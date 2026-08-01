HOW VLADMIR KILLED COVID ON February 24, 2022

Did you notice? All the mandates and coercion to wear masks, to lockdown so grandma wouldn’t get infected, to get the jab, to social distance, to get the fifth booster, all stopped on one day. Thereafter the media was telling everyone to protest in the streets and on the internet against Vladmir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Thereafter, all the experts who persisted in the narrative that COVID was a germ released from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, continued to stick with their story, but weren’t about to explain how the epidemic stopped in one day worldwide. Except perhaps for Canadian researcher Denis Rancourt, PhD, no one asked how did COVID die in one day? Rancourt pointed out the implausibility that the spread of COVID in Canada stopped at political boundary lines. He attributed the rise in all cause deaths during the Pandemic to aspiration: choking of the human airway during hospitalization of the elderly.

Who do we have to thank for killing COVID? Trump the savior of the Zionists? No! We can thank that “terrorist” and “communist”, Vladmir Putin.