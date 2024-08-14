by Pat Jordan - guest writer
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4968065/
Sepsis is recognized as a systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) due to infection, and it is one of the leading causes of death in critically ill patients. Despite the advancement in medical technology, sepsis remains a major obstacle, with 18 million new cases every year and a mortality of up 30%.
When we look at the stats we see that the mortality of SIRS is no different than what was accounted to SMALLPOX. There were 5 forms of smallpox with the confluent type killing people at a ice 33 Masonic percentage.
Many biomarkers have been assessed for diagnosing sepsis. C-reactive protein (CRP), an acute-phase reactant secreted by the liver during inflammation, is considered one of such markers and has been extensively studied with interest.
My mother had tidal fevers (not malaria) and had to be hospitalized but the ONLY thing that they could find was C-reactive protein. They said they 'didn't know what was going' on so they dosed her with the standard antibiotics and it calmed it. I had to spend a week chasing down that without prophylactic antibiotics BEFORE TEETH CLEANING that any dental procedure that causes mouth flora to enter the blood stream will lead to C-reactive protein going high = SEPSIS.
What this implies is that ANY condition that allows the mouth flora to enter the blood regardless of trauma that causes gum bleeding can lead to the dred SIRS/SARS.
The symptoms of SEPSIS shown below are the same or similar for many diseases. So, if you guess wrong that you have the flu, or food poisoning, or whatever, but it is really SEPSIS, you have wasted time as SEPSIS needs to be diagnosed within first hour of onset to save a person's life. So, if you get the symptoms listed below, get checked out in a hospital emergency department ASAP.
Rapid breathing and heart rate.
Shortness of breath.
Confusion or disorientation.
Extreme pain or discomfort.
Fever, shivering, or feeling very cold.
Clammy or sweaty skin.
Confusion and disorientation is def a big trademark. My father had that. It was Jan 2014. His SEPSIS was caused (so we were told) by Lysteria bacteria. By the time he got to the hospital and he was diagnosed 72 hr later in cardiac unit. The sepsis had already caused endocarditis and encephalo-meningitis.
If we look at the medical literature this is actually a possibile pathway for someone with any bactetia infection.
Including Lyme disease and Bartonella in a promary stage of acute infection.
My father died at age 80 after 4 months of agony. After the septicemia was identified he was treated with very massive doses of antibiotics. He overcame the Lysteria but then got infected from another bacteria in the hospital caused by the tracheotomy they gave him because he kept removing the feeding tube.
Thabk You Wayne and Patrick for focusing on this.
But....the problem seem the diagnosis is often made late in the hospital setting.
It is absurd to me that in 2024 people still die of sepsis.