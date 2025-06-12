Machiavellian Man

Rob (c137)
2dEdited

The war is there to excuse why people on both sides are suffering economic issues. That's the way they cover up their fleecing. Keep in mind that Russia also went along with the COVID lockdowns and had their own clot shots.

https://neofeudalreview.substack.com/p/the-ukraine-war-did-not-take-place

“if this were a real war, Russia would simply cut off supplies from the West by destroying the bridges along the Dnieper. But they are not doing that.”

They also claim to attack the electrical grid many times in the past too and somehow there's no issues in Ukraine.

Hyped up skirmish... And it'll drag on and on.

