Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
all-rights-reserved's avatar
all-rights-reserved
1d

Jim is one of the most censored sources I have ever come accross..

As my own experience showsb

1) Glyphosate is "a forever chemical" (Flouride based) it inhibits the photosynthesis in dicotylodones if I remeber correct..

It kills most everything except grasses.. With the neonicotinides in big agra systems the food deserts with only a cash crop milking the micronutriens/humus layers dry is initself worrysome.. More worrisome is the leakage out in the nature eventually bioaccumulating in the oceans degrading phyto-planktons the base of all food chains in the marine bioshere..

2) Farmers know spraying glyphosate just prior to harvest kills the mature plant and the grain plants stands dead and start a pregdrying effect in the field.. Less drying of the grains/produce (corn/soy) is needed and it seems to be the new "business standard"..

On "Jim" being censored.. Test a friend.. Copy past a text to a text editor..

Make no link references or any hyperlinks embedded available as source reference..

Send as many 100's of words from his site to anyone and no search engine on earth will catch where you collected his info..

2) the effect on the forest sprayed will kill a lot of plamts.. Thwt will dry like "the killed off crop for a farmer" and it will form a crisp dry vegetation under vegetation ready for any ignition and a hyper fire (likely with geoengineered wings"or other weather weapons has "the fire of a millenium psyop" ready to go..

The amount of varied hyper high knowledge I've learnt from following Jim (James Heikilla aka "Jim Stone") is only matcjed by.. Pat Jordan Dennis Fetch YOU Dr Jennifer Daniels Bridgette Lyn Dolgoff.. Even "sotn.co"does not even come close..

Thanks for all you efforts Wayne!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
all-rights-reserved's avatar
all-rights-reserved
1d

OT

Source/suggestion to one of my favorit researchers..

https://www.voterig.com/.tw4.html

"CONFIRMED: Nova Scotia just horched 3600 acres of prime forest with roundup

Now, I don't have the details as to why, but they definitely did do it, right in the middle of a drought where they are telling people they can't enter that forest due to fire hazard. One would think that spraying roundup would drastically increase the fire hazard with plenty of new dead fuel. .. ..

.. ..

.. .. "

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Wayne Lusvardi and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wayne Lusvardi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture