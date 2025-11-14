“Understanding arises through making” (or “truth is made up”) – Giambattista Vico, The New Science, 1725

Dr. Tom Cowan, MD, on biological functions that either are misinterpreted, or don’t exist - see video link below:

Despite all the great work in showing that the current human biological models are mostly made up nonsense, the ‘virus deniers’ (for lack of better words) don’t tell us much about how to treat disease other than let the patient self-diagnose the disease and suggest their own treatment (following psychologist Carl Rogers’ approach often called “listening and parroting back” what the patient says). How would this model work with illiterate people in, say, the intensive care unit of a hospital or if they are unconscious or brainwashed about treatment? Cancer patients often demand chemotherapy that has less than 1% chance of arresting the disease. But they want their entitlement and social status before they die.

Is it ethical to designate family members to make medical decisions if they are only concerned about inheriting the patient’s estate? I doubt this model would work where medical care is considered an entitlement. I would prefer folk medicine which has almost no scientific biological or psychological model and merely focuses on natural treatments that have been discovered to work (e.g., homeopathy). However, such a model would lack the money and political power that the allopathic disease and medicine model uses to dominate people’s minds about what treatment they want. People often express they want a quick fix, a pill, a vitamin, an antibiotic or injection as if they had an unconscious death wish.

Dr. Tom Cowan, MD, video link:

https://rumble.com/v71m9sk-welcome-to-the-new-biology-111225.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a