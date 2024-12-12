IMAGES

Overview of various representative microstructures observed in the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna upon incubation. Copyright: Lee and Broudy (2024). Creative Commons License 4.0 NC ND.

No Nanobots in Vaccines — Just Lipids on the Loose: Commentary on Lee and Broudy (2024), “Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructs in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitundinal Study”

· Sep 2024Lee and Broudy (2024) reported conspicuous microscopic objects in mRNA vaccines, which they interpreted as “nano-robots”. This is a misconception, because the wide range of different shapes can be readily explained in terms of self-assembling lipids (including cholesterol), as are used for transfection. Lipid nanostructures and their rearrangements...

https://www.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/106/321