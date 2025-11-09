Veteran's Day: Don't Say - 'Thank You for Your Service!' SAYINSTEAD: "I'M SORRY YOU HAD TO SERVE IN ANOTHER BANKER'S WARWayne LusvardiNov 09, 202539ShareAll wars are banker’s wars – video belowhttps://rumble.com/embed/v2jseby/39Share
I'm a Vet myself, and I agree with that, but the worst part, was that I had to swear allegiance to the Bitch aka Queen of England, but I did justice to myself and I'm free now !!!!!
. As you know Wayne, Patrick Jordan says "We live in HELL and if you can't cuss in Hell where can you cuss?"
A friend of mine wrote the following and I appologize for the foul language.
"No one has money period, this can domestically be seen with Kosher Trump speaking of a 50 year mortgage. i.e. kicking the can to rescue corporations screwed by his illegal tariff wars. Plus a $2k rebate check that Bessent actually calls tax incentives. Or, since the tax payers are shelling out the additional costs because those countries don't pay the Tariffs, the people do. In all there's no money flowing.
Those Billionaires who are to build the new Gaza over the remains of bones in Gaza (Opening scene to Terminator movie) of tanks rolling over the skulls. So that Sam Altman, Peter Theil the one who wants the antiChrist to return can have a tax haven in Gaza for the AI tech that enslave us all.
Not to exclude the 100+ Israeli drones using Palantirs tech as in Gaza to identify any political dissidents in America but even more so as the Phlegm talkers loose their grip on the throats of Americans to allow the fake Jews
Jeremiah 3:8 that God Almighty divorced thousands of years ago. Note: A Divorce is Final... Naturally the divorcee is pissed when they lose it all.
i.e. Jerry Reed's "She got the Gold Mine I got the shaft!" Like a Tornado through trailer town..Town...
In all war(s) are coming so get the kiddies measured for their uniforms because of Full Spectrum Dominance the State Dept. i.e. Pulled out their DEED on the planet which allegedly shows they hold title to it all... It's no mistake that the DOD is now the DOW Development of WAR
Also no mistake that Trump was in his first term legalizing homosexuallity for his Kosher friends to pull off the injection of the HIV SPIKE PROTEIN, but also the needed attacks on oil rich countries so Uncle Sam could shaft all those being, or about to be RAPED.
ADDENDUM: Was listening to Larry Johnson who was starting to turn my stomach. "ONCE CIA ALWAYS CIA" In his or even Mcgregor's constant use of the word "WE" As if citizen Jack Schitt is bathing himself with false patriotism that he/she plays a special part in going along with the Manufactured Consent becoming a TEAM PLAYER in the coming death and carnage to follow.
It's important to maintain our (Pluralisms) lifestyle i.e. MAGA to wage wars on the planet, sanctions on 1/3rd of the planet to invoke mass starvation and poverty on Wetback's, Sand Niggers, Evil Russian or Chinese because under Kissinger's NSSM-200 "THE UNITED STATES WILL REQUIRE VAST SOURCES OF OIL, AND MINERALS from LDC's so starve or kill those sitting atop resources owned by the United States by those fool's who built a country atop them.
I'm leaving out God Bless America as Wilson, Bush Jr. And others had invoked God or god as the mass war crimes were committed in many theaters of wars started by the Empire of Death.
Act Now! Sign up for the Death Squads needed so you can believe the udder BULLSHIT that "We" are a free people lead by a democracy that's second to none as this country starves 42,000,000 Americans to death most of which are children in need.
How dare those 1 in 8 starving Americans steal "profits" from those Billionaires who deindustrilized America, destroyed the labor markets, replacing Us with their AI and Robots, and who are building the prison around us!