“Everyone would see it (a criminal act), the police body cams would be transmitting that, the police would be on their best behavior, citizens would be on their best behavior” – Larry Ellison, Zionist co-founder of Oracle on the justification of artificial intelligence used for crime surveillance, November 2024.

In November 2024, billionaire Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle software technology corporation, announced on behalf of the Trump Administration the roll-out of costly Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centers for crime surveillance and public safety. Ultimately the surveillance database would be linked to criminal, banking and medical records, the IRS, and social media. The sociological naivete (or malevolence) involved in Ellison’s AI surveillance state program is a remarkable example of a planned and foreseeable travesty waiting to happen but portrayed as economically beneficial. AI surveillance technocrats are like a modern cargo cult bringing new technology that promises tremendous wealth and prosperity (but effectually only to a select few oligarchs in a oligarchical Capitalist economy). The official purpose of a surveillance state supposedly is “pre-cognitive” (preventive) social control of the 5% +/- law offenders in society, but instead it is planned to control the mass of all non-offender citizens.

However, the recent-past attempted 2024 assassination of President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the recent high visibility politicized assassination of Charlie Kirk in Mormon-based Utah, and stabbing death of Ukrainian emigre Iryna Zarutska on a public transit train in Charlotte, North Carolina indicate the opposite of any need for a surveillance state: high profile murderers are enabled and facilitated mainly by media visuals of how local police and FBI are leaving high elevation rooftops and perches unguarded at public events thus inviting and enabling assassination attempts by brainwashed highly self-trained gunmen. The same applies to public transit knife stabbings with security cameras showing that other riders do not attempt to stop criminals from perpetrating murder, nor hold them for arrest especially with racial motivated stabbings. And corrupt courts and prosecutors in some jurisdictions release such multiple offenders with impunity, which is tantamount to permitting domestic terrorism targeted on the White Middle Class.

Institutional Murder Not Psycho Derangement or Imitation

Put differently, the root causes of such high-profile media facilitated assassinations and media stabbings are institutional, but the media frames such murder events as psychological “derangement syndrome” by individuals belonging to an outraged victim group (say transexuals, gays, multiculturists). I term the Charlie Kirk murder a political assassination because Kirk’s Turning Point USA organization has a massive IRS 501-C-3 tax exempt Political Action Committee (PAC) reportedly funded with $40 million to influence elections.

What is overlooked in the rollout of a surveillance state is the propensity of some media-radicalized young men to imitate high profile assassinations they have seen online. As sociologist Emile Durkheim once observed what triggers such seemingly imitative murders is not unpremeditated impulsive behavior of the moment, not the psychiatric make-up of the murderer, nor some presumed human proclivity for copy-cat crimes (sociologist Gabriel Tarde falsely believed human nature was imitative – see Gabriel Tarde, The Laws of Imitation, 1903). As Durkheim put it: “we do not condemn it because it is a crime, but it is a crime because we (institutionally) condemn it”.

However, first degree murder is no longer evenly condemned in all jurisdictions and thus is effectually incentivized. Refusal of some justice systems to prosecute repeat murderers is increasing, especially if the murder victim is middle class or white or opposed to the Israeli take-over of the US Congress and courts by a bribery system by foreign powers and oligarchs such as George Soros. The surveillance state is being rolled out not for social control of offenders but for selective social control of law-abiding citizens.

Brainwashing Vulnerable American Youth

What is new in America is the radicalization of young people in colleges by assertive re-education, brainwashing programs, sex change surgeries and drug and hormone “therapies”. This can include the introduction of transexual rights laws to take children from their parents if they desire to change their sex in opposition to their family and/or religion.

A commenter on Youtube.com captures up this social phenomenon regarding the Kirk assassination:

“I'm from Utah and grew up in Washington County. This kid’s (Tyler Robinson’s) story is extremely common here. Raised by good, god-fearing parents, then goes to college and turns into a demon in a matter of weeks. There are thousands of him here. Four of my siblings are like this, and when I saw the picture of the shooter, I seriously thought it was my brother”.

Political radicalization uses the same brain washing tactics of religious cult conversions, sudden outbursts of violence by spirit possession induced by voodoo practitioners, military boot camp converting civilians to soldiers, Marxist Communist handlers, forced confessions in prisoner of war camps, and rigorous academic training for professionals. Re-education, brainwashing or merely watching hypnotic online videos can turn alienated young men into a killer of whites or non-Zionist Christians in a short matter of time. The typical modus operandi of brain washing is:



* Separation and traumatization of the perpetrator from traditional social structures of family, church, and community norms and leaders either voluntarily by, say, going to college, the military, a monastery or being expelled from one’s family for drug and alcohol abuse resulting in homelessness and street crimes.

* Inclusion programs that financially incentivize separation from family, religion or community institutions with scholarships, loans, grants and crime victim subsidies, as well as subsidized psychotherapy, hormones and sex change surgery, to “come out” and identify as gay or “trans”. The successfulness of conversion of young people, especially easily confused autistic adults, to a transexual identity depends not only on ideological and quasi-religious conversion but economically subsidizing such changes.

* Inducing stress by rigorous professional reeducation (such as the 24/7 physical stress of college late night cramming for tests, writing of term papers, etc., or; conversely, trauma by multiple reincarceration in jails for repeat crimes along with drug and alcohol abuse - see William Sargant, Battle for the Mind: How Evangelists, Psychiatrists, Politicians, and Medicine Men Change Your Beliefs and Behavior, 2015; Robert Jay Lifton, Losing Reality: On Cults, Cultism and the Mindset of Political and Religious Zealotry, 2019; Anton Berea, Brainwashing: A Synthesis of the Russian Textbook of Psychopolitics, 2013; and Edward Hunter, Brainwashing: The Story of Men Who Defied It, 2024).

Charlie Kirk founded his Turning Point USA organization to develop a youth voter base for Republicans and to counter transexual brainwashing by conversion to Zionist Judeo-Christianism.

Assassination by Political Facilitation

Political assassinations by foreign states or deep states are typically carried out either by: 1) professional assassin(s), 2) recruiting and grooming a “Patsy” to take the blame for the assassination by a professional sniper, or 3) by grooming and instigating a vulnerable alienated young male to carry out the hit. For example, the Trump attempted assassin Thomas Crooks in Butler, Pennsylvania, was purportedly a vulnerable autistic adult who presumably was brainwashed online and perhaps by professional psychological therapists to change his identity. Tyler Robinson from St. George, Utah, allegedly had soft tissue cancer at age 16, perhaps from an inherited genetic mutation due to parental abuse of marijuana or cocaine, and had radiation and chemotherapy treatments. Thus, Robinson allegedly experienced medical trauma during his teenage years that may have left him impotent, although this is unverified and conjectural.

Facilitation of California Energy Crises. I once worked for a government water agency where I saw firsthand how droughts, floods, energy crises and urban fires were sometimes fabricated or facilitated for political and/or financial purposes. For example, the hidden purpose of the 2001 California Energy Crisis was to finance the $43 billion dollars of existing unpaid municipal bonds on mothballed old polluting power plants that electricity ratepayers wouldn’t pay off without political repercussions. California eventually fabricated a court-ordered phony “judicial drought” and added the $43 billion onto water bills. This was sarcastically called California’s “wettest drought”. There was no effectual energy shortage in 2001, nor concurrent real drought. Rather, there was a “shortage” of clean air and smog-free skies due to air pollution that required the mothballing nineteen “dirty” diesel-fuel power plants. This power plant shut down stranded $43 billion in unpaid bonds without any seeming way to pay off the debt – called “stranded assets” (see Wayne Lusvardi, Recent Science Hoaxes Reruns of 2001 California Energy Crisis, Watts Up With That, June 12, 2023). Paying off the bonded indebtedness was “facilitated” by fabricating concurrent energy and drought crises.

Biblical Story of Facilitation of Assassination. The classical story about assassination by political facilitation is the Biblical story of King David and Basheba in the book of 2nd Samuel, chapters 11 and 12. The story deals with King David’s desire to cover up his impregnating of Bathsheba who was pregnant by sending her military general husband Uriah to the front of a war whereby he was killed. Later David is confronted by his advisor and prophet Nathan regarding his deception and its consequences to his soul and community mores. Nathan indirectly tells David a similar story of a poor man whose only possession is a lamb, which is confiscated by the king to feed a visitor. Upon hearing this analogous parable to David’s crime of stealing someone’s wife, adultery and murder, David expresses moral disapproval and asks Nathan who is the man who committed such a devious crime, as he should be punished. Nathan replies “you are the man”. King David never murdered Uriah nor directly ordered a murder hit on him. He just facilitated or enabled it to happen so he could claim plausible deniability.

Facilitation of California Fires. Institutional murder by willful negligent arson can also be seen in California’s 2025 Pacific Palisades Fire which resulted in 12 deaths, 530 homes lost, and $35 billion in insured property value losses (not including uninsured losses). The Governor, Insurance Commissioner and state legislature facilitated the fire after refusing to fund a $449 billion net liability in its High Fire Zone insurance fund for 10 years. Those households that were uninsured and lost a life in the fire have no recourse currently. The Governor relocated homeless encampments into the high fire zone which lit campfires and refused to deploy the National Guard Firefighters Fast Response Team for 10 days (see Wayne Lusvardi, “Newsome’s Fire Insurance Crisis is an Elitist-Created Opportunity too Tempting to Waste”, Machiavellian Man Substack, Jan. 27, 2025).

There Are No Lone Gunmen Political Assassinations

Thus, “lone” political assassins are socially made, not born. They must be “groomed” and resocialized by handlers or therapists. It does not require much time to be re-socialized as a “professional boxer” while it takes a decade to produce a “professional doctor”. But to convert someone into an assassin doesn’t require as much resocialization if one has already experienced trauma or culture shock. Some people may be raised to be religious “zealots” in a nomadic tribe, in which case transitioning to an assassin may not require as much resocialization. Humans replace animal instincts with social culture (learned behavior). Thus, online videos of assassinations at public events and stabbings on public transit cars provide role models especially for vulnerable and weakly socialized young men. Role alternation (conversion) from a heterosexual to a transexual results in malleability of one’s identity.

Law and Institutional Murder

There is a struggle going on in America about the Ten Commandments being displayed in public schools and court houses. This struggle is framed as morality and religion versus secularism. But the power elite want the basis of law to be individualized not focused on institutional injustice. This is the crux of the Luigi Mangione murder by gunshot of United Health Care CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. Mangione was apparently aggrieved at the “greed and parasitism” of medical insurance companies and sought a “symbolic takedown” by murder of the CEO of the largest insurance provider.

Hebraic religious norms and law only focus on individualized concepts such as “sin”, transgression and compensation for victims, having nothing to do with the institutional facilitation of crimes. Hebraic criminal law is based on the concept of sin while English Common Law is based on Christianity and situation ethics of the case at hand and legal precedent. Former Special Forces soldier and author of The Eternal War (2023), E.M. Burlingame says the world’s worst atrocities were all done legally under the concept of civility under Hebraic law and opts for English Common Law instead.