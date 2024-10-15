The mucus barrier is the front line of defense against any external disease-causing substance entering the body or activation of any one of zillions of dormant internal viruses in the human body (e.g., H.Pylori, Papilloma, etc.). Circumventing and degrading the gut mucus barrier can cause permeability of the mucosal intestinal lining and gradual metabolic septic blood poisoning caused by antibiotics, vaccines and the successful marketing of over-the-counter anti-mucus medicines.

The Pharma-Medical Industrial complex has deployed a lethal medical standard of care, dosages of antibiotics and chemotherapy, as well as anti-mucus over-the-counter medicines, all loaded to dilute and circumvent the mucus barrier of immunity. For the most part, we have all literally and intuitively swallowed this immune compromising brand of medicine. If we can reduce mucus when sick, we feel better – then we die? It is counter intuitive to protect mucus because mucus buildup is uncomfortable. But mucus is what stops viral infections and the eventual permeation of our intestine that can result in slow death by sepsis blood poisoning.

There are over 1,000 over-the-counter products for sale online designed to reduce or eliminate mucus response when sick with the common cold. One unnamed “Health Company” promotes a Spike Protein supplement for “long COVID” containing Red Algae 550 mg, Nattokinase 150 mg, and Dandelion Extract 100 mg, all of which coincidentally can dilute mucus. Nattokinase is also used in hospitals to reduce clotting and is made from soy and Bacillus Subtilis but nevertheless dilutes the mucus barrier. Other natural supplements like Turmeric, Ginger, NAC and Resveratrol can also thin out mucus. Many hospitals use high dose synthetic vitamin C as ascorbic acid (1,500 mg/every 6 hours) by intravenous injection as part of their Intensive Care Unit (ICU) emergency care to reduce clotting from life-or-death respiratory infections. But megadose Vitamin C also dilutes mucus in nasal passages and in the gut lining.

How Viruses are Produced by Circumventing and Diluting Mucus Layer

Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride, MD, M.Med Sci, clarifies in her book Gut and Physiological Syndrome, 2020:

“In a person with abnormal gut flora the immune system can be malnourished and unable to respond to the virus. That is why the child gets no fever or other symptoms of the cold, while the viruses come into the body…without being opposed...So, the human body is full of viruses. Among them are many that can cause disease; yet they are normal inhabitants of the human body…They live in our organs silently without causing any problems until we compromise our immune system…Then they become active and cause transient diseases…These illnesses are necessary for the body to be cleansed and the immune system rebalanced…But when the microbial balance in the body is damaged by antibiotics…, these viruses can participate in active disease. There is no need to fear this virus and vaccinate against it! It is normal and an essential inhabitant of the human body. Instead, we need to protect our mucous membranes with a healthy diverse community of microbes – our body flora”.

Conventional medicine and pharmaceutic dogma tell us viruses are airborne and outside the body. Conversely, Alternative Medicine has its own dogma “there are no viruses” because they have never been isolated in a lab or seen in a microscope (conversely bacteriophages are viruses and are large enough to be seen in a low magnification microscope and can be strained out of a pond of water). Both conventional and alternative medicine embrace the psychology of externalization that viruses are germs or industrial pollution. Virology is no more advanced than the child’s term “cooties” to describe an imaginary germ. Viruses are insidious – inside us. Trying to isolate viruses in a test tube or microscope is a fool’s errand.

But there are zillions of microbes in the human body (called “viruses”) that are harmless and can help combat disease unless they are made pathogenic by antibiotics, vaccines, chemotherapy, or dilution and degrading of mucus and the mucosal lining of the intestine. Some microbes are thought to be “viruses” supposedly because they meet the following criteria:

Criteria for Identifying a Virus versus Flu or Cold

· They can’t be seen (as they are cell wall deficient?)

· They last beyond the typical 10 to 14 days of a cold or flu, and

· The fever gets worse over time.

(source: Duke Health)

This fits the scenario described by Dr. McBride above where there are no initial symptoms produced by the Mucus Layer of the Innate Immune System due to its neutralization by antibiotics and chemicals. Then the Secondary Adaptive Immune System produces white blood cells, Killer T-Cells, and Antibodies in one to three weeks. Vitamin C is needed to form the liquid layer on top of the mucus membrane in the nasal passages but can only effectively be delivered by spray form (here).

Spike Protein Can’t Replace Mucus Bacteriophage

Researchers assert that SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is a virus that reduces cell viability and increases intestinal permeability. But does COVID-19 exist outside antibiotics producing it from dormant viruses in the body? Spike protein reportedly leads to:

· intestinal swelling, inflammatory cells,

· increased intestinal fluid from chlorine secretion,

· reduced Glutathione levels that repair tissues,

· Tumor Necrosis Factor that signals fever and sepsis, and

· increased auto-immune reaction when poorly digested food, toxins, chemicals slip through the mucosal lining of the intestine.

There are also what might be called “Ghost Viruses” that have no cell walls and thus are indetectable to the Innate Mucosal Immune System and can slip through the mucus barrier.

Spike protein-based vaccinations are a potential cash cow for pharmaceutical companies that are being pushed on the public because antibiotics no longer are effective (Thomas Hausler, Viruses vs. Superbugs: A Solution to the Antibiotics Crisis?, 2006)

All COVID-19 vaccines deploy more spike protein to stimulate a response by the Secondary Immune System to generate more antibodies. There is no attempt to protect the mucus barrier as suggested by Dr. McBride above (e.g., macrophages carrying mucus). Macrophages are bacteria eating viruses. To repeat, according to Dr. McBride virus is the natural process of clearing the body of infection and we can only protect mucus membranes.

As even the NIH states: “A poorly developed mucus system and less mature ability to secrete mucus as a response to infection are the reasons for the predominance of these diseases—The mucus and mucins of the Goblet Cells and Enterocytes provide the first defense line of the gastrointestinal tract and interact with the immune system”.

Hocus Pocus, Mucus Pukus – Bring Back Phage Therapy

The apparent unstated purpose of medical-pharmaceutical practice is to diminish and destroy the Mucus-based Innate Immune System with antibiotics, chemotherapy and vaccines. Next, they champion themselves as the saviors who can deploy the Secondary Anti-body based Adaptive Immune System as treatment for the victims they created, even though it is designed to arrive too late to the site of the infection. This is an institutional hocus pocus. There is no COVID-19 Pandemic of natural origin, nor from a lab leak as germ warfare. Viruses are an institutional disease even though plagues go back centuries and have been socially constructed to be acts of God, nature or germ warfare. But even then, elites have always known how to manufacture a plague by interrupting the food supply, polluting or diminishing clean water supplies, forced relocation of ethnic groups, and medical care and vaccinations as a form of genocide (see Genocide Jab: Vaccines, Villains and Victims, 2022). As sociologist Peter Berger states: “Let the institutional order (medical virus response) be so interpreted (as an act of God or nature or germ warfare) as to hide its ‘constructed’ character”.

Members of the alternative medicine community are frequently cited as claiming that the pharmaceutical industry has failed to find a way to inflict mass disease on the population without vaccinations. But pharma has apparently found a way to undertake slow medical genocide, not through germ warfare, but through diminishing the first layer of immune defense of the mucus barrier.

The only known way to redeploy mucosal therapy for virus infections is to bring back Phage Therapy. As polymath Patrick Jordan (author of ICD-999 Vaccine Induced Diseases, 2008) states in an email:

“So, in nature (bacterio) phages -good or bad – live in mucus to keep from drying out in the host. The good phages will then destroy the pathogens. No mucus – no phages – no balance. Nature has always been about balance.”

(note: bacteriophages are bacterial viruses surrounded by a protective protein capsid or shell. Italian researchers have apparently found some antibiotic-laced bacteriophages are pathogenic when transmitted from one sick person to a predisposed gut permeable person via the fecal-oral route – see my book review here).

The public is irreversibly ignorant of the dangers of antibiotics, chemotherapy and vaccines, and are programmed by modern advertising to using anti-mucus over the counter medications that unknowingly cause the ongoing destruction of the human mucosal Innate Immune System. The pharmaceutical industry is not going to abandon lucrative antibiotics, vaccines, and drug store medicine despite they can be a deadly cause of most viral diseases.

The University of San Diego School of Medicine has a Center for Innovative Phage Applications and Therapeutics which maintains a directory of clinics around the US and which virus each clinic has a custom bacteriophage for. For those seeking an independent physician specializing in Phage Therapy, Dr. Randall Wolcott, MD, successfully operates the Southwest Regional Wound Care Center in Lubbock, Texas. Phage therapy does not have the profit margins that the pharmaceutical industry found in antibiotics – which ironically is the cause of many resistant strains of killer bacteria and fungi.