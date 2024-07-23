There were no excess deaths above normal in 2020 for an alleged pandemic of Coronavirus Disease. The data below is Total Deaths – All Causes – in the U.S. from 1990 to 2020 (the start of the so-called Pandemic). Note that over that same time interval the percentage of elderly in the population grew from 12.5% to 16.8%, a 34% increase. There is absolutely no sign at the end of 2020 of any alleged killer pandemic.

1990 – 2.15 million (percent elderly over 65 – 12.5%)

1991 – 2.17 million

1992 – 2.18 million

1993 – 2.27 million

1994 – 2.28 million

1995 – 2.31 million

1996 – 2.32 million

1997 – 2.31 million

1998 – 2.34 million

1999 – 2.39 million

2000 – 2.40 million

2001 – 2.42 million

2002 – 2.44 million

2003 – 2.45 million

2004 – 2.40 million

2005 – 2.45 million

2006 – 2.43 million

2007 – 2.42 million

2008 – 2.47 million

2009 – 2.44 million

2010 – 2.47 million

2011 - 2.52 million

2012 – 2.54 million

2013 – 2.60 million

2014 – 2.63 million

2015 – 2.71 million

2016 – 2.74 million

2017 – 2.81 million

2018 – 2.84 million

2019 – 2.85 million

2020 – 3.08 million (percent elderly over 65 – 16.8%)

Stated differently, there was no increase in total deaths – all causes – beyond the increase in the proportion of elderly in the population. The total death data for China shows the same trends. If total deaths did not increase, where is the alleged increase in deaths due to COVID-19? There are none.

This did not deter the National Institute of Health (NIH) from issuing a Standard of Care for the bugaboo COVID-19 depending on the patient’s status depending on whether they needed oxygen, mechanical ventilation of the lung to continue breathing, or anticoagulants (such as Remdesivir) as shown at link here.

By 2021, researchers published an article in the Journal of Research on Biomedical Engineering, reviewing all the professional research and concluded there is no known effective treatment for COVID-19, as stated below:

“There are still no effective vaccines and antivirals to combat COVID-19,…Despite efforts and studies, research does not provide evidence for the use of any drug to treat COVID-19, as the effects, safety, and efficacy are still uncertain. Thus, there is a need for systematic reviews to monitor, synthesize, and update the literature data on the subject, generating reliable evidence for decision makers.”

(source: Effectiveness and Quality Analysis of Methods for the Treatment of COVID-19, March 2021).

So, what is COVID-19 all about if there was no empirical pandemic and treatment by the prevailing Standard of Care is of no benefit? Is COVID-19 a giant swindle?

The answer appears to be that the US has no government and is just a front for a cartel of family businesses that have wreaked control over the entire world for over 2,000 years. The same goes for all governments.

As stated in the “the sell-out scene” from the movie “They Live”:

There ain’t no COMPANIES

Never was

It’s all ever been Family Operations

They force or buy out the little guys, put dozens of different names on monopolies, pretend to go under or get bought out and then come back up under a new name.

These families are desperate because the con game of antibiotics can no longer be sold to the public as a panacea and its lucrative profits will soon end. The attempt to replace antibiotics with vaccines has failed, but the government has a monopoly on scientific truth and has declared them a success anyway, as there still is a significant portion of the population that believes what every government and TV tells them.

Was the above reality ever taught to you by any of the world’s religions, or in any secular universities? The only writer of which I am aware of in world history that even came close to revealing who controls the world is the Catholic priest and heretic Desiderius Erasmus in his book written in 1511 In Praise of Folly, which explained that we have all been fooled and/or have become “foolers” of others ourselves. Erasmus was inspired by Sebastian Brant’s book Ship of Fools that described all of “civilization” as a boat full of swindlers, imposters, con artists, trick gamblers, and Ponzi schemers.

A couple of books that tried to warn us: Eustace Mullins, Murder by Injection: The Story of a Medical Conspiracy Against America 1988, and Patrick Jordan, Timeline: A Brief History of Hell, 2011.