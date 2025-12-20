Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rusty's avatar
Rusty
6h

Bro you cant poast this shit without a TLDW

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Wayne Lusvardi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture