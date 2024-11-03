It has become obvious that the hidden power elite who control the US government through puppet presidents and manipulated political parties with a system of patronage and privilege, do not allow presidents to have their own unilateral authority and discretion to enact policies, programs and punishments. They prefer elderly lifetime actors playing the role of senile King Lear, TV actors like Trump or Schwarzenegger, courtesans, sycophants, bootlickers and stooges as presidents.

Like the Medici family in ancient Florence, Italy, the power elite are never seen. We don’t know who really governs us. We are governed by a secret society. For a glimpse of who comprises this secret society watch this video below.

Presidential elections are portrayed as voting for an independent person or a messiah who will bring about a worker’s utopia. But we don’t really vote for individuals or even political parties, but unrevealed cabals of super rich oligarchs, bankers, and a conglomerate of corporate CEO’s. Sometimes the cabals war with each other like mafia families, inflicting assassinations, purges, juntas and coups, and manipulated market crashes. They must remain not in view to undertake their dirty work: depopulation by wars, declared pandemics and plagues, banking crises, manipulated extreme acts of nature (tsunamis, “wild” fires, floods, heat waves, hurricanes, etc.), choreographed race riots and insurrections, and disguised mass poisonings through the supply of food, water and sunlight.

Donald Trump currently has the momentum of a cabal of oligarchs (the Pay Pal Mafia) behind him although the projected losing faction of oligarchs is still attempting to steal the pending election or create chaos to decertify Trump as president. Unlike almost every president before him, Trump has his own capital and assets and needs patronage to a lesser extent than say, the Clintons, Obama, Reagan, or Biden. During his first term, Trump authorized no new wars, the first president to do so to in recent memory. But he was otherwise controlled by the Deep State. If elected and allowed to be president without domestic conflict instigated by the losing oligarch faction, would Trump carry out the following:

* exercise his discretion to bring an end to the wars fought by the US as a mercenary force purely for the interests of a cabal of a foreign nation?

* replace the income tax with tariffs as promised?

* deport immigrants over the certain de-authorization by the courts as promised, or

* indirectly reduce the influence of the private cartel of bankers known as the Federal Reserve by eliminating the income tax revenue to the Treasury?

Put differently, will Trump be allowed to be his own agent to carry out his campaign promises? This remains to be seen. Certainly, a Harris administration would just be a continuation of the current debauchery, chaos and re-assignment of white ethnics to a low caste? Could Trump institute an era of “moral virtue, dignity, and return the US to a “proud republic of virtuous women and honest men”? However, Trump would never be able to declare Fauci, Gates, Bourla, the Neo-Cons and Milley as murderers. Watch this HBO movie clip of Octavian’s (Augustus) speech before the Roman Senate after the assassination of his father, Julius Caesar -

.