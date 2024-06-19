A team of alternative medicine researchers have released a new study that could not find any viruses in vials of human cells containing strains of measles virus, HIV-AIDS (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and “SARS” (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome caused by Coronavirus) provided by a reputable private testing laboratory (link here and here). Their conclusion is that the presence of measles, HIV and respiratory disease is not caused by viruses. But what did the researchers expect of such a circular research design and reasoning when they specified no viruses or virulence in the samples provided by an independent testing lab? Or do I understand the research design of this study incorrectly? The researchers found no virus or virulence in a test tube from a research lab they specified have no viruses. They got the “result” they wanted just like 90% of most paid for research.

The subject study is an In Vitro (meaning only in a glass tube) analysis of microbes in vials observed by microscopic analysis. Nothing in the human body occurs in isolation. So, is a lab dish and microscope study valid and reliable and does it tell us anything that would save lives? No.

This raises the question: what is known about viruses since it is claimed they have never been isolated, have never been shown to cause healthy people to become sick, and now, outside the human body in a Petri dish, purportedly not shown to solely produce pathogenicity.

About 98% of the population can clear respiratory disease from influenza in about 5 to 10 days without antibiotics or hospitalization by merely fasting, hydration and mineralization. Such virus or virulence is “normal”. The crucial question nobody is asking is: are there viruses or virulence that causes the other 2% of people who already have co-morbidities (diabetes, obesity, heart, kidney and lung disease) to die from Sepsis blood poisoning, misnamed COVID-19? The above referenced study doesn’t tell us.

What we do know about our gut biome is that it is gushing with trillions of bacteria, not in the acidic stomach but in the intestines and bowel. Ideally, the gut biome is a set of harmonious colonies of essential microorganisms that break down food, provide immunity from toxic substances, and make vitamins for blood coagulation.

But viruses in the human gut are reported to outnumber bacteria 10 to 1!!! How can this be if viruses don’t exist, or exist but do not cause disease? About 90% of viruses in the human gut are harmless bacteriophages which are bacteria eaters that replicate and take over other bacteria cells. Each type of phage only eats a particular colony of bacteria, not all bacteria. The other 10% or so of viruses can infect human cells and some are plant viruses that enter the body from plant food that are not associated with COVID-like infection. Phages are controllers that keep the population of different strains of bacteria from getting out of control. Think of sheep herder dogs or wolf packs that keep the population of their prey in check.

But when, say, an antibiotic is administered to also supposedly keep harmless bacteria in check, it wipes out the strains of bacteria that were keeping yeast (Candida) in check and yeast overgrowth results. Yeast craves sugar and changes human food cravings from oxygen and water rich foods (leafy greens, broccoli, strawberries, avocados, garlic, etc.) to dry processed foods (carbohydrates, yeasts and sugars like chips, cookies, raised bread made with yeast, etc.). Cancer is when metabolism shifts from cells making energy from oxygen (or water H20) to making energy from fermenting sugar.

If this imbalance in bacteria/fungus instead produces lactates, there is a suspected proneness to cancer and diabetes. If lactate increases to a level of 4.0 (or 4 per million) in the bloodstream from a porous intestine it is a marker for the dreaded sepsis blood poisoning. A bacteriophage, called Lactobacillus, can help control lactate production. But phages can also cause infections because they are “viruses” that parasitically take over other bacteria cells but only when they mutate from antibiotics, drugs, etc. Here is how naturopathic doctor Gloria Gilbere, ND, PhD Homeopath, describes the virulence process in her book Invisible Illnesses:

“Many conditions allow Candida yeast to get out of control. Our western civilization is accustomed to a diet of fast and convenient foods rich in sugar, carbohydrates, yeast, and preservatives. Another major cause is the overuse of antibiotics. It’s been widely reported that antibiotics change the balance of intestinal microflora. Antibiotics kill both healthy-enhancing and health-depleting bacteria throughout our bodies, especially in our digestive systems. The altered state creates the perfect condition for bacteria, parasites, viruses, and yeasts that are resistant to antibiotics. In a healthy intestinal tract, these harmful bacteria may be present in small numbers without any adverse reactions of symptoms. However, once the overgrowth occurs, they produce waste materials that become poison chemicals to the cells and the body they live in…in immune systems that are severely compromised, yeast can invade the entire bloodstream (candidemia) and cause death” (p. 217-218).

Put differently, harmless bacteriophage viruses become virulent once exposed to antibiotics and overgrowth of yeast in the body, not in a test tube, microscope, or outside the gut. This is why Gilbere titled her other book “I Was Poisoned by my Body” (not by some bugaboo airborne bug, not some industrial toxin such as glyphosate, not some mysterious nanoparticle, not some 5-G exposure, not spike protein from a vaccine, not lab leak virus, not a Coronavirus, or other external sources that divert one from the fact that we co-create our own disease). And we co-create it from good bacteria, organic food, gluten free food, from antioxidant Vitamin C, and from vegan foods, once the virulence process described by Gilbere results from leaky gut.

Moreover, Bacteriophages (aka viruses) are known to be the hosts for endotoxins and exotoxins. Exotoxins (external toxins) are produced inside potentially pathogenic bacteria, most commonly resilient walled bacteria, as part of their growth and metabolism. The Exotoxins are then released into its surroundings in the body following their death. Exotoxins can also include airborne toxins (asthma). Conversely, Endotoxins (interior toxins) are lipopolysaccharides (LPS’s or sugar molecule wrapped in fat) that form the outer part of resilient walled (gram negative) bacteria. Gram Positive bacteria have no outer membrane but are surrounded by thick layer of peptidoglycan. Non-bacterial virus lacks a cell wall and does not have a thick peptidoglycan layer (Bacillus Subtilis and Streptococcus are examples of peptidoglycan). The endotoxins are let loose from their host when the bacteria die and the cell wall breaks apart – Source: Microbiology.com. These dead or dying bacteria can then form endotoxins.

In the book Leaky Gut Syndrome, Food Allergies and Autoimmune Diseases by medical practitioner C.W. Willington, the author states functional tests such as Sugar Absorption Test and Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy Test can provide an In Vivo assessment of gut barrier integrity (page 28). Dr. Tim McCullough, DC, in his book Inside is Outside, mentions four tests: 1) Gastro Test of stomach acid level, 2) Indican Test of anaerobic bacteria that causes leaky gut, 3) Pancreatic Enzyme Test, and 4) Stool Test at home to determine colon cancer, hemorrhoids, polyps and ulcers. We are not what we eat, we are what our intestine allows and does not allow into our bloodstream that should go to the waste stream. Everything is connected and there is no isolated germ or virus that causes infection. Virus/No Virus is a false dichotomy that diverts attention away from the disease process in the gut.

Patrick Jordan (Vaccine Fraud @ Substack) states that some diseases like Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Syphilis were transformed by antibiotics into a Cell Wall Deficient form that can slip through the gut lining into the bloodstream where the immune system can’t see them on its radar and thus no antibody or immune system defense is mounted by the body. Research indicates that Vitamin A can prevent Endotoxin damage to the gut cell junctions (in mice). Liver is a meat organ and Beta-Carotene in plant foods (carrots) with high Vitamin A.

Germ Theory and Terrain Theory are based on the same social process of externalization. Germ Theory assumes vaccination can immunize a fish in a metaphorical dirty fish tank. Terrain Theory says the fish tank water needs to be clean before disease can be prevented. Both assume externalization. In medicine this takes the form of Germ Theory blaming germs or viruses, or lab leaks, or, conversely, Terrain Theroy blaming industrial toxins, smoking, etc. Neither address how disease can be co-created internally from clean food, good bacteria, anti-oxidant Vitamin C, and fungus overgrowth, once the virulence process occurs from antibiotics mistakenly or intentionally meant to control bacterial infections, and from lactic acid leaking into the bloodstream from poorly digested clean food as the result of a yeast overgrowth that we crave to feed with carbs and sugar. Epidemics are politically fabricated to bring about political regime change blamed on a natural outbreak of invisible disease by very visible lack of availability of food and clean water (cholera, typhoid), forced relocation, malnutrition, dehydration, and stress. Examples are the American Indian smallpox epidemic or placing blame for mass deaths on the losers of war by the winners (genocide, ethnocide, WWII, AIDS-HIV).