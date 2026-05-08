There is a picture emerging that the Iran War is a staged financial ploy by the inner circle surrounding President Trump. This demands clarification that the mainstream media is not reporting.

Mexican American geopolitical analyst Joaquin Flores has credibly revealed that Iran is receiving Tether bitcoin for its sales of oil (see his article (see Joaquin Flores, “Connecting the Dots From the Middle East to Europe and China”, May 6, Youtube.com).

The war with Iran has put reduced oil supplies to China and Europe, resulting in higher world price for crude oil per barrel. Put differently, Iran’s war effort is indirectly being stimulated by the war and financed by Tether Bitcoins by Trump’s cronies through a company called Bitfinex, a finance firm off shored to El Salvador.

Bitfinex was the first entity formed to trade in bitcoin in 2012. Bitfinex’s present chairman is Brandon Lutnick, son of Howard Lutnick, currently Secretary of Commerce. Brandon is also current chairman of the board of Cantor Fitzgerald, a global finance firm infamous for its 9/11 losses of 658 employees in the World Trade Center. At that time, Cantor Fitzgerald was owned and operated by Brandon’s father, Howard Lutnick. Howard Lutnick was also a neighbor and close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, but he partly denies this despite making a trip to Epstein Island.

Tether “tokens” (coins symbolized as USDT – US Dollar Tether) are backed by US Treasury Bills and gold reserves of the US Treasury. So, the US is indirectly financing Iran’s war effort, stimulating the price of oil upwards by restricting supply to China and Europe, and backing up the US debt and dollar as Tether is a fiat dollar collateralized stablecoin designed to keep a 1-to-1 par value with the US dollar.

Iran’s de facto broker for sales of crude oil is Bitfinex. This raises a question whether Iran is colluding with Trump’s cronies to fabricate the war?

Flores disturbingly also reports that Iran’s military has suffered no direct mortalities from the war. Flores states that one of Iran’s leaders who was allegedly “decapitated” at the start of the war has appeared in a video of a parade in Iran. Flores declares:

Iranian military has taken no effectual losses. Imagine a war where everyone won? Imagine a conflict, instead of a very big conflict, imagine a government covering it up like it didn’t happen. Imagine a war that isn’t happening, but everyone says it is. I’m not saying this isn’t a real conflict, just to be clear”. -- Joaquin Flores, Trump’s Controlled Burn

Flores prognosticates that America is going to see lower gasoline prices later this year.



Nonetheless, US is proceeding to pursue another false panic about the Hantavirus. Flores recommends reading the book COVID-19 The Great Reset by Claus Schwab, past chairman of the World Economic Forum.

Flores is banned from the Internet but his articles can be found at https://t.me/NewResistance. Also see book by the pseudonym author “Unbekoming”, NO VIRUS: A Systematic Examination of Virology, Contagion and What Makes Us Sick. Also see video by Dr. Tom Cowan, MD, Hantavirus – March 12, 2025.

So, is Trump fulfilling his campaign promises?

* Starting a war without fatalities, but for the opponent Iran not the US?

* Anticipated lowering of US gasoline prices and monetary inflation?

* Trump administration continuing to create panics about virus outbreaks and mandated vaccines?

* Mandating that all military age males must register for the draft by December 2026?

* Totalitarian Surveillance by Centralized Digital Banking: As of May 7, 2026, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (H.R. 3633) has passed the U.S. House of Representatives (July 17, 2025) but has not yet been signed into law, as it is still undergoing negotiation in the Senate. Trump is pushing for a July 4, 2026, passage deadline.