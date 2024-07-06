“When I was a child, I spoke as a child. I understood as a child. I thought as a child. But when I became an adult, I put away childish things”

-Apostle Paul, Corinthians 13

The state of Louisiana has become the first to require the Judaic Ten Commandments be displayed in public schools. Why is there no attempt to post Christian directives in public buildings instead of always looking to legalistic Judean law that not only were applied in an agrarian society but reflects neither Christianity nor realism about the modern political circumstances in America. The Judean Ten Commandments have less to do with morality than public obedience and servility. Below is an attempt to draft a Christian Realist Version called the Ten Commendments for lack of a more appropriate term.

(1). Obeying the Law is Illusory in a World Run by Secret Societies (Shall No Other Gods Before Me) We can observe the Hebrew Ten Commandments to the letter of the law in our lives, only to sometimes realize at the end of our life it was based on illusions manufactured by power elites by their quasi-monopoly media to serve their evil interests at the expense of the masses (Judeo-Christianism, Democracy, Liberalism, Capitalism, Communism, Islamism, Confucianism, Rationalism). States and central banks are covertly run by secret societies and cliques of elitist families such as Freemasonry, the Medici’s, etc., and laws are designed to serve their interests not the common good. We shall have no illusions before God. “Man’s mind is so formed that it is far more susceptible to illusions than to truth” (Erasmus). Religion requires submission to God’s laws but only if God or the State is not the author, nor the passive overseer, of the death of soldiers who serve the interests of banking cartels, or the death of innocent children or useless elderly often done covertly by modern medical means. “Most men are not wicked…they are sleepwalkers, not evil doers” – Franz Kafka.

(2). Awareness of Folly is Greater than Sin or Wisdom (Shall Have No False Illusions). The condition of the world is Folly, not sin as held by Judaism, and Christians must learn how to be a “fool for Christ” as measured by worldly standards (Apostle Paul, Erasmus). We shall have no images or pretense of superior wisdom, morality, “chosenness”, or affluence as a sign of divine favor, to carry out the Will of God we can never fully fathom. God, or invoking God’s name or “science” as on my side is not always synonymous with wisdom but vain worldly knowledge and pseudoscience. Therefore, consciousness of folly is more valuable than wisdom. Folly or Foolishness is not something exclusively for those who lack intelligence or is avoided by those with wisdom, or those who are rich or who live an ascetic life in voluntary poverty. Rather, folly refers to those who are afraid of coming before the presence of the inexpressible and mysterious God or God’s emissary (Rudolph Otto, The Idea of the Holy). Folly and foolery are concealed whereas what is portrayed as wisdom is openly displayed (Erasmus).

a. Lack of consciousness of Folly provides the illusions necessary to render life in this world tolerable or, at least momentarily pleasant (Erasmus).

b. Lack of consciousness of Folly makes the professional leaders of church or state blind and content enough to be happy in their vicious irresponsibility (Erasmus).

c. But Consciousness of Folly enables the Christian fool to renounce the world in favor of Christian joy, order, hope, humor, play and a clear perception of damnation of evil in this life and a beatific vision in the next (Apostle Paul, Erasmus). This is why being a Christian is not necessarily being happy or depressed and fatalistic. “To pretend to be foolish when the case requires it is the highest wisdom” (Erasmus).

(3-4). Intermediate Institutions are Sacred (Shall Not Take Name of God in Vain/Shall Keep Sabbath Holy). We should reserve mediating institutions and between the state and the individual as sacred, such as the inviolability of the family, the importance of local religious institutions, the innocence of children, holiness of marital fidelity, the necessity of small proprietary businesses to maintain freedom in an economy run by fascist corporate oligopolists etc. Mediating institutions between the individual and a totalitarian technocratic government, need to remain sacrosanct and not substituted or internally infiltrated and co-opted by false grass roots organizations or astroturfing. Some things in life must remain holy and we remind ourselves of this by not uttering the name of God out of frustration or even by rationality, and holding some mediating institutions, however flawed in real life, as sacred.

(5). Better to Fear than Love God and Parents (Shall Honor Parents). Thus, it is better to fear or respect God than love god because love is preserved by obligation, which owing to the fickleness and seeking of material comfort of humans at the expense of even robbing their parents for an inheritance, is broken at every opportunity for their advantage; but fear preserves by dread of punishment without fail. A family is an inescapable hierarchy, and parents are to be respected even though sometimes unlovable. By recognizing that we fear God and parents, not automatically and unconditionally love them, we also have a greater awareness of those in power over our lives. Ergo, we should not love or idolize our parents, overseers or doctors who exert unchecked power over us (Stockholm Syndrome).

(6). Institutional Murder Nonetheless Requires Christian Penance (Shall Not Kill). It is often written “thou shall not murder” but government in a technocratic society has a monopoly on legitimate murder and violence. Committing murder for medical, military, police or intelligence work authorized by the state directly or indirectly is still evil and subject to Christian judgment, contrition, and penance. We live in a state of socially engineered justifications for our actions authorized by the state. We often need forgiveness for not knowing the real reason we are told to do something (“forgive them for they know not what they do” – Luke 23). We are never officially told the purpose of wars between banking cartels, that pandemics are man-made and planned depopulation, drugs are prescribed at the lethal dosage, antibiotics will damage the gut- which is the source of all disease, etc. The strategy of government is to blame socially constructed catastrophic events on God, Nature, or Coincidence to hide the workings of the institutional and political order (Peter Berger, The Sacred Canopy, 1990). All of history is the unrecorded struggle between and elimination of ethnic groups that pose a threat to the power elite.

(7). Christ Has No Union with Deceivers and War Stagers (Shall Not Commit Adultery). In the Judean book of 2nd Samuel, the fictional King David’s adulterous affair with Bathsheba is misinterpreted as Christ’s union with Judeans under the old law (Glossa Ordinaria). But the adultery was brought about by staging a war that killed Bathsheba’s husband and military general Uriah. Adultery, or rape, was not an isolated act but also involved in committing institutional murder under a false flag operation. And it took the court jester Nathan the Prophet, playing the role of the fool, to tell King David the truth that “he was the man” who killed Uriah, not the enemy the Ammonites (see Peter Berger, You Are The Man).

(8). Slander in World of Double Standards (Shall Not Give False Witness). “If you want to know who rules over you, look at who you are not allowed to (name or) criticize” wrote George Orwell. “If you are facing nothing less than the safety of the homeland (or your family or community), then you should pay no attention to what is just or unjust…praiseworthy or shameful. You should put every other consideration aside, and you should adopt wholeheartedly the policy or practice most likely to save your homeland or family” even to the point of cursing the perpetrators. If the power elite is mandating a lethal medical drug or procedure, compelling your child in public school to change their sex by surgical mutilation, encouraging marijuana and deadly opioids use as a medical prescription, naming the perpetrators and power elites may be illegal but not bearing false witness. In America circa 2024, slander, libel, free speech and lying have a double standard. A talent that is peculiar to fools, children and drunks is they alone speak the plain, unvarnished truth (Erasmus).

(9). Modern Theft is Invisible (Shall Not Steal). In a technocratic state where high finance has replaced production of goods and services, and banking is electronic, socially engineered money inflation, usury and fiat money are invisible theft by power elites. Home mortgages are made by banks with no corresponding deposits but nonetheless requiring the borrower to pledge forfeiture of the collateral of the home in the event of loan default and foreclosure. A something for nothing scheme. We should avoid complicity in this kleptocratic state wherever possible and not aggrandize it as the working of the free market or Capitalism.

(10). Covetousness has been Normalized under Oligarch Capitalism (Shall Not Covet). In Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevky’s novel The Brothers Karmazov (1880), the fictional character “The Inquisitor” faces Christ reappearing in Spain under the Inquisition to root out religious heretics, and Christ is thrown in prison for posing a threat to his power. The Inquisitor states to Christ: ‘Why hast thou come to hinder us? For nothing has never been more insupportable for a man and human society than freedom. We alone can feed them invoking your name, declaring falsely that it is in your name. Oh! Never, never can they feed themselves without us. No science will give them bread so long as they remain free. In the end they will lay their freedom at our feet, and say to us,’ ‘Make us your slaves, but feed us’. They will understand themselves, at last, that freedom and bread enough for all are inconceivable together, for never, never will they able to share among them…They will marvel at us as gods, because we are ready to endure the freedom which they have found so dreadful and to rule over them – so awful will it seem to them to be free. Too, too, they well will know the value of complete submission…They will marvel at us and be awe stricken before us and will be proud at us being so powerful and clever, that we have been able to subdue such a turbulent flock of thousands of millions…Go and come no more…come back not at all, never, never.” Isn’t this effectually what Bill Gates, Claus Schwab, and Gov. Jay Pritzker, exactly say to a Tee? With Christ imprisoned, there is no freedom. In 1869 an “Anti-Secret Society” Convention was held in Chicago. Is there any current equivalent to make the public aware of the covetousness of the semi-secret Oligarchs?