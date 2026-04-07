“And yet, at this moment when the night air quivered with the mad vociferations of the ‘common people’ that the Lord had been good to them; that the wicked money changers had been driven from the temple, that the stony hearted userers were beaten at last, that the ‘People’s William’ was at the helm now…”

-- Ingersoll Lockwood, The Last President, 1900

The Last President, by INGERSOLL LOCKWOOD, is a surrealistic 1896 novel, where Americans are protesting a corrupt election process while the president’s hometown of New York City is fearing the collapse of the republic after the transition of presidential power. If this reminds you of the attitudes after the 2016 Trump presidential win, you are not the alone. During 2017, this book, as well as Lockwood’s two children’s books, The Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump and His Wonderful Dog Bulger (1890) and Baron Trump’s Marvellous Underground Journey (1893), drew attention due to its uncanny connections with President Trump and his family.

This is the type of book that can be read in one sitting. It’s what we call a “page turner” because it talks about events and people that didn’t happen or exist until now. This book was written in the late 1800’s and for the author to write such a story, I’m speechless. The ending is very foreboding and aligns with what we are dealing with today. The people in power have always been in power. These secret societies have been operating behind the scenes for longer than we can comprehend. They control the technology, the advancements in medicine, the economy, even our history. Look at what our elites have done to this country over the last two decades. Look at what they’re doing to the world around us. It’s all by design but the good news is it doesn’t have to be. Nobody can determine how the author was able to predict the events of 2016 and beyond nor can anyone explain how he got the names of Trump and Pence for the characters in this book. All I can say is that we know little of the human mind and how to activate its full potential. Our lives have been purposely diverted into thinking happiness comes from without and not from within. We’ve been taught to listen to authority rather than ourselves by a system that uses our names as capital on the global markets. The message isn’t Donald Trump; the message is who’s really pulling the strings? Think of Plato’s Cave. Was it just a story or a warning? The author of this book was given the idea for the story in a dream. I find that fascinating and proof that we don’t know the half of it when it comes to our abilities of the human mind.

See Amazon.com - https://www.amazon.com/Last-President-1900-Ingersoll-Lockwood/dp/1945934255