The (space and time) variations in national excess all-cause mortality rates during the COVID-period….was incompatible with a pandemic viral respiratory disease as a primary cause of death. The hypothesis….should be abandoned. – Correlation Canada

Denis Rancourt, PhD, and his research team have released a large 125 nation study of the cause of mortality during the COVID-period from 2020 to 2023. The presumed COVID-19 respiratory disease was not a substantial cause of deaths. Rather stress from lockdowns and wiping out of economic livelihoods, mechanical breathing ventilators and antibiotics, and the rollout of vaccines were the primary causes.

Denis Rancourt, Joseph Hickey and Christian Linard, Sociotemporal Variation of Excess All-Cause Mortality in the World (125-Countries) During the COVID Period 2020-2023 Regarding Socio-Economic Factors and Public Health Medical Interventions, Correlation Canada, July 2024.

LINK - https://correlation-canada.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/2024-07-19-Correlation-ACM-World-125-countries-Rancourt-Hickey-Linard.pdf