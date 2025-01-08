Prof. Thomas S. Seyfried of Boston College has found that denying glutamine, and glucose, to human cancer cells in a Petri dish results in cellular death by starvation in 72 hours. But commenters are not so sure. Watch YouTube video:

Full research paper: Thomas N. Seyfried, et. al. Amino Acid and Glucose Fermentation Maintain ATP Content in Mouse and Human Malignant Glioma Cells, ASN Neuro Journal, Dec. 2, 2024. LINK https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17590914.2024.2422268#abstract

Some excerpted comments:

@dartmaster5877

3 days ago (edited)

Getting rid of Glucose and simple carbs is easy enough but how do you get rid of Glutamine? Our bodies make Glutamine and almost all foods in a Keto diet contain Glutamine. So how do we get to Ketosis without eating Glutamine or increasing its production? Not only that but most metabolic functions in our body require Glutamine. So how exactly do we starve a tumor cell of it and not the rest of our body? I can see how this is possible in lab cultures but not in the human body. I wish he would explain the theory for how this would work.

@kikilynn1167

3 days ago (edited)

Foods rich in glutamine include beef, chicken, pork, eggs, milk, cheese, Cabbage, Broccoli, Asparagus, Spinach, Parsley, Tomatoes, Corn, and Wheat germ. So what are we supposed to eat?

@Jontyfarmer

12 hours ago

You can’t reduce glutamine in the body through diet nor glucose to any meaningful degree. Protein will be converted to glucose so the ‘carnivore’ / keto diet will not help in any way.

@XX-qi5eu

3 days ago

In your paper, , "Clinical research framework proposal for ketogenic metabolic therapy in glioblastoma, published, December 2024, you write," It is important to emphasize that dietary amino acids cannot be restricted for clinically relevant glutamine depletion, as glutamine levels remain relatively stable through de novo synthesis regardless of diet composition." But in the video you say depletion is possible?

@peach_tea6198

4 hours ago

Is it the glutamine or glutamine fermentation that is the issue? I can understand if glutamine fermentation amd the need to pulse. It would mean an excess or unused amount of glutamine is in the body. Through exercise and the restriction of amount of glutamine we can keep excess glutamine from fermenting. This would keep cancer cells from having a source of energy since it seems it is the fermented glutamine they, cancer, can feed on. Just asking mainly. Also, did the Dr say voth glucose and glutamine pathways are needed, so meaning they have to be working in conjunction to help fuel cancer? Or is it that cancer cells can use just the glutemine fermantation to be fueled? I would think restrictions of glucose is key, and then regular exercise to be key in limiting glutamine fermentation to starve cancer if im hearing correctly? So it is different for those who have cancer and those do not. One, those without cancer, can handle more carbs to 20grams, but still want to eliminate process foods and limit added sugar to a minimum, maybe cut out completely, also exercise. Those with cancer would need to severely retrict carbs, no process foods, cut out added sugar and or eliminate altogether, add fiber in diet, and definitely exercise. Theain difference is amount of carbs can eat. For the person with cancer to limit to maybe 5g. The personwithout cancer 20g. Ive seen people say can eat up to 40g if not have cancer. The goal would be to eat and move like people did 1000 year plus ago. Ketogenic diet, and diets that had little carbs was normal. People ate honey, and other sweets that came from nature. They ate vegetables and fruits. They ate beef, fish, poultry etc. People ate fats. There wasnt excess. People regularly moved, so exercise was part of daily life. There wasnt an environment for cancer to thrive. Did people get cancer, probably. It was more a rarity than a norm.

@ClydeB1

2 days ago (edited)

Glutamine is basically everywhere, so what should people do? Die of starvation?

@XX-qi5eu

3 days ago

In your paper, , "Clinical research framework proposal for ketogenic metabolic therapy in glioblastoma, published, December 2024, you write," It is important to emphasize that dietary amino acids cannot be restricted for clinically relevant glutamine depletion, as glutamine levels remain relatively stable through de novo synthesis regardless of diet composition." But in the video you say depletion is possible?

@Linrox

1 day ago

So cancer has been studied for at least 70 yrs with billions of dollars and only now your testing this out. What a rip.