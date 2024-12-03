“All chronic disease is because of the vaccines (injections) not because of the food”. Sasha Ladypova, retired pharma executive
“All this debate about (clean) food, throw it out the window, it doesn’t matter. We have to stay focused on the shots because that is how they poison us and our children. It is an intestinal reaction. It starts in the intestine. To produce the same damage through food, you need decades, and you need really bad habits. And then sometimes you might not even get there. But with one shot of a newborn, you can produce this (anaphylaxis) effect for life. The kids are forced to take 27 injections by age. Their intestine is being destroyed by autoimmune attack through an anaphylactic reaction. So, the work of Charles Richet (Nobel prize) who himself was a eugenicist and a bad person, but he did come up with a very important piece of science, which is called anaphylaxis. Vaccination is literally impossible. There are no safe vaccines. You can’t vaccinate because we have this fundamental law of anaphylaxis. You can’t inject proteins directly into the bloodstream”.
(Attention Mothman: Do you think you had an anaphylactic reaction before they hospitalized you and how many vaccines have you had to take?)
WATCH VIDEO - https://www.bitchute.com/video/N9sS0T4yOzLq
NOT MEDICAL ADVICE - CONSULT QUALIFIED PHYSICIAN
Listen up. An epi-pen (epinephrine) can plausibly get you out of Anaphylactic Shock. Below are some ways to get an epi-pen or its equivalent
The following are the EpiPen alternatives available on the market:
ADRENACLICK– Sold at every CVS Pharmacy, this authorized generic epinephrine auto-injector consists of the same active ingredients as EpiPen in the exact dosage. A pack of two Adrenaclick auto-injectors costs $109.99, which is significantly cheaper than name brands. In addition, if you apply a $100 discount coupon from the drug’s manufacturer, you may obtain the product for only $10. No insurance is required to purchase Adrenaclick.
AUVI=Q Another viable option is AUVI-Q, the shape of this auto-injector is similar to a cell phone. Additionally, the device features voice prompts which provides verbal instructions to the user. Although a pack of two costs approximately $360, you could obtain this auto-injector for free through the manufacturer’s (Kaleo) mail-order discount program—no matter if you have commercial insurance which covers Auvi-Q or not. However, the program doesn’t apply to those with Medicare, Medicaid, or other state or federal insurance.
SYMJEPI – Manufactured by Adamis Pharmaceuticals, this auto-injects was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year in June. While this product is not yet available at pharmacies, it seems like Adamis and Sandoz are expected to announce the SYMJEPI launch in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019.
St. Sasha is right on all counts, yet it only takes ONE wax job to muck up the works forever.
Microbiology, 2nd Edition, David T. Kingsbury, Gerald E. Wegner, 1990, ISBN 0471313321
Under normal circumstances, the healthy fetus is sterile. The neonate begins to be colonized with microorganisms during the birth process and within a few days has developed an indigenous flora. The skin, upper respiratory tract, oral mucosa, and urogenital tract are exposed to the mother's indigenous flora as the infant passes through the birth canal. If the baby is delivered by cesarean section, initial exposure is to the indigenous flora of the attending health-care professionals. Breast-feeding increases the incidence of Lactobacillus bifidus in the gastrointestinal tract as compared to bottle-feeding, and antibody-containing colostrum obtained during breast-feeding also affects the indigenous flora of the infant. The transplacental passage of immunoglobulin G antibodies, such as those induced by tetanus toxoid, can prevent colonization by certain microbes.
======================================
Tetanus = Germ Theory
Toxins = Terrain Theory
Gut Damage = Sepsis Theory.
This is called: Harmonization not the denominational infighting that child-minds have been provoked to engage in.
Yes, I am a genius, and yes I despise anyone so stupid that they must have a bipolar argument to make them feel that the mountain of shit that they ate justifies their existence in Hell.