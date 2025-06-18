Share this postMachiavellian ManTHE PERFIDY PRESIDENT (s)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTHE PERFIDY PRESIDENT (s)PERFIDY - SHOOTING SOMEONE IN (UNDECLARED) WAR WHO WAVES A WHITE FLAGWayne LusvardiJun 18, 20251Share this postMachiavellian ManTHE PERFIDY PRESIDENT (s)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share1Share this postMachiavellian ManTHE PERFIDY PRESIDENT (s)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share
Perfidy is the Rule not the Exception.
THey've been doing it for 5784 years.
Announce a 'rule' that We Won't Chute You if you Wave a White Privilege, then completely ignore it and exhonorate yourself.
Rules are for Fools.
It's no different than baiting a mouse trap, like when Canaanites went to get aid on several occaisions only to be wiped out in planned air strikes.
It's only an international insane war crime if there are still sane people who can prosecute it left on the planet.
If not, then the lady at the door will be handing out white flags as you leave the auditorium.