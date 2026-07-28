WE NEED FARMING CO-OPS TO SURVIVE COMING MONEY CRASHINEVITABLE THAT PEOPLE WILL FIND THEMSELVES WITH NO MONEYWayne LusvardiJul 28, 202625Share25Share
We first need to build a platform of local strength, self-reliance, and resiliency. Once done, and we have a solid foundation from which to stand, from there we begin working on taking back the higher levels: county, state, federal.
The following solutions were crowdsouced from various forums across the web. I have distilled them into this:
The solution is to get local, get self-dependent, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors and sherrif's office, and town councils (the last places we still hold all of the cards), get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get bartering, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.
Everyone's looking for a savior instead of looking in the mirror. We are the ones we've been waiting for.
To get to farming co-ops it'd take coax cables jacked into skulls ramming "I'm a farmer!" programs into brains.
And even then people'd probably needs be tricked into it, tied to the chair for the inputting.
Neo & crew ate "everything a body needs" & he still went for the kung fu coax, instead:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuUtAPUZP0Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YhJxJZOWBw
How ya gonna get em back to, keep em down on, the farm once they've seen filtered gay Paree?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISLFk7-8TZc
Bob bellows "I'm a sailor - not a farmer!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrbY4hsNh64