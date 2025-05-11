NOT MEDICAL ADVICE – FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY

"Do no harm" - Hippocrates

A group of medical practitioners at the Nordic Clinic in Stockholm, Sweden concluded that treating oxalosis sufferers with a Low Oxalate Diet (LOD) does not address or treat its causes. They have found in their practice that if patients address causative digestive imbalances and blood sugar dysregulation, that patients can go back to eating some oxalates. The Swedish approach is unlike the U.S. where LOD is the accepted standard of care mainly by nutritionists and alternative medicine practitioners, as conventional allopathic medicine has ignored treating it mainly because oxalates cannot be seen with an x-ray and there is no drug for it.

But even the Swedish approach ignores that oxalate stone buildup in the human body may come from malabsorption of fat in the diet. Excessive bile salts and foods high in fatty acids (nuts, seeds, fish, avocado, olive oil) can form soaps that do not allow calcium to bind with oxalates and can create greater intestinal gut permeability (leaky gut) that allows oxalates to enter the bloodstream.

“Oxalosis is supersaturation of calcium oxalate in the urine (hyperoxaluria), which in turn results in kidney stones and cortical nephrocalcinosis (kidney stones). It can be a hereditary or secondary condition. Oxalate is a by-product of normal metabolism. There are no enzymes in the human body that can break down oxalate (the anaerobic Oxalobacterbacteria can degrade oxalates but is permanently destroyed once an antibiotic has been prescribed) . Oxalate must be excreted from the body through urine but related gout uric acid stones can also be painfully deposited in the rectum. The excess crystals then collect in other parts of the body, accumulating first in the blood, then the eyes, bones, muscles, blood vessels, heart and other major. If untreated Oxalosis can lead to death” (source: Physiopedia.com).

Despite oxalosis can cause heart attacks, breast cancer, and wipe out the thyroid, its treatment has been abandoned by conventional medicine and left to nutritionists because there is no drug treatment for it. Oxalate crystals are a natural plant pesticide that deters insects and worms exclusively found in plant foods but can also be produced internally, mainly from poor fat metabolism and from Candida fungus combining with Vitamin C. Candida can also cause leaky gut which permits oxalate crystals to enter the bloodstream. Candida causes peripheral neuropathy.

This has left oxalosis sufferers pretty much on their own to devise their own treatments based on what oxalate guru they believe in. What is set forth below is what started as my own attempt to bring some coherence into fragmented alternative medicine about oxalosis for my own use as well as for others. By oxalosis, is not meant the mere presence of oxalates in the body which is natural and that can be cleared by the kidney, but oxalate poisoning or oxalosis from the entire syndrome of its symptoms.

What is set forth below is a contingency table and analysis of various accepted treatments primarily for the four main symptoms of oxalosis: Stone formation, sinus Histamines, peripheral Neuropathy, and Gout (or SHiNG). One of the main causes of oxalosis is antibiotics administered to treat bacterial or fungal infections from wounds and dental procedures. I make a case hereinbelow that these four medical symptoms (stones, histamine, neuropathy and gout) form one Oxalosis syndrome, as I do not know anyone who does not have all four conditions.

Additionally, those who have oxalosis typically have peripheral neuropathy from yeast overgrowth in the gut because antibiotics permanently have wiped out the beneficial anaerobic bacteria that controls yeast, called Oxalobacter. Science has never found a way to restore lost oxalobacter bacteria because it grows only without oxygen.

The pharmaceutical industry has fragmented treatment for oxalosis (calcium as a binder of oxalate), for histamines, neuropathy (gabapentin), and uric acid gout (tart cherry). But some of these contradict each other. Even alternative medicine makes no attempt to treat neuropathy as connected to reducing the amount of fat, vitamin C or Candida yeast overgrowth which can be controlled by dietary avoidance of all sugar, refined carbohydrates, fermented foods and dairy. Thus, oxalosis must be treated by avoiding or vastly reducing not just oxalates but dietary fat, sugar, refined carbohydrates and any fermented foods or supplements that contain yeast (sauerkraut, alcohol, sugar alcohol, sourdough bread, mushrooms, etc.). This typically results in a carnivore diet by default.

But if you have oxalosis, you are on your own by trial and error to discover that managing Oxalates is more than a Low Ox Diet. There are so many factors and symptoms that comprise oxalosis beyond a low oxalate diet that results in vast sums of money spent on experimenting supplements and medications, antihistamines and antifungals. Nobody is going to tell you this, not even nutritionists. The book Toxic Superfoods by Sally K. Norton is excellent but deals only with diet. Lee Stevenson’s Oxalates: Friend or Foe addresses the many factors that comprise oxalosis but without explaining what works and doesn’t work.

The contingency table shown below is to assist those sufferers with this four-in-one syndrome to decide on a course of self-treatment. To repeat, no medical practitioner will attempt to treat it holistically. Moreover, dietary and supplement interventions alone do not address the wild card of Candida overgrowth from being prescribed antibiotics which can neutralize any treatment. Since Candida grows from sugar, having oxalosis mimics diabetes.

The focus of this article is on Secondary Hyperoxaluria or non-genetic oxalosis. What will not be discussed is Primary Hyperoxaluria, which the The Kidney Fund defines as originating from genetic mutations based on certain protein deficiencies (AGT, GR/HPR, HOGA).

What motivated me to attempt this effort was my own lifelong struggle with oxalosis, gout and histamine after spending a small fortune on countless doctors. As I do not pretend to any medical qualifications, I obviously do not intend this to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any medical disorder or disease. Nonetheless, what follows is based on my limited knowledge interpretation of research literature on accepted treatments for oxalosis, hyperuricemia and histaminosis for educational purposes only. Wherever possible I will attempt to adhere to a professional standard to not mislead readers and to report those accepted methods, vitamins, minerals and foods to treat this syndrome found in the research literature and where they may be self-contradictory.

The tabular analysis below is based on the medical standard set by Hippocrates: “do no harm”. I will take this analysis one step further and attempt to construct a continuum or index of accepted care for oxalosis, hyperuricemia and histamine intolerance as one syndrome with manifested subsets of symptoms. The analysis below is based on the following observational propositions that I do not have space to elaborate on.

Observational propositions:

1. Oxalate, gout, histamine, and peripheral neuropathy are highly co-dependent but treated as if separate syndromes but are assumed to be all one-syndrome (histamine triggers oxalate dumping for example). What treatment works for histamine, for example, may result in harm from oxalates.

2. High oxalate food lists contradict each other.

3. Oxalate food lists do not deal with accompanying gout, histamine conditions or related blood sugar and Candida issues.

4. LOD fails to address endogenous oxalate (produced within – up to 80% of all oxalates).

5. LOD can lead to a semi-fasting diet that promotes diabetic hypoglycemia (neuropathy).

6. A strict LOD regimen fails to deal with underlying cause of kidney damage: insulin rejection, SIBO, dysbiosis, parasites, fungal infections (on insulin control see Why We Get Sick, Benjamin Bikman, 2020).

7. LOD recommendation to take calcium as an oxalate binder fails to recognize that fat binds with calcium resulting in greater oxalates by stealing calcium from binding to oxalate.

8. LOD fails to distinguish that insoluble oxalates may be unharmful[1]

9. LOD fails to deal with potential ammonia damage to kidney from protein malabsorption.[2] A protein diet may do harm and the antidote is alkalinity. (Note: Vitamin B-1 required for metabolism reportedly is dissolved by alkalinity). B-1, B-6, B-12 best taken by sublingual supplement.

10. LOD fails to resolve whether fungus makes or eats oxalates?

11. Research findings are often contradictory and ambiguous: a Chinese study found 1,396 oxalate degrading microbes but a 2010 American study found oral probiotics fail to degrade oxalate. A 1939 study found low uric acid not inconsistent with gout.

OVERSIMPLIFIED HARM ANALYSIS CONTINGENCY TABLE

COMPARISON OF INTERVENTIONS IN RESEARCH LITERATURE

NOT INTENDED FOR CURE OR TREATMENT

FOR DISCUSSION – EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY

(“DO NO HARM” HIPPOCRATES)

THE GRID ANALYSIS TABLE COULD NOT BE DOWNLOADED ON SUBSTACK

EMAIL ME AT WAYNELUS@YAHOO.COM AND I WILL SEND IT TO YOU

The red shaded cells of the above table indicate an intervention that is deemed harmful; the unshaded cells something not harmful or beneficial. What may be therapeutic for oxalate may be detrimental for, say, gout. Conclusions are as follows:

Diets: What the above tabular analysis suggests is that Low Oxalate, Keto, Carnivore and Vegan Diets are potentially harmful for addressing oxalosis.

Sample Minerals: Calcium and Niacin have been found to be potentially harmful supplements for oxalosis, gout and sinusitis, while Vitamin C, Potassium-Citrate, Folic Acid may be somewhat harmful. Calcium is a mainstay of LOD but potentially harmful across the board.

Sample Vitamins/Supplements: Vitamins B-6, B-1 and Sulfate have no potential harm or are fully beneficial. Vitamins B-1 and B-6 are especially beneficial to all four symptoms following Dr. Derrick Lonsdale’s work that B-vitamin deficiencies result in high oxalate build up in the body. High dose B-1 can reverse neuropathy caused by hypoglycemia from Low Ox Diet. Berberine can control blood sugar but wipes out beneficial bacteria in the process just like antibiotics. Bile is beneficial but can cause gut permeability. Low sulfate leads to hormone problems.

Sample Foods: Strawberries, watercress, apple cider vinegar and fiber are potentially harmful for oxalates and histamine and apple cider vinegar controls Candida.

Food and supplement lists for low oxalates that don’t incorporate some regimen for insulin or sugar control can result in neutralization of a low oxalate diet.

A Net-Carb diet (not Low Carb Diet) to control blood sugar is unaddressed in the research literature perhaps because fiber tends to be high oxalate. The National Kidney Foundation paradoxically recommends eating higher oxalate, higher fiber foods like bran to forestall kidney disease.[3]

I have found that LOD can lead to hypoglycemia and neuropathy. However, those with high blood sugar and high blood pressure may find a LOD less harmful and more beneficial, but nonetheless it does not attempt to repair the kidney as does an approach that focuses on causation. Phytate (IP-6) and lignans are reported to revitalize the kidney by short term chelation and keep patients from dialysis, but high phytate foods are high oxalate foods.

It is concluded that a Low Oxalate Diet is immediately beneficial to oxalate sufferers but does not address endogenous oxalate crystal formation nor digestive and blood sugar causative disorders that damage the kidney. For myself I have concluded that a Low Oxalate Diet is mostly palliative[4] in contrast to dealing with kidney and gut dysfunction and stone chelation which might result in clawing back to some recovery that does not have all the downsides of LOD.

Low Oxalate Diet is a theory of symptom management, not recovery or stopping the progression of disease. Sociologist Vilfredo Pareto once wrote: “When it is useful to them, men can believe a theory of which they know nothing more than its name…. Men follow their sentiments and their self-interest, but it pleases them to imagine that they follow reason”. There is no known cure for kidney disease, but that doesn’t mean that its causes can’t be addressed beyond purely dietary measures and should include management of blood sugar and digestive disorders and chelation. I have doubled by kidney filtration rate (GFR) by taking modified fruit pectin, juniper berries, Suo Yang Cynomorium tea.



However, in medicine what applies to one person does not apply to others. As such, you will have to decide what mix of treatments work for you. Perhaps the above matrix will assist in that endeavor rather than the current scattered bits of contradictory information found on a bewildering number of websites that even artificial intelligence cannot fathom.

[1] Consultation with Patrick Jordan, author of ICD-999 Vaccine-Induced Diseases: The Chronic Sickness Postulate (2015).

[2] Consultation with Patrick Jordan

[3] Some recommended lower oxalate fiber supplements: Low Fodmap Relief Fiber by Natural Factors; Tri-Sugar Shield by Life Extension.

[4] Consultation with Patrick Jordan