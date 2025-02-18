NOT MEDICAL ADVICE – FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY

You probably already know that most people are deficient in Vitamin D because of working indoors, wearing clothes that cover most of the body, that reduces sun exposure which activates Vitamin D when combined with cholesterol. Moreover, because Vitamin D also regulates calcium and phosphorous in the body, it is considered a hormone. However, not much known is that we lose the ability to activate Vitamin D after about age forty, no matter how much sunlight you get. This leaves us having a try and get enough Vitamin D through food or a synthetic Vitamin D supplement.

But how is synthetic Vitamin D made, since nothing in nature occurs in isolation? It is mainly made from irradiated animal fat from sheep skin. Lanolin oil is obtained from sheep and lamb’s wool then exposed to UV light to activate the fat to turn into Vitamin D3. Wool is boiled then sits overnight, then the fat is scraped off the top. This is claimed to be D3. But the isolated molecule of D3 is never shown because it does not exist in isolation. Nonetheless, if you eat a lot of plant foods that capture sunlight you may get enough is a prevalent line of thought. But once again, how do you know that if the so-called vitamin is never isolated and you have no blood test?

Lichen from algae can also produce Vitamin D but is thought to not produce enough to make a difference. Same with Cod Liver Oil that has only about 270 units (or 7 mcg) of Vitamin D. To get 5,000 units of D from Cod Liver Oil one would need to take 19 gel caps. However, the Enzymedica company has a brand of Vitamin D3 with 5,000 units of Vitamin D3 (125 mcg) from algae plus 90 mcg of Vitamin K2). This is the only product of which I am aware that has sufficient levels of Vitamin D to compete with the synthetic brands that advertise from 1,000 to 10,000 mcg of Vitamin D. When choosing Vitamin D supplements, Davis recommends oil-based gel caps not tablets or capsules. We must be cognizant that Vitamin D measured in International Units (IU’s) or micrograms (1,000th of a gram) are not any reliance of what Vitamin D blood levels are. Typically, 5,000 IU’s of supplemental Vitamin D generates 25-OH (hydroxy or one Oxygen molecule combined with one Hydrogen molecule) equating to a vitamin D blood level of 60-70 ng/ml, which is an ideal level. A 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D blood test costs $47 at Life Extension website.

The natural process of the body making Vitamin D depends on skin pigmentation, season, time of day, latitude, altitude, air pollution, light passing through glass, and age. Contrary to much popular thinking, Calcitriol is the active form of D, while Methyl Calcitriol must be converted to D. The methylated version of B-vitamins has superior absorbability but not so for Vitamin D.

Dr. William Davis, MD, in his book Super Gut, explains how Vitamin D deficiency is related to weakening of the intestinal mucus barrier, impairing the immune response of intestinal cells. These imbalances result in a microbe composition of unhealthy Enterobacteriaceae stool species. This allows toxic strains such as E. Coli to ascend from the septic tank of the Big Bowel back upward through a damaged ileocecal valve for entry into the food exchange chamber of the small intestine, called the Duodenum. Put differently, poop gets into the blood stream through the duodenum causing blood poisoning – called metabolic Sepsis (which is a silent disease). Conventional industrial medicine obscures this condition and call it Small Intestinal Bowel Overgrowth (SIBO) or Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). There is no official diagnosis for leaky gut or permeable intestinal lining, meant to keep medicine a secret society.

Everything related to leaky gut concerns a compromised mucus barrier. Dr. William Davis, MD, has a Clove Green Tea that thickens the mucus lining by converting mucus from a semi-liquid to a semi-gel. Adding fructooligosaccharide (FOS) prebiotic can generate a Akkermansia bloom that thickens mucus production.

The Oxalate Downside from Excessive Vitamin D

You will never have the following disclosed to you as a possible side effect of Vitamin D supplementation. But Vitamin D supplementation can increase the risk of kidney stones and increasing the formation of oxalate crystals in the gut. Vitamin D increases excretion of Calcium in urine which is needed to chemically bind to oxalic acid to prevent the formation of oxalate stones. Oxalates are thought to come only from foods such as spinach, chocolate, soy, and nuts, but most oxalate stones are made internally in the liver. High dose Vitamin D can thus lead to stone formation. There are many pathways into stones forming in the body: dietary sources, candida fungus + vitamin C, and high dosage Vitamin D.

A responsible supplement company like Life Extension includes the following disclaimer about Vitamin D supplementation:

Individuals consuming more than 50 mcg (2000 IU)/day of vitamin D (from diet and supplements) should periodically obtain a serum 25-hydroxy vitamin D measurement. Do not exceed 10000 IU per day unless recommended by your doctor. Vitamin D supplementation is not recommended for individuals with high blood calcium levels.

Citrate as Antidote to Stone Formation

Citric acid from limes or lemons is an antidote to stone formation in the body, as well as scurvy. But Citrate is usually made from manufactured citric acid (MCA) produced from black mold and sugar or high fructose corn syrup. Reportedly from patients, MCA can destroy the entire GI Tract from gastritis to colitis. It is automatically added to USDA inspected meat carcasses and fruits and vegetables but unlabeled.

