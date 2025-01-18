“What we’re seeing is a transfer of ownership of Israel from a dependency of the US to a dependency of the Gulf states, and the end of the US military industrial complex, who have been profiteering off the Israel-Colonial Project for the past 80 years. You must watch the waters more than the boats in this emerging scenario because all of the boats are engine-less, rudderless and they have no sails, so they are going to move whichever way the water moves them, and increasingly, the US looks like they are ready to cut Israel loose. Zionism is just not useful anymore it is no longer useful to financial elites”. Mid-East correspondent Shahid Bolsen says: ‘you can forget all the MAGA talk about Trump, he is a mascot of the OCGFC ‘Owners and Controllers of Global Financialized Capital, he is not a Neo-Con, and not a Zionist. The way America has operated in the world has been based on serving a very narrow set of interests, basically the US military industrial complex” - Shahid Bolsen (aka Marc George), social media correspondent on middle east affairs.

LINK VIDEO – The Gaza Ceasefire – The Next Phase of the Regional Plan

In the video at the link above, Shahid Bolsen, an American born citizen named Marc George, who converted to Islam, explains what is about to happen after four years of Israeli Neo-Con destruction of the US government, institutions, including COVID deaths, the Ukraine Proxy War of the Neo-Con/US Military-Industrial Complex with Russia, and the war with Gaza over Palestine. President-elect Trump appears to be forcing a Gaza ceasefire on Netanyahu, Israel and the US Zionist Neo-Cons. Bolsen reports that the world financiers, including Blackrock, want to see an end to Zionist Israel and instead want stability in the Middle East. He says the ceasefire has been accomplished by Trump’s forces, especially Jeffrey Sachs, not by Neo-Con Joe Biden’s Secretary of State John Blinken. The whole money laundering ecosystem of profiteering around the Israel-colonial project, is obsolete says Bolsen. Israel’s economy is in ruins and only about 100,000 people are real economic producers in Israel and the country is bankrupt. Millions of Israelis have already migrated out of the country foreseeing an end to American dependency. Israel’s economy is crumbling, and one third of American Israelis are opposed to Netanyahu and Israel. Israeli soldiers are defecting, committing suicide or checking into mental hospitals. There are no plans to rebuild the Israel economy and Bolsen says the U.S. H1B Visa Program will be soon jammed with Israeli’s fleeing Israel. The cease fire is the beginning of the next phase of economic warfare where Hamas will be disarmed, the Israeli-backed Palestinian Authority will be reorganized and refinanced by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to be beholden to the Gulf states. Israel is going to be desperate for money and eventually will have to cow tow to the OCGFC. If this is so, it will be the end of 3,000 years of Israeli power and Zionist religion.

Commentary

The cat is being let out of the bag. The hidden history of Zionism is being revealed. Listen to Jeffrey Sachs, whose video president-elect Trump recently posted on Truth-Social, describing Israeli’s driving the last five US presidents into unnecessary war. Watch here:

. Retired Colonel Larry Wilkerson, a high-level Pentagon and presidential consultant, says the US has been using Israel to do its dirty work but is no longer useful and is about to be cut loose by the US.

(Note: The United Arab Emirates UAE is financing data centers in Arizona for artificial intelligence AI and surveillance capitalism).