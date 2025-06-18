Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Jordan's avatar
Patrick Jordan
1d

Perfidy is the Rule not the Exception.

THey've been doing it for 5784 years.

Announce a 'rule' that We Won't Chute You if you Wave a White Privilege, then completely ignore it and exhonorate yourself.

Rules are for Fools.

It's no different than baiting a mouse trap, like when Canaanites went to get aid on several occaisions only to be wiped out in planned air strikes.

It's only an international insane war crime if there are still sane people who can prosecute it left on the planet.

If not, then the lady at the door will be handing out white flags as you leave the auditorium.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Wayne Lusvardi and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wayne Lusvardi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture