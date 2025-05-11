Machiavellian Man

Discussion about this post

Patrick Jordan
2d

"I make a case hereinbelow that these four medical symptoms (stones, histamine, neuropathy and gout) form one Oxalosis syndrome, as I do not know anyone who does not have all four conditions."

NOW THERE'S A MAN WHO HAS COMMAND OF CONTINUUM THEORY!

The notion that antibiotics lead to oxalosis has to include that the commercial animal market uses antibiotics in ALL animals at ALL stages of development so even if there were no infection or dental use then there is a STEADY DIET of the Against Life Chemicals.

1 reply by Wayne Lusvardi
2d

Wayne: leading the crowd in Life Of Brian:

"You all must be individuals!"

Crowd: "We must be individuals."

Pat: "I'm not!"

==============================

Impressive results with the GFR and the natural intervention. Please lettuce know how you arrived at the combination.

