OPINION

“It’s tantamount to treason. What Kirk was just blindly suggesting to Netanyahu (in his May 2025 open letter) is treason. He didn’t understand it. Kirk’s mind couldn’t understand that concept. But it is against the law and the principles of democracy”. – Joe Atwill, on Our Interesting Times radio show October 6, 2025



“It might be that Netanyahu had nothing to do with it (the assassination). Meaning there are other people (in the Zionist camp). It could be a Jewish billionaire.” - Tim Kelly



According to public opinion, it is suspected that the Israeli lobby wanted Charlie Kirk, head of Turning Point USA, “gone” for openly threatening to break with his Israeli donors and Judeo-Christian Zionism regarding mainly the Gaza War of genocide and total devastation. Turning Point USA is a nonprofit organization that advocates for so-called conservative values on college campuses: “freedom of speech, free markets and limited government”. However, Kirk must have been politically naïve to not realize the newer American Israeli ruling class are a mafia that would metaphorically “rub out” their own son if he openly crossed them (see Mario Puzo, The Godfather (1969). But the question was never raised whether the shooting of Kirk was a political assassination given it occurred at a public spectacle and it could have been some other political actor than Israel (an Israeli billionaire or some other nation).

Nonetheless, I have been wracking my brain for almost a month as to why Israel would want to assassinate Kirk and set an entire generation of young Americans against themselves? I then listened to Tim Kelly and Joe Atwill on their weekly radio program (Our Interesting Times, Oct. 5) where Atwill floated the notion that Kirk had possibly colluded with Israel treasonously against US foreign policy in the Gaza War. According to Atwill, Kirk wrote an open letter in May 2025 to Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu requesting that Israel take over advocacy of the war from Turning Point USA because there was growing opposition to the wars by his Turning Point USA young Generation Z political base.

Kirk requested Netanyahu to stop “subcontracting rhetorical defense of Israel to American surrogates”, thereby putting his organization’s proverbial foot in a bucket of possible voter tampering and treason against the US. In the letter Kirk proposed that “we” (meaning Israel and Turning Point) must acquire “Tik Tok and “X” to influence upcoming elections. High tech billionaire and Trump presidential supporter Larry Ellison has just finished acquiring Tik Tok to effectually squelch Palestinian voices for voter influence purposes.

Atwill called out the Kirk relationship with Netanyahu as “morally debased and no citizen should be able to talk to a head of state in that fashion”. What Kirk described in his letter was an illegal relationship the same as Trump was accused of with Russia in RussiaGate said Atwill. Moreover, it was conceivable that Kirk could be charged with voter fraud. Atwill stated: “Kirk wanted to hand the Hasbara (Israeli public relations) efforts back to Israel and no longer wanted to do it because his followers were balking at supporting Israel.

The only reason Kirk existed was to “carry water for Israel”, said Atwill. Kelly raised the issue whether Kirk’s apparently unvetted open letter put Israel in a potential bind of being unable to deny the plausibility of their covertly colluding about the upcoming election. No one in the mainstream media raised this obvious question for the last four months, but everyone knows Israel “owns” the media in the US.

Atwill went further and said “what they are literally talking about is brainwashing and mind control of the American public” before the upcoming mid-term election. He said what Kirk was talking about was “crude mind control over gentiles so they won’t be concerned about genocide by Israel.” Kelly was surprised this talk about taking over the war public relations effort from Turning Point was oddly being done in public instead of privately. Atwill pointed out such a proposal as Kirk’s must be done in secret to be effective but is being done in public which is a “guaranteed loser”. Atwill said propaganda must be secret or it loses its power.

This raises the far-fetched question unmentioned by Kelly and Atwill, might have the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) or a wealthy donor to the Palestinian cause been behind the assassination? It wasn’t until after the assassination that Kirk’s blundering letter could raise questions about treason and election tampering. Will this rise to the level of “Kirk Gate?” And what does this portend for Turning Point USA and upcoming elections if substantiated?