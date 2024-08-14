by Pat Jordan - guest writer

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4968065/

Sepsis is recognized as a systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) due to infection, and it is one of the leading causes of death in critically ill patients. Despite the advancement in medical technology, sepsis remains a major obstacle, with 18 million new cases every year and a mortality of up 30%.

When we look at the stats we see that the mortality of SIRS is no different than what was accounted to SMALLPOX. There were 5 forms of smallpox with the confluent type killing people at a ice 33 Masonic percentage.

Many biomarkers have been assessed for diagnosing sepsis. C-reactive protein (CRP), an acute-phase reactant secreted by the liver during inflammation, is considered one of such markers and has been extensively studied with interest.

My mother had tidal fevers (not malaria) and had to be hospitalized but the ONLY thing that they could find was C-reactive protein. They said they 'didn't know what was going' on so they dosed her with the standard antibiotics and it calmed it. I had to spend a week chasing down that without prophylactic antibiotics BEFORE TEETH CLEANING that any dental procedure that causes mouth flora to enter the blood stream will lead to C-reactive protein going high = SEPSIS.

What this implies is that ANY condition that allows the mouth flora to enter the blood regardless of trauma that causes gum bleeding can lead to the dred SIRS/SARS.

