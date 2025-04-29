REVISED The Most Mind Blowing Interview Ever
CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS - US HAS 170 UNDERGROUND BASES
· The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) has 170 secret underground bases in the world operated by the US DOD.
· The Federal Reserve stole $21 trillion out of the US Treasury to build underground bases operated by free energy sources
· The play book that the BIS followed to build underground bases: “3 Body Problem” by Liu Cixin
· The BIS is planning a world-wide control grid powered by the secret break-through free energy
· There is a secret ‘Breakaway Civilization’ operating (or Pat Jordan was right)
· Who is “Mr. Global?”
· We’re getting wealthy by killing children
· Everybody wants confirmation that they are good (but ignore that we make money by poisoning each other).
Catherine Austin Fitts, “Central Banking Digital Currency” – LINK
Better link -
The kicker is G- Catherine is really onto the ball.. Except on the question I seem to never heard her go about there is a sinister veiled group planning all this - it is far from organic what comes to pass..
Hence: There is not oan organic process that made it happen and develop where we came to be here and now + it thus was a hidden hand at play if so and Catherine has not gone knto that to my current knowledge
Where is the link?