“The small intestine is the place where all the disease mischief is caused and starts. 100% of people with an autoimmune disease have leaky gut. 100% of people with coronary artery disease have leaky gut. 100% of people with dementia, brain fog or diabetes have leaky gut”. Dr. Steven Gundry, MD, Gut Check

SELF-CHECK - Nutrients are absorbed through the small intestine. Because of diet, drugs, coffee, allergies – mucus hardens in the small intestine which prevents the absorption to some or all nutrients. Look around the edge of the pupil. If there is a REDDISH/ORANGE RING you will see the extent of the build-up in the small intestine.

There are several ways to support gut health and improve digestion without needing a cleanse, including:

Eating fiber

Fiber-rich plant foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, herbs, and spices can help with bowel movements, clear out toxins, and support the microbiome.

Drinking fluids

Staying hydrated can help regulate digestion. You can drink water, infused water, tea, coffee, and dairy or plant milk.

Eating a diverse diet

Eat a variety of foods, limit ultra-processed foods, and eat slowly. You can also try adding more fruits to your diet in the form of juice or smoothies, which can provide fiber, nutrients, and probiotics.

Trying natural remedies

You can try a saltwater flush, which involves mixing two teaspoons of sea salt or pink salt with lukewarm water and drinking it on an empty stomach. The salt draws water to the intestine, which may help remove toxins and waste. You can also try drinking lemon water and honey, which involves mixing fresh lemon juice, one teaspoon of honey, and a pinch of salt with warm water and drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning.

GRASS FED AND FINISHED FREEZE-DRIED CARTILAGE

Ancestral Supplements Brand – New Zealand

The intestines and stomach (tripe) are organs that digest and absorb the nutrients needed for optimal health. Intestines are a profound source of gut-specific building blocks like collagen, glutamine and some organ-derived probiotics which are key for stabilizing, repairing and building a healthy gut. The small intestine is made of mucus, muscle and cartilage. 80% of the body’s immune system cells are in the small intestine. So, one needs to be very careful if considering purging mucus or mucus plaques.

LINK – GRASS FED BEEF INTESTINES



ACTIVATED CHARCOAL

An oral suspension of activated charcoal (AC) should merit consideration in poisonings when there is an indication for gastrointestinal decontamination of an ingested toxin, and the clinician can administer activated charcoal within 1 hour of ingestion. Careful consideration of the contraindications (see below) should occur before activated charcoal treatment.[1][2][3] While activated charcoal has been shown to significantly reduce the absorption of many ingested toxins when given within the first-hour post-ingestion, no studies have shown patient-oriented outcome benefits such as mortality, morbidity, or length of hospital stay with the use of activated charcoal. Ingested toxins come in contact with activated charcoal if the drug has not yet been absorbed through the gastrointestinal wall into the bloodstream.



Activated charcoal administration can be oral or via nasogastric and orogastric tubes. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK482294/

Charcoal Detox Product – Actidose

Dosage: The dose for gastrointestinal decontamination is 50-100 g for adults and 1 gm/kg or 10-25 g in children.6 This dose may be repeated following a large ingestion or if the ingested substance is absorbed slowly, such as in many aspirin overdoses.

LINK - https://poisoncontrol.utah.edu/news/2023/01/activated-charcoal

Activated charcoal injection –

Activated Charcoal Injection

https://www.phebra.com/product/activated-charcoal-injection/

Charcoal and Zeolite

https://www.amazon.com/Designs-Health-Charcoal-Plus-Binder/dp/B0C79R9FFT?source=ps-sl-shoppingads-lpcontext&ref_=fplfs&psc=1&smid=A1PNQ3Z7C9295U

SMALL INTESTINE DETOX COMPLEX

(1) Protease Plus (NSP) – Research has shown that Protease is largely responsible for keeping the small intestine free of parasites, including bacteria, intestinal worms, protozoa and yeast while eliminate cell debris. Proteases are a type of digestive enzyme that break down proteins into smaller proteins and amino acids. Some proteases act in the stomach, and others are secreted by the pancreas into the intestinal tract. When taken with meals, Protease Plus acts to help digest proteins from the diet. Taken between meals, it may help digest foreign proteins in the blood and support immunity by possibly activating macrophages and natural killer cells.

LINK – Protease Plus

(2) SMALL INTESTINE DETOX (NSP) - Small Intestine Detox supports the digestive system. Marshmallow has a high mucilage content, which may help to soothe digestive tract tissues. Pepsin is produced naturally in the body to help digest protein.

LINK – Small Intestine Detox NSP

Tip: Have a certified lymphatic drainage massage therapist check your small intestine to see if its harder than usual. This can indicate you need to cleanse. Also, if you are eating well and taking supplements but still deficient, you may need this cleanse as the small intestine is responsible for processing nutrients in the body.

OXYGEN DETOXIFICATION

A healthy colon is a vital part of a healthy body as all the organ systems converge in the digestive system. The colon, along with the small and other sections of large intestines, are a major area where the nutrients in food are absorbed. If the colon is not clean, it cannot fulfil this important task. Not only that, but the impacted fecal material also that builds up in the colon and intestines releases toxins into the bloodstream. You are in effect getting toxins instead of nutrients – not a very good trade.

Symptoms that a colon detoxification might be in order include tiredness, PMS, headaches, and of course, constipation or diarrhea. There are a variety of ways colon cleansing can be done, including colonic irrigation, enemas, dietary fiber, and laxative herbs. These methods all have their risks plus benefits depending on the case.

An unusual therapy I heard about the other day was explained to me as ‘’another natural option for colon health, which is to use an oxygen-based colon cleanse. This method uses magnesium oxide that has been treated with oxygen and ozone. This substance will react with the hydrochloric acid in the stomach to release oxygen. The oxygen gets into the bloodstream to nourish all parts of the body, but it does more than that. It also nourishes the favorable bacteria that live in the digestive tract. These are some of the oxygen colon’s cleanse benefits.

Unfavorable bacteria in the digestive tract will give you vomiting, diarrhea, and cramps. Favorable bacteria compete with the unfavorable ones for living space. An oxygen colon cleanses will encourage those good microbes, for better all-around health.’’

So how exactly does it work? The practitioner I met explained oxygen colon cleanse benefits.

‘’An oxygen colon cleanse health product creates a chemical reaction that releases oxygen and melts the impacted material in the intestines and colon into gas and liquid. It will make you need to stay close to a bathroom for a day or so while you eliminate the material from your colon, but you will feel much better afterwards.’’

‘’Look for an oxygen colon cleanse product that is available in a capsule form. Make sure it does not include ascorbic acid among the ingredients because ascorbic acid is an antioxidant. An antioxidant will undo the good that could be done by the oxygen. A good ingredient to look for, however, is GE-132’’. ‘’This is the germanium-132, which is good for the health of the immune system. It also facilitates and adds oxygen colon cleanse benefits. It is a nutrient that is helpful for many ailments.

The small intestine breathes and needs oxygen to transport foods.

LINK - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4080932/

Piping Rock Oxygen Intestinal Cleaner –

Ingredients:

Vitamin C as ascorbic acid– 15mg

Magnesium as 2,240 mg of Ozonated Magnesium – 1,100 mg

Potassium as Citrate – 99 mg

Oxy Tone Proprietary Blend – active oxygen and magnesium with Vitamin C and Potassium bound in a unique Matrix Blend

LINK - LINK -https://www.pipingrock.com/colon-cleanse/oxy-tone-oxygen-intestinal-cleanser-100-quick-release-capsules-15591?prd=17cfbc67&prisp=1&_slang=eng&_scurr=USD&gad_source=1

IMMUNOGLOBULINS

CLINICALLY PROVEN GUT-BARRIER FUNCTION: Backed by scientific evidence, Elite IgG's serum-based immunoglobulins (SBI) maintain the integrity of your gut-barrier function. In vitro studies demonstrate SBI's binding capacity to dysbiotic microorganisms, preventing their access through a compromised intestinal epithelium (leaky gut) and averting intestinal immune system activation (inflammation).

LINK – ELITE IgG Brand

GASTROINTESTINAL DETOX COMPLEX

Pure Encapsulations Upper GI Detox Complex

Dual support for liver and gastrointestinal detoxification‡

• Provides dual support for liver and gastrointestinal detoxification‡

• Helps to maintain a healthy intestinal barrier‡

• Helps to ensure nutrients are properly utilized in the intestine while limiting the amount of toxins that pass through the intestinal barrier‡

LINK - https://smartq.pureforyou.com/search?q=intestine