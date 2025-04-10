“Vitamin C. It’s cheap. In the letter I wrote the President Trump I said for anyone who is in critical condition and has COVID, for God’s sake, give them a hundred milligrams of IV Vitamin C drip over 24 hours. It’s a pharmaceutical dose…for God’s sake if you have elderly parents put them on high dose IV vitamin C.” – Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, PhD, and creator of Clean Food Certification Program

Vitamin C is made from genetically modified corn sugar (dextrose) that is hydrogenated and processed with acetone (nail polish remover) and is converted to starch, then glucose, then Sorbitol” – Jim O’Kelly, Vitamins. Do They Exist? No, They Do Not” (2025).

“The use of Vitamin C, even for therapeutic purposes, can result in serious damage. For example, the author of an article in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases report a case of ‘massive oxalate deposits’ in a man’s kidney and related kidney failure: ‘Our patient likely had long term intermittent hyperoxaluria (oxalate crystals in urine) contributed to by misguided use of [Intravenous] Vitamin C…ironically in an attempt to promote wellness. You might be surprised to learn that research has found that long term use of Vitamin E and Vitamin C may shorten human life span…and prevent the health promoting effects of exercise. Vitamin C should not be viewed as a benign, water-soluble drug but as a drug that is potentially toxic, not only for diseased kidneys, but for normal ones” – Sally K. Norton, Toxic Superfoods (2022).

In his book, “Vitamins. Do They Really Exist? No, They Do Not” (2025), Jim O’Kelly, states that no one has ever seen a vitamin, because they do not exist. That is because everything in nature and the human body does not exist in isolation, cannot be isolated, and only inferred as a complex among other substances. He has been on a life-long search for a photograph of any vitamin and can find none. Yes, there may be, say, something like Vitamin A in carrots, but it cannot be isolated from carrots and put in a vitamin capsule or tablet. O’Kelly even went to work for a Multi-Level-Marketing company, like Shaklee or Amway, selling vitamins. He found there is no such thing as an isolated vitamin, and they all are synthetic. To prove his case here is what his research found are the contents of popular vitamins:

Vitamin A – Retinyl (alcohol form of A-Palmitate fatty acid containing fish and palm oil with beta ionone (iodine) created from citrus, acetone nail polish remover and calcium oxide. Beta ionone is made from condensing citral (aldehyde found in citrus) with acetone nail polish remover.

Vitamin B-1 – Thiamine Mononitrate or Hydrochloride made from coal tar, ammonia, acetone and hydrochloric acid.

Vitamin B-2 – From acetic acid (vinegar) and nitrogen using GMO bacteria and fermentation.

Vitamin B-3 – Nicotinic acid from coal tar, ammonia, acids, 3-cyanopyridine (cyanide and solvent like benzene and formaldehyde).

Vitamin B-5 – Pantothenate acid is butyraldehyde and formaldehyde to form calcium or sodium salt.

Vitamin B-6 – Pyridoxine hydrochloride comes from petroleum ester (sugar), hydrochloric acid and formaldehyde.

Vitamin B-9 – Folic acid comes from petroleum, derivatives, acids and acetylene.

Vitamin B-12 – Cobalt and cyanide are fermented to make cyanocobalamin.

Vitamin C – is made from genetically modified corn sugar that is hydrogenated and treated with acetone nail polish remover.

Vitamin D3 – is made from irradiated animal fat waxy secretions from sheep skin to obtain lanolin oil from the sheep’s skin. It is exposed to ultraviolet light to activate the fat and turn it into vitamin D-3. It has never been seen but is believed to be in the end-product. Man cannot isolate the substance called Vitamin D3 because if it exists it is part of a complex and is not a molecule with a specific atomic structure as is shown in molecular cartoons – C27H440 or Carbon 27 Hydrogen 440. Vitamin D3 supposedly being the natural form produced by the body when exposed to sunlight, while vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that supposedly regulates calcium and phosphorous levels. It also can be harvested from lichen or algae. Sunlight can make Vitamin D in the skin and is the best source, but it needs Cholesterol to make it. Mushrooms have a tiny amount of Vitamin D. Cod liver oil has some Vitamin D. Ergot, a fungus, is irradiated into ergosterol and is not a substitute for cholesterol. Ergosterol is in Candida Albicans (yeast) and is considered a hormone.

Vitamin E – created using refined oils, trimethylhydroquinone and is a phytol (alcohol).

If you need a shot of truth, not a shot of poison, go to Jim O’Kelly’s webpage

http://www.shotsoftruth.com

. His credentials: His daughter died of a smallpox shot in 1969 and later his wife died of iatrogenic medicine.

Meanwhile, RFK Jr. is concerned about Red Dye 40 in children’s cereal which can be avoided by not purchasing it.