Overview of various representative microstructures observed in the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna upon incubation. Copyright: Lee and Broudy (2024). Creative Commons License 4.0 NC ND.
No Nanobots in Vaccines — Just Lipids on the Loose: Commentary on Lee and Broudy (2024), “Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructs in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitundinal Study”
· Sep 2024Lee and Broudy (2024) reported conspicuous microscopic objects in mRNA vaccines, which they interpreted as “nano-robots”. This is a misconception, because the wide range of different shapes can be readily explained in terms of self-assembling lipids (including cholesterol), as are used for transfection. Lipid nanostructures and their rearrangements...
It should be clarified, that the mRNA vaccine typically does not get into the bloodstream, according to Japanese researchers and Stefano Scoglio, PhD. It get stuck in the muscle tissues and the Interstitium between the cells. The Innate Immune System deploys to deter the invader with enzymes and macrophages. A macrophage blasts the mRNA molecule into millions of "nano-particles" that end up in organs of the body in a toxic scatter bomb. So, there are nano-particles but they are not activated by 5-G technology for mind control. They are one of the most toxic and lethal devices ever created according to Dr. Scoglio.
The article you linked is very interesting on the self-assembly geometry which is similar to my critique of anyone saying that they were nanostructures - which, by definition CANNOT BE SEEN BY LIGHT MICROSCOPE. So they were microstructures but this does not discount the influence of the payload inside the lipids using it as a vehicle to self assemble any other kind of tech or molecule while inside the micelle.
So while the German Girl has insights into 'well known' self assembly of fats (how? what mechanism of action? Brownian motion in aqueous solution?) and she doesn't discount 'minor' cuntamination, or other nefarious things, her purpose is to discount out of hand the claims of the other authors which puts her in the category of Ignore The Bitch. To put somone's mind ONLY ON THE FAT when the payload could be ANY FUCKING THING is entry-level Expert Talking Down to Retard Mind Control.
NO ONE STUDIED WHAT IS INSIDE THE GODDAMNED FAT!
Just because they TOLD us that it is mRNA, Spike Protein, Spike Jones, or Spike Lee is meaningfuckingless unless confirmed by an independent third party.
LOOK OVER HERE!!!! FAT!!! NANOLIPIDS!!! won't even make me raise my eyes past the topic of self-assembling lipids because the core problem has never been addressed.