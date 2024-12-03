“All chronic disease is because of the vaccines (injections) not because of the food”. Sasha Ladypova, retired pharma executive

“All this debate about (clean) food, throw it out the window, it doesn’t matter. We have to stay focused on the shots because that is how they poison us and our children. It is an intestinal reaction. It starts in the intestine. To produce the same damage through food, you need decades, and you need really bad habits. And then sometimes you might not even get there. But with one shot of a newborn, you can produce this (anaphylaxis) effect for life. The kids are forced to take 27 injections by age. Their intestine is being destroyed by autoimmune attack through an anaphylactic reaction. So, the work of Charles Richet (Nobel prize) who himself was a eugenicist and a bad person, but he did come up with a very important piece of science, which is called anaphylaxis. Vaccination is literally impossible. There are no safe vaccines. You can’t vaccinate because we have this fundamental law of anaphylaxis. You can’t inject proteins directly into the bloodstream”.

