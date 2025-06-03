Graphic Link - https://www.ebay.com/itm/383138916665

“The morality contained in the Sermon on the Mount makes little sense if taken out of context of Jesus’ preaching of the imminent coming of the Kingdom of God – that is, the morality is eschatological (related to death and judgment) in character and does not offer guidance for ordinary life in this world…No ordinary person could live by the principles of the Sermon on the Mount – or more precisely could live very long…If Christianity is a moral project, it is not a very interesting project...We have here a set of moral imperatives that have been inspiring over the centuries, yet any human society that would organize itself on the basis of the Sermon’s unrealistic demands would promptly lapse into chaos”– sociologist Peter L. Berger, Questions of Faith: A Skeptical Affirmation of Christianity (2004).

The Sermon on the Mount, aka Beatitudes, in the Christian Gospels of Matthew and Luke, are seen by Christians as the exalted apotheosis of Jesus’s collection of spiritual teachings. The Beatitudes are elevated to the status of a paramount and divine position of what Jesus’s ministry was about and how Christians should live as part of the touted Christian New Covenant. However, taken literally, the Sermon was so spiritualized that it sanctified an inhuman level of poverty, homelessness and subjugation to the occupying Romans in Judea circa 66 – 73 CE, to the extent it is obviously absurd and impossible to follow today. If first century Judeans and Galileans were to follow the Sermon literally, they would have been forced to forage for berries, drink polluted water instead of detoxified fermented wine, sleep in the wilderness, but oddly not hunt or slaughter animals for food as nomads do (Humans do not internally make vitamin C so humans can’t drink dirty water, hibernate, or eat poison ivy like birds, goats and some sheep).

And the Sermon’s admonition that “the first shall be last and the last first” (Matthew 19:30) is a tip off that the Sermon is about the Romans, not God, shall be considered first and Judeans can go to the end of line of the social caste ladder (there were no social classes until around the 1500’s in some cities with the rise of the merchant class).

Moreover, a Christian following the precepts of the Sermon on the Mount would also be degenerate. There would be no way to bear children for the next generation without leaving a mother and children with no support, as humans take at least 12 years to become minimally socialized and self-sufficient, the longest of any mammalian species by far. So, no woman’s family would want her to bear a child from a nomadic and ascetic Christian who followed the Beatitudes. And any dowry given a man’s family to marry a woman could be wasted on a homeless person who would be prone to squander it.

But most importantly, complying with the ideal ascetic lifestyle called for in the Beatitudes would have made it implausible to be a Judean zealot opposing Roman occupation. So, despite claims by Christian leaders to embrace the Beatitudes literally, figuratively or eschatologically on one’s death bed, they are intended to be purely spiritual to render one unable to resist oppressive Roman occupation and taxation.

Unconsciousness of Propaganda

A modern secular example of the Sermon on the Mount as a Roman political propaganda psychological operation (Psyop) would be the World Economic Forum globalist leader Klaus Schwab’s infamous statement “you will own nothing and be happy”. However, what distinguishes religious propaganda over secular agitprop, is that religious propaganda is like a moth attracted to a flame in its mixture of spirituality and subtly beguiling mind control. As Joe Atwill, author of Caesar’s Messiah: The Roman Conspiracy to Invent Jesus says, effective propaganda is devised by secret societies and is not easily recognizable especially under the cover of state religion.

Christian scholar Rex Mason in his book Propaganda and Subversion in the Old Testament (1997), citing sociologist of religion Peter L. Berger, says the reason religious propaganda is successful is it is NEVER solely propaganda:

“To say something ‘is a work of propaganda’ is not to say it is invariably, or necessarily wholly false…Caesar’s (book) The Gallic Wars, was a simple kind of propaganda in that it portrayed Caesar as an outstanding and victorious general. In *fact*, he was one of the most able and successful generals of all time”.

This is unlike the open and notorious depictions of propaganda by George Orwell in his novel 1984and Aldous Huxley in his novel Brave New World (1932). Effective propaganda is never blatant nor obvious. In this sense, Orwell’s and Huxley’s novels were themselves deceptive, misleading or unwitting propaganda, not revelations of what propaganda looks and feels like.

But the Gospels intentionally omit the story of the historical facts surrounding the zealot and purported brother of Jesus, James the Just, and his resistance movement against Roman occupation the story of which is found in the Dead Sea Scrolls (see Robert H. Eisenman, James the Brother of Jesus: The Key to Unlocking the Secrets of Early Christianity and the Dead Sea Scrolls (1998). Rather, the Gospels (meaning the cheer or huzza of the winner of a war) were fiction written by court propagandists impersonating historians, philosophers and apostles (Suetonius, Tacitus, Philo and the likely fictional Paul and Josephus) working for the Emperor Worship Cult of the Flavian Dynasty and Holy Trinity of emperors Vespasian, Titus and Diocletian.

Mason states that another part of the hypnotic attractiveness of ancient state religion was its capability of conferring goodness, patronage, gratuities, status, and imperial pardons without penance or restitution upon its subjects. But state religion is also sometimes uncontrollable.

Rex Mason: “It often turns out that religion is an extremely awkward genie to try and bottle up…as official propaganda. It proves to have an almost Pygmalion-like power of expectations of its own, but history is the stories of unintended consequences. Often it has burst out of its official containers and turn on those who tried to control it in their own interests…Having traced the part of organized religion in justifying the *status quo* of the ruling order…religious perspectives may also *withdraw* the status of sanctity from institutions that were previously assigned this status by means of religious legitimation”.

Ergo, the Roman creators of pacifistic Christianity as propaganda to de-fang Judean rebellion against Rome inadvertently ended up adopting Christianity as the religion of empire to subjugate its own citizens. According to British historian Edward Gibbon, the pacifism and feminism of Christianity eventually contributed to the downfall of the empire (The Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire, 1788). By as early as the Council of Nicea in 325 AD, Christian scriptures had been captured and inverted by scribes, and had morphed into “salvation comes from the Jews” rather than through Jesus Christ (Gospel of John 4:22).

Nervousness about Misbelief of the Sermon on the Mount (Cognitive Dissonance)

The reflexive psychological reaction to the Beatitudes is to promote irrational cognitive beliefs that can overcome common sense, self-preservation and the inclination toward retaliation against Roman occupiers (what Marxists call ‘false consciousness’ of unconsciously embracing beliefs against one’s own interests and necessity situations). To reduce the social-psychological tension between the dialectic of retaliation versus pacifism, adherents were operantly conditioned through the Sermon on the Mount to take the pacifist path. This is how the Gospels casted a powerful mental spell over believers which the Old Testament Deuteronomic war scriptures and Apostle Paul’s letters lacked. The more impossible the expected moral behaviors of the Sermon on the Mount, the greater the cognitive resistance to denying its brainwashing power over the individual and the stronger the required faith needed to believe in it (which social psychologist Leon Festinger called Cognitive Dissonance - see Leon Festinger, When Prophecy Fails: A Social Psychological Study of the Group That Predicted the End of the World, 1956 and A Theory of Cognitive Dissonance, 1957). The psychological illogicalness of the Sermon on the Mount is to put a person in double-bind mental situations (see Joe Atwill, Gregory Bateson and the Counter Culture , 2015) with internal conflict between sacrificing oneself versus one’s enemy. And no one wants to admit they have been duped and fooled (Erasmus, In Praise of Folly, 1511).

Subjugation

Cognitive dissonance to the Sermon’s message is much like Marxism’s denial of the disastrous consequences of the misnamed Communist “Russian Revolution” (rather than a secret Marxist and Freemason coup funded by London and Wall Street banks to protect Britain’s financial monopolies). By 1894 Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy wrote two books advocating “five ethics” of the Sermon on the Mount. These “ethics” eventually aided the Bolshevik’s overthrow of Orthodox Christian Russia by 1917. Echoing the Gospels, Tolstoy based his embrace of Christian Pacifism on five principles elaborated below. To these mentally scripted five ethical stances should be added the Golden Rule which advocated loving others without reciprocation or fear of retaliation:

· "Resist not evil":

Tolstoy considered this phrase to be the key to understanding Jesus' teachings, emphasizing non-resistance to violence and conflict.

· Non-Violent Conflict with government:

Tolstoy believed that the principles of the Sermon on the Mount inherently conflict with the actions of governments, which often judge, imprison, and even kill. But Tolstoy merely advocated passive resistance.

· Christian anarchism:

Tolstoy's interpretation led to his philosophy of Christian anarchism, which advocated for a world based on love and non-violence, free from coercion and government (much like first century Marcion and his abridged New Testament comprised of Luke and Paul’s letters).

· Love and forgiveness:

Tolstoy emphasized the importance of loving one's enemies and forgiving those who wronged you, as taught in the Sermon on the Mount.

· Judgement is forbidden:

Tolstoy stated that judgement is the forbidden judgment of the other person which destroys single-minded love.



· Love Others as Self:

Despite Golden Rule (Matthew 7:12) has been elevated by both secular philosophers and Christian theologians as the highest human ethical standard (Do unto others and you would have them do to you”), the Rule is flawed. The Golden Rule is a self-destructive standard which requires no reciprocation or mental calculation of retaliation and won’t work if one side of a relationship is self-denying as required by the Sermon on the Mount. There is no consideration that your unconscious religious belief in a vow of poverty, self-denial and even humility can be self-destructive. The Rule does not consider a believer voluntarily seeking self-destructive martyrdom or poverty (see William Shakespeare, Timon of Athens, a play about Timon lavishing his wealth on parasitical companions until he is rendered poor and rejected by them. Another example is the fictional story of King David and Bathsheba where the King is not consciously aware it is he who ordered the death of Bathsheba’s husband when confronted by a parallel story of sheep being slain by Nathan his court prophet. Another would be Shakespeare’s King Lear who opts to become homeless and destitute and goes insane. Conversely, the maligned so-called teacher of evil Niccolo Machiavelli’s reciprocal ethical standard requires consciousness of anticipation of retaliation (“Do nothing that brings about expected retaliation” abbreviated).

Jesus’s Sermon on the Mount as Non-Parallel with Deuteronomic Total War

In his book The Jewish Sources of the Sermon on the Mount (1910), ethnocentric Jewish scholar Gerald Friedlander, in a self-aggrandizing manner, asserted that all the New Testament including the Sermon on the Mount are “supplemented or carried forward by the great teachings of the Old Testament.” No religious experiences, intuitiveness, prophetic gifts or wisdom can occur without growing out of the Old Testament according to Friedlander. Put differently, to Friedlander the so-called New Covenant in the New Testament is not “news to the Jews” (to use an Atwillian phrase) but a branch of Judaism (but not the “hippie-like” Essenes). However, Friedlander wrote his book over 100 years before Atwill’s paradigm busting book Caesar’s Messiah discovered the synoptic (harmonized) Gospels were a creation of the Roman Imperial Cult in Rome not written by Judean fishermen or stone masons, nor a physician in Jerusalem; nor plagiarized or a forged by Jewish rabbis or scribes. The Gospels weren’t even written in Judea but in Rome and were composed in Greek, pretending to be that of religious Judean authors or historians.

Null Hypothesis and Methodology

Nonetheless, to cross check Friedlander’s assertion that the Sermon had parallels with the Old Testament, I formulated a hypothesis and tested for correlations he suggested in addition to conducting my own correlation and pattern recognition analyses. My null hypothesis was that if there were parallels between the Sermon and the Deuteronomic warring Old Testament, then that could falsify Atwill’s postulate of an invented pacifistic Jesus. This sounds backwards but if the Sermon was covertly written by Judeans, it would not advocate pacifism given the Deuteronomic ideology of total war and terrorism by the Judean Sicarii prevailing in first century Judea.

Methodology

I utilized Artificial Intelligence to augment a search for Friedlander’s alleged OT/NT after my own manual comparisons failed to find any relationship. I found that Friedlander’s listing of Old Testament parallels with the Sermon were weak, dubious, or based on the Talmud which was written way after the Gospels. There were none that weren’t dubious or a stretch. This was unlike Atwill’s discoveries of sequential, but not verbatim, parallels between the Old and New Testaments and Josephus’ history book The Jewish War. These parallels were meant to mentally associate the life of Roman Emperor Titus, who destroyed the Jerusalem Temple, and that of the concocted Jesus to be the reverse of the real anti-Roman revolutionary James The Just (see my Caesar’s Secret Messianic Transfiguration). The non-parallelism I found then made sense, because Jesus’s Sermon on the Mount was a clean break with Judaism to establish a pacifistic brand of Judean Christianity meant to not resist Roman Occupation. Ergo, it is concluded that Atwill’s Thesis of a Roman-devised Jesus figure is plausible.

I will separately post my dead-end preliminary grid analyses on the PostFlaviana.org Forum, that would otherwise be a boring here.

THIS ARTICLE WILL BE CROSS POSTED AT POSTFLAVIANA.ORG