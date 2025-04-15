Share this postMachiavellian ManVERY DISTURBING VIDEO - COL. LARRY WILKERSON ON US FOREIGN POLICYCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVERY DISTURBING VIDEO - COL. LARRY WILKERSON ON US FOREIGN POLICYOFF TOPIC VIDEO Wayne LusvardiApr 15, 20257Share this postMachiavellian ManVERY DISTURBING VIDEO - COL. LARRY WILKERSON ON US FOREIGN POLICYCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareCol. Larry Wilkerson is former Pentagon Liaison and counselor to many US Presidents. Wilkerson says the US has become a permanent war state to keep the Pentagon and its contractors fully funded.LINK 7Share this postMachiavellian ManVERY DISTURBING VIDEO - COL. LARRY WILKERSON ON US FOREIGN POLICYCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
It's all very simple and Clint Richardson exposed it long, long ago, in what seems to be a galaxy far, far away which is why he always seemed like he was talking down to children, and why I came up with my imaginary Third Grade Class metaphor.
Whenever a president (pre-1947 because we haven't had an OFFICER of a president every since) DECLARES AN EMERGENCY it is a tacit State of Whore.
How many times have all of the Cousins done that?
Then you had the Nick Son era where there was a War On Cancer, an War on Drugs, etc.
These are OVERT DECLARATIONS OF MARTIAL LAW that even a numbnut would be able to figure out but numbnuts are numb everywhere.
So, although I don't have an issue with the Kernel outlining the state of affairs, it's not like this hasn't been happening since the Hudson Bay Treaty where they were slaughering Injuns before the ink on the treaty was dry. So, nice try, Mr. Pentagon, but we've been onto your games for several hundred years.
https://www.oregonencyclopedia.org/articles/hudson_s_bay_company/
"Established by royal charter in 1670, England’s King Charles II granted the corporation—originally recognized as “the Governor and Company of Adventurers of England Trading into Hudson’s Bay”—exclusive English rights as “absolute lords and proprietors” to all lands within the watersheds of Hudson’s Bay and the Hudson’s Bay Straits. Controversial for decades, the breadth of rights conferred by the charter over this area—called Rupert’s Land—included full governmental authority to create and enforce laws in the territory, along with sole control over natural resource extraction and commerce. It also banned English subjects from unauthorized access or trade under threat of punishment from the crown. Increasingly, groups of free traders disputed the legitimacy of this monopoly, and a rival company, the Montreal-based North West Company (NWC), formed in 1787. The NWC challenged the HBC throughout Rupert’s Land and beyond, establishing a network of trade that directly competed with the HBC and led to open hostility and war."
Translation:
One faction of Family claimed land that wasn't theirs to exploit it, and another faction of Family had a problem with that, so they started fighting and damn the collateral damage.
See?
Jordanian History Class. Really simple.