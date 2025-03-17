“All the world is a stage and the men and women merely players” – As You Like It - Shakespeare

What if all the narratives of Netanyahu, Trump, Neo-Cons, Biden, Douglas Murray, Col. Douglas Macgregor, Scott Ritter, and MAGA about the Ukraine-Gaza Wars are unintentionally misleading? Maybe all the explanations of the wars, like the parable of the blind men describing an elephant, reflect what is called a good guy/bad guy story by voluntary false consciousness”?

For example, Silicon Valley mogul Peter Thiel is an “official libertarian preparing software for complete social control” and is the “libertarian good guy who knows his role and is nothing but an implementer of government policy”. So much for libertarianism. Elon Musk is the Czar of DOGE caught in a gigantic illegal conflict of interest to reduce the number of government employees so his company can make mega billions of dollars replacing them with Artificial Intelligence, no matter that government bloat may need downsized. And political conservatives and the moral community of Evangelical Christians champion his actions?

Let’s consider an alternative scenario of false consciousness where such varied explanations cover up that Israel/Netanyahu is, arguably, acting as the scapegoat for the US in its wars against Russia and Palestine. Otherwise, the American public would not tolerate either war? This is the viewpoint of Col. Lawrence Wilkerson when he appears on Judge Napolitano podcasts on YouTube. So, in return for doing our dirty work and being the fall guy, Israelis are assured of extra anti-Semitism laws to protect themselves. Israeli’s have always been a pariah class that are willing to do the dirty work of other nations and seek to eradicate “racism” and the political power of every ethnic group but their own. This is because ethnic and racial groups are potential threats to oligarchs and bankers that have controlled the world for centuries.

Evangelical Christians ironically support the Gaza War and worship Israel, not Christ. And Christ is arguably a fictional figure, or prototype of created by Roman emperor Vespasian to promote emperor worship and voluntary servitude – see book Joe Atwill, Caesar’s Messiah (mind you, I’m a heretical Christian who believes Christianity was originally devised by Romans as a counter religion to Judaism but that form of Christianity has been inverted, co-opted and effectually no longer exists as an institution).

Isn’t this also a plausible reason for the overblown Holocaust story where Germans, Polish, Catholics died in camps in massively greater numbers than German-Israelis in concentration camps in Germany in WWII built to protect them during WWII; who did not die of torture or gas-chambers but by the nefarious war diseases of typhus, dysentery, tuberculosis, starvation, etc., while massive numbers of German citizens were fire-bombed out of existence (Dresden and 60 other German cities were totally leveled)? Let’s assume for a moment that Israelis in concentration camps died in about the same proportion as Germans outside the camps from the diseases of war where food supply and clean water had been destroyed? But the story of a Jewish Holocaust also conveniently covered up prosecutable American (and Russian) war crimes such as mass rapes of every woman in Germany and military execution of 1.5 million captured German soldiers in the Rhine Meadow camps by starvation and dehydration. Truth comes in layers of meaning and the real reasons are buried and are never the official narrative because the winners of wars write its history (see the book The Holocaust Narrative by E. Michael Jones).

This would mean that the current influence of the Israel lobby in Congress is plausibly another stage performance where unwitting actors play their parts in a drama portraying a plot that Israel has bought off the US Congress (with what, our own USAID monies or the $3.3 billion foreign aid we provide Israel?). Everybody plays their part as if they were given a script. Should we take everything leaders and influencers say in the theater of politics at face value when everyone is caught up in TV-induced hypnotic false consciousness? “Oh, what a tangled web we weave when we practice, to deceive.” But the deception is orchestrated self-deception.

Going one layer deeper, does the US need a WWIII atomic war that will wipe out the already intentionally vacated core of targeted American cities (LA, SF, Portland), to cover up the obvious impending rollout of digital bank currency? This would be accomplished by locking down citizens, closing banks, declaring martial law, confiscating bank accounts, pension and social security funds to build $500 billion for data centers to cyber control the masses and then replacing it with totalitarian digital crypto currency? Wasn’t COVID just an exercise in entrainment, like operant conditioning of dogs, to get citizens to conform to mandates and commands in a system of surveillance capitalism? Central Bank Digital Currency is the 3,000-year-old wet dream of the oligarchs/bankers who have secretly ruled the world forever. Moreover, the power elite aren’t trying to depopulate the world because of unsustainability but because they don’t believe they can control 8 billion + people any longer especially with the rise of the Internet.

In 1955 probably 99% of US citizens would have taken the kill shot, but in 2020 to 2024 it was, what, about 60%? Today even fewer Americans would take the shot after the public watched high profile healthy people drop dead on TV and the internet. Researcher Denis Rancourt spilled the beans that COVID-19 did not cross the Canadian border in 2020 (an impossibility); but in 2021 sudden Canadian C-19 deaths were due to the jab. Instead, we are given a steady diet of words about a Wuhan China lab leak.

Is what has been driving the anarchy of the last four years been the need by oligarchs to install digital bank currency? But all this assumes that the masses will not resist, rebel, or revolt. Christian and Islamic ministers all took government emergency relief checks of $50,000 to $100,000 each to close their churches and mosques and shut up during the COVID lockdowns, while synagogues remained open. Small businesses were shut down while large global corporate businesses (and strip clubs, casinos, porn, and big box retail outlets) remained open and small business customers were stolen by switching them to internet ordering and home deliveries or pick up.

This is why the this time the FDA is allowing development mRNA vaccines in foods, especially eggs, which has been approved for development by the Trump administration, contrary to their claim otherwise. mRNA may be able to be purged from the human body by N. Aceytl Cysteine supplement also found in eggs, fish, chicken, and garlic but this does not mean that putting mRNA in food is acceptable. mRNA causes an autoimmune reaction and chronic conditions.

But what if this time large enough numbers replaced their smart slave cell phones with privacy phones, paid for everything with checks or cash, and stopped volunteering for vaccine shots?