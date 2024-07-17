\Book Review: Unhumans -The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (2024).

Preface: I received a phone call today from a high-profile Silicon Valley player who has connections to political advisors for an unnamed conservative presidential candidate. He thanked me for the book review below which corrects the notion of some advisors who falsely contend America is under a Communist revolution and takeover. My contact confirmed that my description of an underground and above-ground guerilla war going on in the corporate business world is accurate. The way the DEI (Diversity-Equity-Inclusion) scam works is they get non-white/males to startup businesses that steal patented high technology from some established company then claim DEI gives them the right to pirate the technology. Then, billionaires buy up all the little DEI companies to form a monopoly, so the billionaires are funding the DEI policies.

“Know your enemy” – Sun Tzu

I was curious about this book given the authors’ connection with military intelligence and the endorsements by former presidential advisors. I pre-ordered the book and upon reading it was sadly disappointed. The book requires constructive criticism because it is being touted as some sort of counter strategy to what we are facing in the US today and a guide for any possible incoming Republican president. We are not up against a Communist Revolution in America today, but Corporate Fascism using Marxism as a cover as explained below.

The main author of “Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions” apparently hasn’t a clue who America’s real enemies are that have brought about widespread urban riots, destruction and crime, a planned pandemic, a dubious 2020 presidential election, racialization of the military, an unnecessary war, corrupted schools and institutions, all beginning in 2020. The author apparently believes it is a Communist revolution. However, this upheaval was not part of a planned Communist revolution of America. Rather, these joint actions have been socially engineered by militant corporate Fascism, not Communism. Neither did any Marxist inspired working class activists participate in the actions involving the 2020 takeover of the US, such as happened in the Haymarket Riots of 1888 in Chicago. Rather, a combine of 25 high tech corporations in the San Francisco area gave $90 million to activists in 2020 in support of the destruction of small business districts that compete with them. These funds were additionally used to promote cultural Marxism in our institutions and government.

I use the adjective “militant corporate fascism” above because such corporations have formed their own army against the citizenry just as fascists Mussolini and Hitler were militaristic. But contemporary corporate fascists wear the uniforms of working-class revolutionists and use guerilla warfare tactics. The political warfare strategy used by the corporate fascists is to use guerilla warfare tactics in an uncivil war mainly against the working class: assassinating public figures they dislike by sniper gun fire from gun men and women portrayed as aggrieved, disguised institutional murder by medical means (Ivan Illich, Medical Nemesis: The Expropriation of Health, 1976), permitting aggrieved persons to kill people at random on the streets without punishment or justice, and arson and mass shoplifting against small businesses.

Marxism has always been used as a false ideology of a working-class revolt to justify mass murder and the takeover of a country by oligarchs. Marx was a newspaper journalist and propagandist who was subsidized by Friedrich Engels’ industrialist family. Communism is a racket for oligarch banker control, not a proletarian or worker revolt against the factory-owning class. Communism is a strategy to use grievances of social misfits and racial groups to destroy a nation’s leadership class and impose the international globalist class.

The sociological definition of ideology is a set of idealistic proposals that disguise the economic interests of elites. Most people do not lie and thus believe that others are not lying to them. To understand Marxism, ideology must be kept distinct from lying, deception and propaganda. The individual liar knows he is lying, but the ideologist as part of a social movement or totalistic institution or fascist corporation does not (Eric Hoffer, The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements, 1976). They become under the influence of what Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz called “The Captive Mind”.

America is not up against Communism but corporate fascism, which has historically been used when corporations take over control of the government to protect their monopolies and capital flows during periods of large economic contractions. Fascism is not primarily an ideology but a way to micromanage the economy to the benefit of oligarchs and to the detriment of the working class and small business sectors. The Depression of the 1930’s was a cover for fascist takeover of family farms for example. What is driving corporations to take over the government and the economy is the anticipated shrinkage of capital markets to run their monopoly enterprises due to devaluation of monopoly currency issued by the US Federal Reserve used as the reserve currency globally - see Clara Mattei, The Capital Order: How Austerity Paved the Way to Fascism, 2022).

The 25 corporations funding and fomenting riots, arson, vandalism, shoplifting, and mass crime facilitated by permissive local government policing, courts and incarceration, were all involved in a giant conspiracy against the small business sector of the economy. This is because the high-tech sector produces no essential hard goods, tangibles products, food, transportation vehicles, etc. They are the most vulnerable sector in the economy in a structural downsizing because they produce non-essentials. These 25 high tech corporations concentrate on providing non-essential entertainment, digital communications, digital food ordering, mass marketing, software, digital gaming, online exercise, artificial intelligence, online shopping, self-driving vehicle technology, venture capital, online dating, online real estate documents, delivery services, investment management, mobile cell phone videos, and big box retail. They are takers, not makers, and sell nonessential luxury goods and services. But they want to compel consumers to have to use their high-tech devices to maintain their monopolies.

The desired policy of fascism is austerity under the excuse that the national debt needs paid down, but austerity has never succeeded doing so anywhere. Austerity is a policy not of over spending by a Communist government but from bailing out, re-capitalizing, and adding more liquidity to a banking system controlled by unnamed outsiders that lead to greater income inequality and wealth transfers to the rich (Mark Blyth, Austerity: The History of a Dangerous Idea, 1915) and higher prices due to reduced supply of everything.

Their strategy for monopoly survival in a contracting consumer economy is to put their competitors out of business in an undeclared uncivil war. Passing a law allowing shoplifting up to $900 is a policy to put small businesses out of business. Corporate fascism is murderous and malevolent and can make no claim to moral superiority (Catherline Liu, Virtue Hoarders: The Case Against the Professional Managerial Class, 2021).

They not only want to eliminate the small business sector, but all mediating social structures between the individual and the state such as Christian churches, the so-called bourgeoisie family, and any proprietary family businesses. Stated differently, they are not Communist Revolutionists wanting to create a “worker’s paradise”, but instead to put the workers out of business, make them dependent on permanent welfare and monopoly corporations and malevolent authoritarian technocratic medicine for their existence. None of what has just been described above is addressed in the book Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions.

About 95 out of 100 books on fascism are written by fascists who use psychological projection to confuse and blame fascism and malevolent authoritarianism on Capitalism, Christianity, the business class, etc. However, Lew Rockwell’s book Fascism vs. Capitalism (2013) may be a better place to get a clearer understanding.