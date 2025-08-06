“In literature there are (fictional) characters such as Andre Gide’s “Lafcadio” or Thomas Mann’s “Felix Krull” that illustrate the fascination (with imposters). In real life we could point to a man like Ferdinand Waldo Demara who bamboozled a long line of eminent specialists in various fields into accepting him as a colleague, successfully impersonating such respected social identities as college professor, military officer, penologist, and even surgeon. If one knows the bamboozling, bunkum, and one-upmanship that that go into, say, a professional career one may even come close to the conclusion that society is a swindle to begin with”. – sociologist Peter Berger.

Concurrent with a revived grand jury investigation into the allegations of British Intelligence operative Christopher Steele in the RussiaGate affair to smear presidential candidate Donald Trump before the 2020 election, I stumbled across two books by Professor Grover Furr of Montclair University summarized below. Both books amass a wealth of data showing that Joseph Stalin never did the crimes and mass repressions he was accused of (the Gulag, the Holodomor, etc.). Below are the summaries of the books by Amazon. If so, we have all been swindled by RussiaGate more than we could ever conceive of. And think of the many male politicians who are sociopaths who take delight in having male “wives” who are not biologically female to mock the public as dupes and inflate their vanity.

Stalin Waiting For ... The Truth! Paperback – 2019

by Grover Furr (Author)

In October 2017 Stephen Kotkin, professor of history at Princeton University, published "Stalin. Waiting for Hitler, 1929 – 1941." In it, Kotkin accuses Soviet leader Joseph Stalin of dozens of terrible crimes and atrocities.The appearance of Kotkin’s scholarship is daunting: 909 pages of text, more than 5200 footnotes, and 47 pages of bibliography in tiny, triple-column type. But Grover Furr has carefully and methodically studied every one of the hundreds of allegations of atrocity, crime, and misdeeds of any kind that Kotkin attributes to Stalin and his closest advisers. Furr has checked every reference, every article and book, that Kotkin cites as evidence. The result: Furr has found that every single "crime" Kotkin alleges is false - a fabrication. Not a single accusation holds up. On the evidence, Stalin committed NO crime, no atrocities – for if he had, Kotkin would surely have uncovered at least one. Furr’s exhaustive research shows that Soviet history of the 1930s, has been falsified. Furr’s book is a model of meticulous examination of evidence and careful, objective analysis and deduction."Stalin. Waiting For … The Truth" exposes the lies and falsehoods behind Soviet history of the 1930s with the same meticulous attention to detail as his previous works: "Khrushchev Lied" (2011), "The Murder of Sergei Kirov" (2013), "Blood Lies" (2014), "Trotsky’s ‘Amalgams’" (2015), "Yezhov vs. Stalin" (2016), "Leon Trotsky’s Collaboration with Germany and Japan" (2017), and "The Mystery of the Katyn Massacre; The Evidence, The Solution" (2018).

Yezhov Vs. Stalin: The Truth About Mass Repressions and the So-Called Great Terror in the USSR - 2018

by Grover Furr (Author)

"Yezhov Vs. Stalin: The Truth About Mass Repressions and the So-Called 'Great Terror' in the USSR" is the first accurate account of the so-called “Great Terror” in the Soviet Union in 1937-1938. In this book, Grover Furr answers the central questions concerning the mass repressions known as the “Ezhovshchina” or, by anticommunists, the “Great Terror”:* What caused it?* Did hundreds of thousands of innocent victims meet their deaths?* Was Joseph Stalin responsible for these murders, as is universally claimed?* If — as the evidence demands that we conclude — Stalin was innocent and in fact put a stop to this massive crime, why were Ezhov and his men able to go on killing many innocent people for more than a year?The present study answers these questions.Grover Furr has studied all the available evidence, most of it from formerly-secret Soviet archives. He offers original translations of key historical documents and detailed analysis of their significance in an important synthesis that effectively reconsiders one of the pivotal events of Soviet history.

Allow me to ask another delicate question: is the repression of Palestinians in Gaza fake, partly fake, or true?

Was Solzhenitsyn Another CIA Anti-Russian Smear Monger?