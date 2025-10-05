Can you imagine the five citizen truth tellers listed below winning out over billionaires Larry Ellison, Henry Kissinger, Robert Murdock, George Schultz, Tim Draper, Carlos Slim, etc. who were trying to perpetrate a fraud about a new single drop blood test that could diagnose all diseases and conditions that was meant to be the fraudulent diagnostic test for COVID-19?

· Erika Cheung: Theranos employee

· Tyler Shultz: employee and grandson of George Schultz, former State Secretary and key conspirator in the fraud

· Ian Gibbons’s widow: Ian Gibbons was also Theranos employee who sadly succumbed to the pressure and committed suicide,

· Richard Fuisz: investor and friend of Elizabeth Holmes’ family

· John Carreyrou: Wall Street Journal’s reporter

It is the story of Elizabeth Holmes who went to prison for perpetrating this fraud. Alex Krainer, a commodities trader, put out a podcast on this story since the mainstream media didn’t or couldn’t cover it – see link below.

Krainer concluded the following after his investigation and documentary:

1.Do not be intimidated by great power – fragile, pliable people,

2. Handful of courageous can defeat

3. Do not be impressed with tech

4. They are stupid and omnipotent

5. Resistance is never futile – power plays don’t work against truth

6. Truth is important

LINK –