The NO COVID, COVID Pandemic
125-Nation Study: COVID-Period Deaths due to Non-COVID Factors: Lockdowns, Ventilators, Vaccines
The (space and time) variations in national excess all-cause mortality rates during the COVID-period….was incompatible with a pandemic viral respiratory disease as a primary cause of death. The hypothesis….should be abandoned. – Correlation Canada
Denis Rancourt, PhD, and his research team have released a large 125 nation study of the cause of mortality during the COVID-period from 2020 to 2023. The presumed COVID-19 respiratory disease was not a substantial cause of deaths. Rather stress from lockdowns and wiping out of economic livelihoods, mechanical breathing ventilators and antibiotics, and the rollout of vaccines were the primary causes.
Denis Rancourt, Joseph Hickey and Christian Linard, Sociotemporal Variation of Excess All-Cause Mortality in the World (125-Countries) During the COVID Period 2020-2023 Regarding Socio-Economic Factors and Public Health Medical Interventions, Correlation Canada, July 2024.
LINK - https://correlation-canada.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/2024-07-19-Correlation-ACM-World-125-countries-Rancourt-Hickey-Linard.pdf
OK. You have arrived. Now take the lesson of the Bush speech writer Luntz:
"If you control the language - you control the debate."
I've adopted that by no longer talking about Palestine but Canaan.
If you chose to no longer talk about Covid then what is your new language?
Judy Wood said that there was no word in physics for how the world trade towers came down so she invented Dustification.
I just got a suggestion for a paper:
Endotoxemia Is Associated With an Increased Risk of Incident Diabetes
I've been demonstrating that for years where the pertussis toxin from vaccines takes out the beta cells of the pancreas. Learned that from Harris Coulter.
So do we talk about endotoxemia or just about vaccines as millie tarry we upons?
"If you control the language you control the debate." Luntz
"If you say it like it is - then there is no debate." Jordan
