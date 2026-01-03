Trump’s “silver bullet” against Britain’s financial empire is already in motion – and almost nobody is talking about it. In this video, we break down how silver, sound money and monetary warfare are being used to challenge centuries of British financial control. From the City of London and the Bank of England, to COMEX and LBMA price manipulation, we look at how Trump‑era policy, de‑dollarisation and a return to hard assets could shatter Britain’s hidden power over global markets. We dig into: How Britain built its financial empire on paper promises and central banking Why physical silver and gold are a direct threat to that system The role of COMEX/LBMA and price suppression in maintaining British & Western dominance How Trump, BRICS and rival powers are lining up against the old Anglo‑American order If you care about freedom, sovereignty, and the end of globalist financial control, watch this to the end and share it. The end of British financial control may be closer than the mainstream will ever admit.

Trump’s Silver Bullet: The End of Britain’s Financial Empire!

LINK -