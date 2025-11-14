Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
OK's avatar
OK
3d

I've been aware of Dr Cowan for some time and I find him to be a very good critical thinker. He first starts by asking great questions. Then through the process of his logical thinking he tries to gain the answers. He is methodical and certainly doesn't jump to conclusions if he is not satisfied if the outcome of his thinking doesn't meet his criteria. Observing his approach to solving problems is a good way to learn critical thinking...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wayne Lusvardi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture