Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

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Markker
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Yes, just another crisis to keep everyone in a fearful mindset, moved on to worry about the middle east and energy supplies, fertilisers, and other products. I've listened to many Sean Hross vids on YT. He's Professor and studied like Patrick -where is he? No-one is requiring regular comms, but it seems he has voluntary left. I understand his frustration and don't blame him. But being part of the recently awakened society, only because of convid, we still need help to plough our way through. Tell him we need him still!

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