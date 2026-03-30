“And if, as I said, it was necessary in order that the power of Moses should be displayed that the people of Israel should be slaves in Egypt, and to give scope for the greatness and courage of Cyrus that the Persians should be oppressed by the Medes, and to illustrate the preeminence of Theseus that the Athenians should be dispersed, so at the present time, in order that the might of an of an Italian genius might be recognized, it was necessary that Italy should be reduced to her present condition, and that she should be more enslaved than the Hebrews, more oppressed than the Persians, and more scattered than the Athenians; without a head, without order, beaten, despoiled, lacerated, and overrun, and that she should have suffered ruin of every kind…This barbarous domination stinks in the nostrils of everyone”. – Niccolo Machiavelli, “Exhortation to Liberate Italy from the Barbarians (Zionists), The Prince, Chapter 26, 1513.

“End of petro dollar and the end of the oil-based economy is the goal (of the Iran War). The destruction of the financial strength of the US and Europe is ‘actually’ what Trump, and the Zionists, want to bring about by this war. This is the only rational explanation. Trump’s (recently incoherent) behavior is not senile or syphilitic. Rather, Trump is a lifetime actor, a Zionist pretending to be a Gentile and having political power and using it to damage Gentiles.”

“Trump is a lifetime actor. He grew up pretending to be a gentile. His brother told his college fraternity that his family is Zionist. Trump’s father had someone who he called his rabbi. His immediate family all married Zionists and they are raising his grandchildren as Zionists. The idea that trump is a crypto Zionist is not that farfetched. If you look at that his behavior, he is trying to destroy America and Europe. Then his behavior appears more coherent, doesn’t it?” - Joe Atwill, author of Caesar’s Messiah, March 28, 2026. – LINK.

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“The US doesn’t have a viable exit ramp. They are not going to defeat them (Iran). Iran could break the US military machine” (this weekend). What we’re witnessing is the complete breakdown of the international system economically and politically. – Larry Johnson, former CIA intelligence officer, March 29, 2026. LINK.