Why Didn't Putin End Ukraine War on Day One?
Interview with Paul Craig Roberts
Putin could have delivered a knockout to Ukraine in one day by taking down their power grid. Why didn’t he do it?
Only way to regain U.S. Sovereignty from Israel is rebellion of Americans who are tired of Israeli control of our foreign and domestic policies (but Israel is sending 10,000 Evangelical pastors to Israel to win over Americans to continue war but people are too dumb to understand this)
Link – 55 minutes
It is early am. I m going to listen to this video on my way to work. 6F outside and without even watching the video I can guess this is a strategic move of Putin. The stupid war is ruining the west, expecially EU and the US. What I know is that Putin has not spoken too much in favor of Palestinian occupation that is disappointing, although he explained why.....wars make money to those who wage them and I m not talking about Russia here. The Russians have been hitting Ukraine to avoid a massacre of civilians even so the western media does not cover this. I will add on later after video.
Because the Russians and the Americans always work together. They always have. They put on a show. That’s it. This is all theater. Money laundering grab for bigger projects.