ESSAY – NOT VOTING ADVICE OR ENDORSEMENT

“The history of mankind is the graveyard of aristocracy….In fact….it is always an oligarchy that governs”…A Monopoly Capitalist society will always be an oligarchy of the few at the expense of the many and any pretense of elections will always be between factions of oligarchs not any bottoms up movement” despite media portrayals otherwise (paraphrased). - sociologist Vilfredo Pareto

“The windmill gives you society with the feudal lord; the steam-mill, society with the industrial capitalist” (and by extension to today, automation brings societal depopulation of mass injections by physicians or by needless warfare from drones).

--Karl Marx, The Poverty of Philosophy, 1847).

In the novel The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera the main characters embrace the heaviness of life and love and die happy while those who live superficially suffer the “unbearable lightness of being”. Today it means that some people can skip college and go directly into computer programming or a related high paying and high-status, white-collar job.

It is the phrase that came to mind when listening to an interview of a progressive high-tech professional named “Meta Prime” by online podcaster Pete Quinones who is self-described as a working-class Catholic blogger. Quinones posed the question: “how should we feel about Elon Musk’s rising political power challenging Silicon Valley established high tech elites (Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft)?

Both Quinones and Meta Prime share their implied religious like faith in technological progress for artificial intelligence (AI) needed to put a total surveillance system into place. Artificial Intelligence is needed for a mass surveillance system where it interfaces with commercial customers. Meta Prime is concerned that proposed laws in California will block Musk from rolling out “cool stuff”. Neither Quinones nor Meta Prime are concerned about the loss of privacy that AI and its connection with mass surveillance will bring.

Quinones says, “tech is going to move forward no matter what”. Quinones calls those who reject Artificial Intelligence (automation) “luddites” and “Amish”. The only question says Quinones is who will be the leaders for this “new techno order”? Quinones asks will it be an L. Ron Hubbard Scientology type or an occultist Freemason secret society Aleister Crowley type? Or will the Soviet Union totalitarian model win out? Quinones says there is a struggle going on between two cabals of oligarch elites neither of which is opposed to AI or a mass surveillance system.

What both Quinones and Meta Prime are unaware of is their optimistic belief in a high-tech, high-surveillance society as a future worker’s paradise has all the trappings and mythical persuasive power of quasi-Marxism. For Marxism promised that technology and materialism will bring about equality of outcomes for all, albeit such a utopia has never been realized in human history. Quinones rejects any type of ideology but fails to recognize his own advocacy of technocratic progressive ideology despite there is no evidence an Artificial Intelligence system (mass surveillance system) would likely end up in anything but a totalitarian police state.

Independent voters are left with no choice between Left and Right, both of whom want to build artificial intelligence systems (automated commerce) needed to put a mass surveillance system into place. Neither is there any meaningful discussion of how to construct parallel banking, medical, food, and political structures that are not connected with AI or anything digital (a return to the Savings and Loan banks and paying by checking withdrawals of the 1950’s). This is what the obscure term “singularity” means – a single totalitarian and involuntary banking, money, medical (and a non-Christian or fake Christian civil religion) social control system. This would be a digitized, cashless system where everything would be surveilled.

Quinones says there is a Silicon Valley mafia war going on between the Mark Zuckerberg’s established cabal which speculatively might have arranged the assassination attempt on Trump. Zuckerberg has not endorsed Trump or Harris but is known to oppose Elon Musk’s rise to power. Whichever high-tech cabal wins out in the presidential election, Quinones and Meta Prime say the established cabal will not give up their domination of political power without more mafia style warfare, murders and mass spectacles choreographed by Hollywood.

As the quote at the top of this article by sociologist Vilfredo Pareto indicates, in a Capitalist Oligarch form of government which the US has, elections are almost never reflective of voter preferences but a struggle between cabals within the ruling elites. Such financial elites can never allow honest elections because they have too much invested in their monopoly businesses and in the stock market. This runs against the notion that Capitalism promotes democracy.

It has been obvious with the Biden administration that there is some other person or committee making presidential decisions not the senile actor Biden or incompetent Harris. We can now get a glimpse of who this faction of unelected oligarch shadow president deciders is. The 2024 presidential selection is a contest between de-facto shadow presidents of either old elite Mark Zuckerberg or new elite Elon Musk, not Trump versus Harris. Don’t expect the unbearable lightness of social media influencers Quinones or the unnamed Meta Prime (whoever he is) to tell us this or offer any resistance or alternatives to the rollout of an automated police state.