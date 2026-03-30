Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

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Wayne Lusvardi
7d

“A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims... but accomplices” - attributed to Niccolo Machiavelli

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andy
7d

Most, if not all, of how "what's new?" is discussed is scripted & simplified-run thru Flesch-Kincaid ... the better to help sustain all the cannibal flesh-eating.

Simon Dixon may have less prion disease:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZL3U1etEW4

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