There were no excess deaths above normal in 2020 for an alleged pandemic of Coronavirus Disease. The data below is Total Deaths – All Causes – in the U.S. from 1990 to 2020 (the start of the so-called Pandemic). Note that over that same time interval the percentage of elderly in the population grew from 12.5% to 16.8%, a 34% increase. There is absolutely no sign at the end of 2020 of any alleged killer pandemic.
1990 – 2.15 million (percent elderly over 65 – 12.5%)
1991 – 2.17 million
1992 – 2.18 million
1993 – 2.27 million
1994 – 2.28 million
1995 – 2.31 million
1996 – 2.32 million
1997 – 2.31 million
1998 – 2.34 million
1999 – 2.39 million
2000 – 2.40 million
2001 – 2.42 million
2002 – 2.44 million
2003 – 2.45 million
2004 – 2.40 million
2005 – 2.45 million
2006 – 2.43 million
2007 – 2.42 million
2008 – 2.47 million
2009 – 2.44 million
2010 – 2.47 million
2011 - 2.52 million
2012 – 2.54 million
2013 – 2.60 million
2014 – 2.63 million
2015 – 2.71 million
2016 – 2.74 million
2017 – 2.81 million
2018 – 2.84 million
2019 – 2.85 million
2020 – 3.08 million (percent elderly over 65 – 16.8%)
Stated differently, there was no increase in total deaths – all causes – beyond the increase in the proportion of elderly in the population. The total death data for China shows the same trends. If total deaths did not increase, where is the alleged increase in deaths due to COVID-19? There are none.
This did not deter the National Institute of Health (NIH) from issuing a Standard of Care for the bugaboo COVID-19 depending on the patient’s status depending on whether they needed oxygen, mechanical ventilation of the lung to continue breathing, or anticoagulants (such as Remdesivir) as shown at link here.
By 2021, researchers published an article in the Journal of Research on Biomedical Engineering, reviewing all the professional research and concluded there is no known effective treatment for COVID-19, as stated below:
“There are still no effective vaccines and antivirals to combat COVID-19,…Despite efforts and studies, research does not provide evidence for the use of any drug to treat COVID-19, as the effects, safety, and efficacy are still uncertain. Thus, there is a need for systematic reviews to monitor, synthesize, and update the literature data on the subject, generating reliable evidence for decision makers.”
(source: Effectiveness and Quality Analysis of Methods for the Treatment of COVID-19, March 2021).
So, what is COVID-19 all about if there was no empirical pandemic and treatment by the prevailing Standard of Care is of no benefit? Is COVID-19 a giant swindle?
The answer appears to be that the US has no government and is just a front for a cartel of family businesses that have wreaked control over the entire world for over 2,000 years. The same goes for all governments.
As stated in the “the sell-out scene” from the movie “They Live”:
There ain’t no COMPANIES
Never was
It’s all ever been Family Operations
They force or buy out the little guys, put dozens of different names on monopolies, pretend to go under or get bought out and then come back up under a new name.
These families are desperate because the con game of antibiotics can no longer be sold to the public as a panacea and its lucrative profits will soon end. The attempt to replace antibiotics with vaccines has failed, but the government has a monopoly on scientific truth and has declared them a success anyway, as there still is a significant portion of the population that believes what every government and TV tells them.
Was the above reality ever taught to you by any of the world’s religions, or in any secular universities? The only writer of which I am aware of in world history that even came close to revealing who controls the world is the Catholic priest and heretic Desiderius Erasmus in his book written in 1511 In Praise of Folly, which explained that we have all been fooled and/or have become “foolers” of others ourselves. Erasmus was inspired by Sebastian Brant’s book Ship of Fools that described all of “civilization” as a boat full of swindlers, imposters, con artists, trick gamblers, and Ponzi schemers.
A couple of books that tried to warn us: Eustace Mullins, Murder by Injection: The Story of a Medical Conspiracy Against America 1988, and Patrick Jordan, Timeline: A Brief History of Hell, 2011.
Hey Wayne. I know what you are doing and why you are doing it, so I support your inquiry into the abyss. Let me gently suggest that the System that created the 'statistics' is the very System that is made up of genetic liars so unless we did the counts ourselves there is no possible way for us to know if they are real or total fakes. In the world of Black Magicks and Millie Tarry PsyOps the greatest trick is to get the mark to fool themselves, which may be the thrust of the quote that you favor on Folly.
IF true then the numbers are a compelling indication that the scam was made up of smoke and mirrors. If not true then the numbers ARE the smoke and mirrors.
Also I'm a briggand where it comes to quotes and artistic licentiousness to inflict my own on top of and underneath the originals.
So, the quote from They Live! is:
"There ain't no countries anymore
No more good guys
They're runnin' the whole show
They own everything, the whole goddamned planet, they can do whatever they want!"
The bit that I put beneath it was made-up paraphrase of my own in case you want to replace it.
My interpretation of what I was told was Assymetrical Full Spectrum Wharf Air can be found in:
Isaiah 24:18
And it shall come to pass, that he who fleeth from the noise of the fear shall fall into the pit; and he that cometh up out of the midst of the pit shall be taken in the snare...
So even if the statistics of excess deaths were used to create fear to manipulate the masses - whether those statistics were made-up or real don't matter because the herd animals stampeded.
Running from the sound of Fear.
They fell into the pit. {took the wax job and/or the drugs}
And now they are caught in the snare of a lifetime of genetic damage and disease - although that lifetime has been considerably shortened.
We are up against major Magi warriors that cannot be underestimated.
Very interesting Wayne.
I wonder, do excess deaths begin after 2020