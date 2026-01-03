Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Lusvardi's avatar
Wayne Lusvardi
2h

Sorry for the hiatus in posting. I had a massive Heartburn attack and an injury at the same time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wayne Lusvardi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture