PURE OPINION, NOT MEDICAL ADVICE

The deceptive anti-smoking health movement started in the 1970’s funded by Big Pharma in a TV media war with Big Tobacco. It is entirely based on false positive statistical correlations conducted by bought-and-paid for academic researchers eager for high status jobs in a post-industrial society where productive jobs were sent overseas by oligarchs. One of the best (worst) ways to lie with statistics is with false positive correlation studies.

Statistics can prove anything as pointed out in a previous article posted on this blog on how iron-overload was spuriously attributed to be the cause for COVID-like respiratory disease. But the body also sends iron to places where cells are dying to restimulate growth, just as a gardener applies iron-rich fertilizer to grow roses. Another case of blaming the fire fighters for the fire. After all there is a perfect correlation of fire fighters and building fires. Just as there is a perfect correlation of the presence of bacteria that eat dead cells and dying tissues for which lethal antibiotics that wipe out essential bacteria in the gut are wrongly prescribed. The byproducts of bacteria, however, caused by antibiotics (capsids, endotoxins) cause disease. The clinical evidence disconfirms the statistical evidence on smoking.

This is mostly ignored by the clinicians because the medical-drug industrial complex wants to stop their patients from using nicotine (and caffeine and moderate alcohol) to boost their declining metabolism as they age. Metabolism declines with age and sedentary lifestyle. The clinicians are also eager to shift their patients from natural folk medicine metabolism stimulants like tobacco, coffee and alcohol, to more lucrative lethal doses of drugs (see Jennifer Daniels, MD, The Lethal Dose: Why Your Doctor is Prescribing It). The “disease” is sociological not medical: too many doctors and not enough patients under age 65 to 75 in a post-industrial economy where the Knowledge Class has aligned with government to wield monopoly power over the Working Class.

Medicine has become a way to manage double standards and Orwellian double-speak. Smoking pot is now legal but smoking cigarettes is criminalized by sin taxes and banning of smokers even from their own homes to cigar lounges. And for the most part the TV-hypnotized smokers and doctor worshippers have internalized the propaganda and are apologetic that they can’t shake the habit. This internalization of an institutionalized shame culture is why by 2020 once-rugged individualistic Americans by lined up like Biblical lemming rodents or droves of pigs to collectively jump off a proverbial cliff to take anti-COVID shots out of fear of a real but false positive respiratory disease (where respiratory disease is a secondary symptom of gut dysbiosis and organ failure of the intestinal lining to keep poorly digested food from entering the blood stream -sepsis). But the same misleading use of statistical correlation studies has unsurprisingly found that regular smokers have by far the lowest bugaboo COVID death and case rates, and that Nicotine tightens up leaky gut. Reality is something we can’t explain away with false positive correlation studies. See “The Revenge of the Furtive Smokers: Fewer COVID Infections”.

Prominent alternative medicine doctors exclaim that bacteria, fungus, and parasites don’t have the capability to cause disease and are microbes that only eat, remove and sequester dead and dying tissue. Microbes do not create disease but show up in the body where cells are dying. “There is no virus, bacteria, fungus or parasite boogeyman” they say. They point out that insects cannot eat plants unless that plant is dying. They appear to be correct but ignore than bacteria treated with fungal antibiotics can form capsids and endotoxins that can cause deadly blood poisoning (sepsis) from a needle prick or bacterial resistance.

Moreover, if beneficial bacteria or poorly digested organically grown food enter the bloodstream due to a leaky gut intestinal lining from a combination of drugs and lectin-oxalate rich foods, a process of slow sepsis blood poisoning can occur called gut dysbiosis. Alternative medicine’s methods to treat those suffering secondary infection symptoms from leaky gut sepsis with coffee enemas, castor oil packs, or detoxing are merely rendering palliative not curative care. Vitamin C has a detoxifying action but, once again, if you get an intravenous injection of high dose vitamin C, instead of lower dosage orally, it can also contribute to septic blood poisoning. The gut balances out what the body needs and disposes of the remainder, but an IV injection does not. Likewise, research studies that inject any natural substance into a vein may be a cunning way to disprove its effectiveness that otherwise might be positive if taken at lower doses orally. Sun Tzu wrote that all warfare is based on deception. And so is research funded and authorized under biowarfare research by the US Department of Defense (DOD), which also never uses comparison-control groups.

Case Example

I live in a huge retirement homeowners association where older women tend to become vastly overweight due to a sedentary lifestyle. I asked one woman how she stayed thin, why she refused to cut her hair short as do most of her peers, and looks much younger and is more active than her peers? Simple answer: she smokes cigarettes, drinks alcohol in moderation, walks in the swimming pool resistance course for an hour each day, sunbathes, goes to weekly dances, and continually snacks on popcorn all day to keep her metabolism motor running. Moreover, she does not take anti-depressant drugs or antibiotics. But she is a deviant scofflaw smoker for which she is triple taxed and made into a quasi-criminal. Her crime: she isn’t supplying enough drug sales to keep Big Pharma and allopathic symptom-based doctors as the high priests of medicine. This is why government bureaucracies are self-serving organizations that no longer need legitimization by the public and the patients exist to serve a parasitical Knowledge Class. They wield sociological power over people by getting them to willingly take lethal doses of drugs and kill shots. This is euphemistically called the Deep State (or Death State).

Research: Nicotine Closes Up Leaky Gut

A clinical not statistical research study conducted in Ireland in 2007 highlights the double standard. It found that nicotine closes-up the gaps in our leaky gut that we have acquired from taking antibiotics, antibiotic fed and aged endotoxic meat, and eating lectin-rich foods (beans, corn and corn chips, tacos, bell peppers, cashews, wheat, rice, peas, cherries and berries) and oxalate rich foods (spinach, chocolate, all nuts) that cause gaps in the lining of the intestine. See “The Effect of Nicotine in Vitro on the integrity of tight junctions in Caco-2 cell layers”, Science Direct, February 2007. This does not even address fungal Candida yeast overgrowth created by prescribing antibiotics. And antibiotics wipe out the strain of bacteria which holds Candida in check, which never can be replaced.

When larger chunks of poorly digested food are allowed to permeate into the bloodstream from leaky gut and not flow as waste to the bowel, we get an autoimmune system reaction (aka cytokine storm) that is tantamount to low grade or gradual sepsis blood poisoning. The leaky gut turns good food, bacteria and fungi into toxins when they cross the intestinal lining into the bloodstream as part of metabolism. Toxins are not solely consumed by products of nefarious industries but from health foods and fungus (vitamin C+ Aspergillus fungi in the liver = oxalate kidney stones). This insidious leaky gut disease is not considered as an official medical diagnosis and instead is called Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Celiac Disease, Autoimmune Reaction, and other obfuscating medicine terms to disguise its true mechanism of action and its cause from taking antibiotics, drugs, and foods laced with lectins, tannins, and oxalates, along with milk sugar lactose milk. Food intolerances and allergies are bodily signals of a leaky gut.

Going on a low oxalate-low lectin diet is merely a palliative and not curative as are enemas and detoxing or antifungal cleanses, but don’t expect alternative medicine practitioners to tell you that either. Purely organic and antibiotic free foods are turned into toxins when they are not sufficiently broken down due to low stomach acid with age, yeast overgrowth replacing beneficial acids (acidophilus), and leaky gut. Cancer is a disease where cells switch from respiration and metabolism from oxygen to sugar such as Candida yeast (the Otto Warburg Thesis). Atherosclerosis is a disease caused by the opportunistic pathogen Candida Albicans causing injury to the lining of the gut resulting in autoimmune flare ups (“Identification of Coronary Atherosclerotic Lesions Induced by Intravenous Candida Albicans”, Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical and Clinical Research, 2018, no link). Same with cancer.

In an article entitled “Isolated Candida Infection of the Lung”, a 77-year old, male, lifetime smoking patient had Candida pneumonia infection they attributed to his smoking (average age of death for males is 73), which was treated with Fenbendazole anti-parasite formula whereupon the patient recovered. Candida infection was attributed to long-term antibiotic prescription.