Temperature Causes an Increase in Intestinal Epithelial Tight Junction Permeability” in the American Journal of Physiology, concluded: “for the first time that a modest, physiologically relevant increase in temperature causes an increase in intestinal epithelial TJ (tight junction) permeability”. This was a test tube study of epithelial cells. If this study is valid and reliable then there is a plausible link between higher, more humid temperatures and increased contamination of the small intestine, especially from endotoxins and undigested metabolites from eating food.

A corroborative large study in Japan titled “Impact of Seasonal and Meteorological Factors on the Incidence of Adhesive Small Bowel Obstruction: A Large-Scale Study Using a National Inpatient Database, Annals of Gastroenterological Surgery, 2022, found: “The incidence of Adhesive Small Bowel Obstruction is susceptible to barometric pressure and humidity and varies monthly”.

A 2023 study titled “Outdoor Absolute Humidity Predicts the Start of Norovirus GII Epidemics” in the Microbiology Spectrum Journal, found that viral gastroenteritis is statistically related to humid weather conditions.

Once again, however, those who are constipated would hypothetically have a greater toxic load that would spill into the bloodstream from the liver. The liver can only process food or toxins and not both and prioritizes food first. So, through a process called “emergency vicarious elimination” the liver would dump its toxin overload into the bloodstream where the kidney and lung could help with the infection. Thus, we facilitate pneumonia in the lung by eating instead of fasting when we are severely sick (“feed a cold, starve a fever”). However, those who, say, had three bowel movements per day might be unaffected and those who were constipated might get sick. Moreover, the obese may be carrying more toxic load in fat buildup due to hormonal imbalances from leaky gut caused by being prescribed antibiotics.

This commonsense concept of a seemingly idiopathic (unknown cause) but nosocomial (community wide) infectious outbreak of synchronized leaky gut and how it might affect people differentially perhaps starts to make some sense. This explanation of an epidemic of weather synchronized leaky gut is perhaps more useful than the “mass psychogenic hypothesis” put forth in a 2024 classic study “Can You Catch a Cold?”. This might also be a better explanation than the “sick role” malingering concept of sociologist Talcott Parsons. But the sick role concept still might have some validity if those who are burdened with more toxicity from antibiotic caused leaky gut were prone to feeling sick or wanting to take the sick role to relieve their toxicity.