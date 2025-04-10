“Vitamin C. It’s cheap. In the letter I wrote the President Trump I said for anyone who is in critical condition and has COVID, for God’s sake, give them a hundred milligrams of IV Vitamin C drip over 24 hours. It’s a pharmaceutical dose…for God’s sake if you have elderly parents put them on high dose IV vitamin C.” – Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, PhD, and creator of Clean Food Certification Program
Vitamin C is made from genetically modified corn sugar (dextrose) that is hydrogenated and processed with acetone (nail polish remover) and is converted to starch, then glucose, then Sorbitol” – Jim O’Kelly, Vitamins. Do They Exist? No, They Do Not” (2025).
“The use of Vitamin C, even for therapeutic purposes, can result in serious damage. For example, the author of an article in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases report a case of ‘massive oxalate deposits’ in a man’s kidney and related kidney failure: ‘Our patient likely had long term intermittent hyperoxaluria (oxalate crystals in urine) contributed to by misguided use of [Intravenous] Vitamin C…ironically in an attempt to promote wellness. You might be surprised to learn that research has found that long term use of Vitamin E and Vitamin C may shorten human life span…and prevent the health promoting effects of exercise. Vitamin C should not be viewed as a benign, water-soluble drug but as a drug that is potentially toxic, not only for diseased kidneys, but for normal ones” – Sally K. Norton, Toxic Superfoods (2022).
In his book, “Vitamins. Do They Really Exist? No, They Do Not” (2025), Jim O’Kelly, states that no one has ever seen a vitamin, because they do not exist. That is because everything in nature and the human body does not exist in isolation, cannot be isolated, and only inferred as a complex among other substances. He has been on a life-long search for a photograph of any vitamin and can find none. Yes, there may be, say, something like Vitamin A in carrots, but it cannot be isolated from carrots and put in a vitamin capsule or tablet. O’Kelly even went to work for a Multi-Level-Marketing company, like Shaklee or Amway, selling vitamins. He found there is no such thing as an isolated vitamin, and they all are synthetic. To prove his case here is what his research found are the contents of popular vitamins:
Vitamin A – Retinyl (alcohol form of A-Palmitate fatty acid containing fish and palm oil with beta ionone (iodine) created from citrus, acetone nail polish remover and calcium oxide. Beta ionone is made from condensing citral (aldehyde found in citrus) with acetone nail polish remover.
Vitamin B-1 – Thiamine Mononitrate or Hydrochloride made from coal tar, ammonia, acetone and hydrochloric acid.
Vitamin B-2 – From acetic acid (vinegar) and nitrogen using GMO bacteria and fermentation.
Vitamin B-3 – Nicotinic acid from coal tar, ammonia, acids, 3-cyanopyridine (cyanide and solvent like benzene and formaldehyde).
Vitamin B-5 – Pantothenate acid is butyraldehyde and formaldehyde to form calcium or sodium salt.
Vitamin B-6 – Pyridoxine hydrochloride comes from petroleum ester (sugar), hydrochloric acid and formaldehyde.
Vitamin B-9 – Folic acid comes from petroleum, derivatives, acids and acetylene.
Vitamin B-12 – Cobalt and cyanide are fermented to make cyanocobalamin.
Vitamin C – is made from genetically modified corn sugar that is hydrogenated and treated with acetone nail polish remover.
Vitamin D3 – is made from irradiated animal fat waxy secretions from sheep skin to obtain lanolin oil from the sheep’s skin. It is exposed to ultraviolet light to activate the fat and turn it into vitamin D-3. It has never been seen but is believed to be in the end-product. Man cannot isolate the substance called Vitamin D3 because if it exists it is part of a complex and is not a molecule with a specific atomic structure as is shown in molecular cartoons – C27H440 or Carbon 27 Hydrogen 440. Vitamin D3 supposedly being the natural form produced by the body when exposed to sunlight, while vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that supposedly regulates calcium and phosphorous levels. It also can be harvested from lichen or algae. Sunlight can make Vitamin D in the skin and is the best source, but it needs Cholesterol to make it. Mushrooms have a tiny amount of Vitamin D. Cod liver oil has some Vitamin D. Ergot, a fungus, is irradiated into ergosterol and is not a substitute for cholesterol. Ergosterol is in Candida Albicans (yeast) and is considered a hormone.
Vitamin E – created using refined oils, trimethylhydroquinone and is a phytol (alcohol).
If you need a shot of truth, not a shot of poison, go to Jim O’Kelly’s webpage
http://www.shotsoftruth.com
. His credentials: His daughter died of a smallpox shot in 1969 and later his wife died of iatrogenic medicine.
Meanwhile, RFK Jr. is concerned about Red Dye 40 in children’s cereal which can be avoided by not purchasing it.
Common Miss Conception is that there is vitamin A in carrots.
There are various carotenes in those and other plants that are precursors to fully formed vitamin A but they are not and cannot be considered vitamin A.
That being said, none of that matters if the body is so damaged that it can't process REAL food with REAL vitamin COMPLEXES in them. Vitamin C is a complex of disparate molecules that all have to be present for it to 'work'. Teasing out Ascorbic Acid because it is commericially exploitable dose not make it a vitamin.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5UTUVnGxB8&list=PL3G9IO0kd5QquB9jZ5FbfrHq1s_RveBY5&pp=iAQB
I don't give a damn for any textbook that explains a single pathway in the body on how things SHOULD work. If we have been damaged then things WON'T work.
If you haven't read this yet: https://open.substack.com/pub/chemtrails/p/vitamin-d-is-rat-poison-the-fraudulent?r=1nnqot&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false . I liken the chemical observations that scientists say are 'vitamins' to what Tom Bearden says about how physicists interpret their observations:
“Time is never observed, and no observable is a cause, a priori, because an observable is only a frozen, nonchanging 3-spatial "instant snapshot" and therefore the output of the observation process… physics has nearly hopelessly confused the causal side of the observation mechanism/process with the effect side, everywhere, throughout physics -- simply by assuming that observables persist in time -- a non sequitur since an observation is a frozen 3-space snapshot at one single instant.
And sadly, the physicists do not seem to have even realized it!. Not a single paper or text in the West, e.g., illustrates an EM wave in spacetime prior to its interaction with a unit point charge. E.g., simply check a fine editorial by… Robert H. Romer, "Heat is not a noun," American Journal of Physics, 69(2), Feb. 2001, p. 107-109; and specifically to his end note #24, p. 109. Romer takes to task "…that dreadful diagram purporting to show the electric and magnetic fields of a plane wave, as a function of position (and/or time?) that besmirch the pages of almost every introductory book. …it is a horrible diagram. 'Misleading' would be too kind a word; 'wrong' is more accurate." "…perhaps then, for historical interest, [we should] find out how that diagram came to contaminate our literature in the first place."
But in general physicists continue to charge on, confusing effect as cause. Electrodynamics, e.g., is particularly guilty of greatly confusing the two, which is really what is preventing a successful and engineerable unified field theory. Further, contemporary classical electrodynamicists do not calculate either the field or the potential; instead they calculate the reaction cross section of each, interacting with a unit point charge assumed out of nowhere. In short, they calculate how much is diverged from the actual field or potential, and then call that "little extracted part" the field or potential!”
In other words, they think they see a 'vitamin', but they are the after-effects captured by their instruments long after the vital solar energy has done its job. Daniel Roytas also uses the analogy of seeing ash after a campfire, but you can't ingest ash to get the heating effects of the fire, which again is trapped solar energy from the growth of the tree.