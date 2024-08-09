NOT MEDICAL ADVICE – LAYPERSON’S OPINION

“In the main, then, the doctor learns that if he gets ahead of the superstitions of his patients, he is a ruined man; and the result is that he instinctively takes care not to get ahead of them. That is why all changes come from the laity…Every profession is a conspiracy against the laity” – George Bernard Shaw, The Doctor’s Dilemma, 1906.

COVID is sepsis slow, metabolic blood poisoning coming from a leaky gut, and leaky gut is the root cause of most diseases and can be self-generated in the food absorption chamber of the small intestine into the bloodstream when there is a weather change resulting in a misperceived mass contagion phenomenon called an epidemic. There are no airborne viruses but trillions of potential viruses and endotoxins (dead bacteria) in the human body that can be made virulent in the gut from antibiotics and natural organic plant pesticides. Thus, there is no mass airborne contagion but there can be infection from a weather-synchronized mass leaky gut attack when the weather changes, depending on the susceptibility from a compromised gut lining and timely ability to eliminate waste each day. This makes the virologists and no-virus advocates both wrong, and the standard of care for physicians plausibly lethal.

The world today is divided into ideological camps when it comes to the bugaboo COVID – COronaVIrusDisease. The adherents of each tell us with great assurance where we’re at with the so-called COVID pandemic and what we should do about it. We should not believe either of them. Both sides want to win the ideological war, not necessarily to treat the sick appropriately and do no harm. The No-Virus camp want vengeance for having their professional licenses removed.

Underlying the major disease models are powerful ideologies – the pseudo-scientific ideology of airborne viruses and the counter ideology of no viruses nor contagion, each based on apparent misperceptions and illusions. The airborne virus ideology exists because there is a Department of Defense (DOD) that plans germ warfare and operates on classified secrets. But germ warfare entails creating superstitions and scaring populations with Psy-Ops – Psychological Operations that can result in fear and stress that singularly can provoke disease due to the vulnerability of those with an already compromised small intestine (called ‘leaky gut’). Stress alone can precipitate a worsening of leaky gut porosity and need for emergency care (Dr. Roxanne Carfora, MD, Stress, Gut and Immunity, 2024). Unfortunately, the No Virus-No Contagion camp exists to counter the Virus camp ideology, not to shed light on how we get sick and die.

There are no airborne viruses per se but there are contagious bacteria, fungus, and parasites that spread mainly from eating food with unclean hands after a bowel movement and the number of bathrooms in a household for the size of each household or workplace. Moreover, the human body is teeming with trillions of microbes, undigested food metabolites and endotoxins (dead bacteria) that can turn into a “virus” or virulence in the disease chamber of the compromised small intestine. Viruses are made inside us, not from airborne bugs and cannot be isolated in test tubes, seen in electron microscopes, or analyzed by control-comparison studies.

This has been known since the early 1900’s as “autointoxication” or “intestinal toxemia” - see John Harvey Kellogg, MD, Autointoxication or Intestinal Toxemia, 1919. Dr. Kellogg ran the Battle Creek Sanitorium of the Seventh Day Adventist Church that treated 1918 Spanish Flu patients successfully with drug-less hydrotherapy. Kellogg also developed grain cereals as a laxative. Unfortunately, his advocacy for vegetarianism ended up a highly popular, evangelistic quasi-religion among mostly the educated promoted by Big Ag propaganda that fails to disclose that plant proteins are indigestible by humans (Steven Gundry, The Plant Paradox, 2017).

Organic plant foods have 10,000 times more natural pesticides than any industrial pesticide and modern people eat 1,500 mg of natural pesticide each day. Gluten and oxalates from organic foods, especially grains, beans, and soy, can cause or worsen permeability of the gut. Plant foods are tremendous cleansers as any participant in a Wheat Grass Boot Camp can tell us. But plant foods are indigestible although successfully over-marketed by Big Agriculture as health food compared to meat products. Popular doctor Steven Gundry in his new book Gut Check, writes that the secret to longevity is “cigarettes, meat and cheese”, not plant foods.

Meanwhile people continue to die in hospitals from multiple organ failure resulting from septic blood poisoning – from needle pricks and breathing tube bacterial infections, from resistance by good bacteria to fungal antibiotics, and from self-blood poisoning from a dysfunctional and dying small intestine. “Leaky gut” allows harmless microbes and indigestible food to get into our bloodstream resulting in slow blood poisoning, automatic immune system over-reaction, and an eventual domino-effect of multiple organ failure resulting in death (called metabolic sepsis).

We are not only what we eat, but also what we do not realize we cannot digest and eat anyway, and by what our gut allows or disallows to get into our bloodstream depending on the permeability of our intestinal lining.

Nonetheless, food is the best medicine for a compromised gut, especially beef cartilage, beef broth, and gelatin. But all plant foods should be avoided unless fermented, pressure-cooked, soaked, diluted and/or cooked as the human digestion system is not made to break down plant proteins and metabolites (lectins, oxalates, tannins, salicylates, gluten, etc.).

Bacteria eat dead and dying tissues and are the firemen who put out the fire, not arsonists. However, Endotoxins are dead bacteria that are everywhere in the environment, such as airborne dust or even community swimming pools, but can also be found in spoiled food and drugs. Endotoxins can survive hospital heat disinfection and sterilization procedures. So, the old bromide that hospital sepsis can be avoided by sanitation is not entirely correct when it comes to Endotoxins. Metabolic sepsis in the gut is more insidious than dirty needles or antibiotic resistance.

Leaky Gut is Mis-Perceived as Contagious When Synchronized by Weather Change

In the recent pathbreaking study “Can You Catch a Cold?”, it is concluded that colds and flu are not contagious, not affected by cold, heat or humidity, and are attributed to “Mass Psychogenesis Illness”. However, this impressive study omits research showing increased intestinal permeability and resulting translocation of infection from the gut into the blood and from the blood to the lung due to weather change events. Put differently, weather and humidity change can trigger a greater gut permeability attack that could be misperceived by those affected as “catching a cold or flu” because it would affect people in a synchronized way but without any transmission of a pathogen from one person to another.

The leaky gut postulate of disease contagion needs no necessary pathogen that is transported through the air, hands, or shedding. It can explain how in 2020 COVID jumped to Iran and South Africa before there was sufficient time for travelers from China or anywhere else to spread it to those locations. Moreover, weather triggered COVID would have spread faster than the internet news of an alleged outbreak.

In 2006 a published article titled “Physiologically Relevant Increase in Temperature Causes an Increase in Intestinal Epithelial Tight Junction Permeability” in the American Journal of Physiology, concluded: “our findings demonstrate for the first time that a modest, physiologically relevant increase in temperature causes an increase in intestinal epithelial TJ (tight junction) permeability”. This was a test tube study of epithelial cells. If this study is valid and reliable then there is a plausible link between higher, more humid temperatures and increased contamination of the small intestine, especially from endotoxins and undigested metabolites from eating food. This study cited a 1988 research literature review of five animal studies that concluded: “Systemic hyperthermia increases the permeability of the gastrointestinal tract increasing the rate of bacterial translocation” from the gut into the bloodstream.

A corroborative large study in Japan of 4,985 cases titled “Impact of Seasonal and Meteorological Factors on the Incidence of Adhesive Small Bowel Obstruction: A Large-Scale Study Using a National Inpatient Database, Annals of Gastroenterological Surgery, 2022, found: “The incidence of Adhesive Small Bowel Obstruction is susceptible to barometric pressure and humidity and varies monthly” and “weather variables, namely higher barometric pressure and lower humidity, were associated with an increased risk of admissions of ASBO (Adhesive Small Bowel Obstruction)”.

A 2023 study titled “Outdoor Absolute Humidity Predicts the Start of Norovirus GII Epidemics” in the Microbiology Spectrum Journal, found that viral gastroenteritis is statistically related to humid weather conditions.

However, those who are chronically constipated would theoretically have a greater toxic load that would spill toxicity into the bloodstream from the liver. The liver can only process food or toxins and not both and prioritizes food first. So, through a process called “emergency vicarious elimination” the liver would dump its toxin overload into the bloodstream where the kidney and lung could help with the infection. Thus, we facilitate pneumonia in the lung by eating instead of fasting when we are severely sick (“feed a cold, starve a fever”). However, those who, say, had three bowel movements per day might be unaffected or less affected and those who were constipated might get sick. Moreover, the obese may be carrying more toxic load in fat buildup due to hormonal imbalances from leaky gut caused by having been prescribed antibiotics.

This commonsense concept of a seemingly idiopathic (unknown cause) but nosocomial (community wide) infectious outbreak of weather synchronized leaky gut and how it might affect people differentially perhaps starts to make some sense. This explanation of an epidemic of weather synchronized leaky gut is perhaps more useful than the “mass psychogenic hypothesis” put forth in a 2024 classic study “Can You Catch a Cold?”.

Harvard Health online clarifies there are other causes in addition to weather change of increased permeability of intestinal lining leading to lung infection:



“What is the single most common trigger that leads to a leaky gut? Among the most common are alcohol, processed foods, certain medications, and any foods that may cause allergies or sensitivities. In addition to increased morbidity and impaired lung function after a Streptococcus pneumonia infection in older mice, the researchers also found elevated levels of gut-derived bacteria in the lungs, suggesting that bacteria that migrate from the intestine to the lungs may partially be responsible for the poor outcomes in older individuals. A likely reason for that migration….is that as we age, our guts become "leaky" as the mechanisms the body has in place to keep gut bacteria in place start to break down. This is similar to what happens with burn trauma patients and people who abuse alcohol.”(Also see:”How a Leaky Gut Leads to Inflamed Lungs”, Science Daily, May 11, 2022).



Leaky Gut Syndrome is not an accepted diagnosis in the medical profession, but intestinal permeability is widely acknowledged.

A 2020 article posted at PubMed, “A Human-Origin Probiotic Cocktail Ameliorates Aging-Related Leaky Gut and Inflammation Via Modulating the Microbiota/Taurine/Tight Junction Axis”, it was concluded that probiotic strains of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria, together with the supplement Taurine, lessened gut permeability symptoms.

Dr. Natasha Campbell McBride, MD, MSc., advocates eating beef cartilage from antibiotic-free tendons, ribs, and brisket, chicken feet and wings, pig’s ears, and beef broth (not bone broth), to re-build the small intestine which is made of muscle, mucus and cartilage. Dr. Steven Gundry, MD, writes that “animal fiber” is important from ligaments, tendons, bones, and cartilage from meat. There is even a type of respiratory failure called Interstitial Pneumonia from a cartilage deficiency affecting the scaffolding of the lung. Dr. McBride advocates avoiding grains and plant foods that damage the intestine, unless fermented. There is no apparent magic pill for curing SeptiCovid other than cartilage rich meat and gelatin.

A postulated leaky gut approach to SeptiCOVID also means that singularly treating the secondary symptom of lung infection and not also the primary root cause of intestinal permeability is not doing no harm.