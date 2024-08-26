Video - ube.com/watch?v=GYKyGwTkR7E

John Beaudoin of "The Real CDC,"delves into the alarming shifts in death patterns that starkly contrast the years 2020 and 2021, spotlighting a transformative period marked by the onset of COVID-19 and the subsequent rollout of what he terms "COVID immunization gene drug therapy injections." The essence of his book’s thesis emerges through a meticulous examination of three distinct profiles. "The symptom spectrum profile, the age spectrum profile, and the seasonality profile of excess deaths, deaths more than normal, changed starkly". This shift—from respiratory issues in 2020 to circulatory and blood-related causes in 2021—paints a grim picture. Moreover, the age spectrum profile saw a dramatic shift, with the average age of excess deaths dropping from 81 years in 2020 to about 65 in 2021. This change underscores not only a broadening of the demographic impact but also the profound effect of 2021s new therapy(!). Seasonality, typically observed in patterns of winter peaks corresponding with flu and pneumonia, underwent a radical change. As he notes, "The seasonality went from winter and then it turned off in the summer." The persistent, all-year-round pattern of deaths in 2021, deviating from the historical norm, suggests an unusual persistence of lethal threats beyond the cold months, challenging the conventional understanding of seasonal health trends. Rooted in detailed analysis and personal inquiry, John Beaudoin not only charts the statistical changes but also challenges the audience to confront the possible underlying causes—related to the medical treatments employed during the pandemic.. "The definition of the word vaccine was changed in all dictionaries in 2020 for this to be fit into that category. And the reason is the word vaccine was already an accepted word and an accepted medical treatment within the public. They use the word "booster" to fool people into thinking that they're getting their immune system boosted."