“If you’ve been led to think DOGE means the good guys are finally winning, then it’s

OK for those same good guys to adopt Artificial Intelligence,

OK for the good guys to rollout involuntary mRNA in food,

OK for the good guys to establish a digital prison,

Because we’re winning” – Mark Wahlberg, AM Wakeup Show, Houston, TX, author “Fully Digitized RV Dealership”

“There are four things that need to happen to establish the matrix of a (totalitarian) control grid:

1. Digital ID’s (presently rolled out with facial and retina detection in airports)

2. Private sector control as cover for a digital prison (such as placing Twitter, now “X”, in charge of free speech and freedom of information laws which “X” is not obligated to respond to).

3. Monetary management controlled by artificial intelligence and bankers as opposed to congress or the people (requiring $500 billion in new data centers. The US spent $491 billion on electricity in 2023);

4. A digitized monetary system such as Crypto or Credit Cards or CBDC (Central Banking Digital Currency - cash and checks would be eliminated. Thus, money markets, unemployment and pensions would be replaced with an allowance or credit that would be controlled by banks). Currency would become obsolescent.

(Nos. 1,2 & 3 are progressing fast by software mogul Elon Musk, the private sector manager of DOGE).

One of my favorite solutions is the Swiss who have put a referendum before government that a Swiss citizen has the right to live a non-digital life. Gold is skyrocketing because people don’t trust this plan”.

-- Catherine Austin Fitts, Solari Report, past HUD secretary, “Digital Control Grid Coming Together at High Speed”

How can anyone unequivocally write at this moment that the uncovering of the massive scale of fraud and deception reportedly found by Elon Musk’s DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) task force, and the installation of Bobby (“Flip the Script”) Kennedy as the head of HHS (US Department of Health and Human Services), are going to lead to a totalitarian digital prison? How could such reforms and reformers be any worse than the planned chaos, anomie, deviancy, unnecessary wars and feigned incompetence of the Biden administration? But it is apparent all the chaos, failed wars and bankrupting corruption have been planned by globalists and central bankers to make us believe that the above-described reforms are finally some sort of winning or sanity.

But how can the seemingly powerless public be boosters for the DOGE cuts without the inseparable and draconian DOGE AI and digital banking reforms? This is the Devil’s Bargain currently being confronting us without any significant push back by either of the two monopoly political parties. In November 2024 voters were manipulated to believe they only had one viable moral choice for president when there was an alternative, albeit who was shadow banned from Twitter, blocked from debates, no lawyer would take his free speech case in court, and replaced by a Republican look-alike who stole his election slogans – see here.

A Devil’s Bargain is defined as when one gains something seen as necessary in exchange for a known destructive, debilitating or immoral consequence. The so-called teacher of evil Niccolo Machiavelli once said that in situations such as war or rooting out corruption, a ruler sometimes must do bad to bring about good. Logically, this might also apply in reverse: sometimes rulers can create an appearance of doing good to do bad, to wit, such as DOGE. However, even Machiavelli wrote: “one cannot under the cover of doing good, do evil” (Discourses, I-46). He wrote that rulers must avoid gratuitous, self-serving evil and must seek penance for unavoidable wrongdoing but only in genuine emergencies not manipulated crises. Albeit Machiavelli was a statist who had little room for the individual or human rights, although he opposed the Papacy. But his clarity and realism about what is a valid necessity is relevant to the globalist’s devil’s bargain of artificial intelligence, totalitarian surveillance and digital banking now paired with necessary reforms to root out corruption. Perhaps Machiavellian realism about AI and digital banking can help us see it is just replacing one corruption with another even worse corruption? To perceive this devilish dilemma, we must first understand that good guy versus bad guy thinking can be a mental trap in the political arena (see: How Will the Techno Elite Get Us to Vote for Mass Surveillance: the Bad Cop/Good Cop scheme).

Into this intentionally confusing Devil’s Bargain I offer the following questions and observations to which I don’t have all the answers. Why do we permit a blatant conflict of interest by Elon Musk to fire thousands of civil service workers so he can make mega billions of dollars installing artificial intelligence in federal agencies to win a concocted high technology war with China? Musk justifies his mass firings of workers on their being unelected, but isn’t Musk also unelected? Even new FBI director, Kash Patel, is resisting efforts of DOGE to usurp his authority and fire employees without complying with FBI procedures and due process. Moreover, if money and labor markets are eliminated and replaced with a universal basic income, won’t corporate profit margins suffer? How can homes or cars be valued and mortgages paid if currency and markets disappear and replaced with the equivalent of nothing more than a revocable teenager’s allowance? Who would underwrite a loan backed by such a revocable allowance? Would not all residential real estate and small businesses have to be corporately or collectively owned, and would not existing home equity be wiped out? Wouldn’t these gargantuan losses be tantamount to a mass regulatory taking (not physical taking) of property without just compensation required under the Constitution?

Ex-Democrat historian Victor Davis Hanson of Stanford is an example of this over-simplistic thinking as he believes the DOGE reforms are purely a “counter revolution to restore normalcy”. But has the myopic Hanson ever found an American War he was opposed to, even the cranked-up proxy war with Ukraine? Is he so myopic that he can’t see the Devil’s Bargain posed by DOGE?

Installation of RFK as Secretary of HSS

Which leads me to the recent installation speech by Robert Kennedy Jr. as the new Secretary of HHS. In his speech Kennedy placed a priority on HHS “transparency, efficiency and ethical integrity”. Is Kennedy also myopically unable to see that a privatized HHS would not be subject to transparency and public information request laws? More problematic, Trump nor RFK did nothing to stop the FDA from rolling out, one day before RFK was installed, an experimental mRNA vaccine for the overblown bird flu outbreak that will subsequently be mandated for one to get universal basic income.

In his installation speech Kennedy said he would focus on reducing the proliferation of chronic diseases that have skyrocketed since the 1950’s. He said he would first try to get some answers on health issues the public has about “food dyes and chemical additives, microplastics, electro-magnetic radiation, glyphosate and other pesticides, and psychiatric drugs”. However, I am not worried about potential toxins that I can avoid by not buying a product containing it. Moreover, none of these are known to be strongly correlated with chronic disease while antibiotics, vaccines, chemotherapy, drugs, and natural pesticides in plant foods are (oxalates [spinach, chocolate, nuts], lectins [beans, grains], tannins [berries, bananas], phytates [oatmeal, grains, seeds and nuts], goitrogens [soy, cruciferous vegetables], and phytoestrogens [soy, flax, tofu]). Food toxemia is like political toxemia in that healthy, natural food can be bad for you, contrary to marketing by Big Ag.

Bruce Ames, PhD, UC Berkeley, found that even organically grown plant foods have 10,000 times more natural pesticide than any industrial pesticide, half of the toxins of which are rat droppings from storage silos. However, neither HHS nor Kennedy are about to inform the public that natural foods and health foods are a potential source of chronic diseases, lest they are confronted by the ag lobby and pushed out of office by political lobbies.

Nor is Kennedy about to explain that hospital deaths partly attributed to COVID were preponderantly Sepsis blood poisoning from a leaky gut allowing poop to ascend back into the intestine and into the blood stream and subsequently into the lung (e.g. no airborne COVID-19). The medical profession has known that human waste was backflowing and ascending from the bowel back into the blood since 1919 when Dr. John Kellogg, MD, described this in his book Autointoxication or Intestinal Toxemia, page 53. The main culprit in leaky gut is antibiotics and drug-based therapeutics. Additionally, modern medicine has failed to address that diseases can arise from self-poisoning and from aspiration (inhaling food or liquids into the lung. Also see We Are What Our Gut Allows Into the Bloodstream, not merely what we eat nor some bug that gets into the lungs). Moreover, the claim that nanoparticles are in vaccines is refuted as nanoparticles are fat.

Catherine Austin Fitts tells us that adoption of the digital control grid is moving very fast and should be in place this year 2025, but the necessary wave of nuclear power plants for data centers may take years even if fast-tracked. Catherine Fitts explains how these power plants are going to be financed by shifting people to bitcoin and plundering existing pension systems. Fitts further explains that $21 trillion from the US Treasury at the New York Federal Reserve were stolen in 2015 to deprive the social security fund of meeting its obligations and providing a profit- making opportunity for the Bank of International Settlements, Clinton Foundation, US AID, etc. with money presumably owned by depositors. She elaborates further that in 2018 Congress passed FASAB-56 passed by Trump during his first term (Federal Financing Accounting Standards that allowed the Fed Reserve to keep two sets of books and keep one secret and don’t have to obey the financial management laws). The objective of DOGE is to remove civil service as a servant of Congress and the people with corporate fiscal management. But Trump 2 has done nothing to cancel FASAB-56 and resume compliance with financial management standards and attempt to recover the $21 trillion from the New York Fed and prosecute the criminals. Interestingly, Fitts says the actual debt of the US is coincidentally $21 trillion.

So far, the public has not pushed back against DOGE because it has been framed by media as a winning formula for rooting out corruption. Fitts stated one state found a blocking solution to the roll out of mRNA vaccines in food by requiring mRNA-laced lettuce to be sold in a pharmacy. Fitts has outlined what states can do to resist digital currency such as forming a state bank, continuing with cash and checks, stopping a digital ID, requiring bullion depositories, reversing private equity damages, and land grabs (by burning down old small business and residential districts).

