Re Charlie Kirk Killer’s “Discord” Logs (or Tyler Robinson’s roommate Lance Twigs’ scribbles on Discord chat room and photos of his condo)

This podcast by a geek named “Turkey Tom”, a friend of Lance Twigs partner to alleged Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson has purportedly assembled online chat talk and visuals of Twig’s condo from a period of last few years. Twigs’ is described as a schizophrenic possibly self-induced from (prescription) drugs, alcohol and weed abuse. Turkey Tom describes Tyler as quiet and in a gay sexual relationship with Twigs because he is unable to talk to women. The picture of Tyler I get was he was protective of his partner who hated Charlie Kirk who bashed the Transexual lifestyle. Robinson texted that he wanted to get revenge on Kirk and boasted online that he killed Kirk for his Trans peer group (like protecting a wife). Both Lance and Tyler were childhood prodigies who could play musical instruments and get good grades but were socially unable to form a bond with women and their sex drive was channeled into homosexuality.

There is no way both Twigs and Robinson can afford an $1800 rent month unless parents are subsidizing them or they have a rent subsidy due to Twig’s mental illness. Tyler’s mother is a therapist (the-rapist) at a St. George, Utah psych clinic dealing with autistic and mentally ill adults. Tyler helped his father doing masonry.

“Turkey Tom” mysteriously has early childhood photos and videos of Lance and Tyler which raised the question “how did he get those photos?”. I have no idea if “Turkey Tom” is a credible reporter or is some paid operative of some other entity (he mentions Lance posting about MK Ultra on the Web but not that he was involved). Tom’s podcast is posted up at The Economic Times website (which may be CIA?). There is no information provided if either schizophrenic Lance or introvert Tyler were under the care or influence of a psychiatrist (or handler) who may have groomed them.

VIDEO LINK - 47 minutes video