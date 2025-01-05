Aspiration from the small intestine into the lungs, also known as pulmonary aspiration, occurs when stomach contents or other materials enter the airway and reach the lungs. This can happen due to various reasons, including weakened swallowing muscles, neurological conditions, or gastrointestinal reflux. - AI

Medical Hypothesis: Respiratory Epidemics and Pandemics Without Viral Transmission

December 2024

LINK - https://www.researchgate.net/publication/386561260_Medical_Hypothesis_Respiratory_Epidemics_and_Pandemics_Without_Viral_Transmission

Denis G. Rancourt PhD

The spatiotemporal all-cause mortality (weekly time resolution, >100 jurisdictions) during the Covid period (the period of the declared pandemic, 2020-2023) disproves that the excess deaths could have been caused by the spreading contagion of any novel virus or its postulated variants (Rancourt et al., 2024). What then caused the estimated 31 million excess deaths worldwide (Rancourt et al., 2024)? In this paper, I systematically present many facets (based on the existing scientific literature) of my overall hypothesis whereby the Covid-period pandemic of mortality was a pandemic of transmissionless self-infection bacterial pneumonias induced by biological stress (in the sense of medical researcher Hans Selye, which includes psychological stress) arising from the coordinated and largescale mandates, measures, so-called responses, and medical assaults including testing, diagnostic bias, isolation, denial of treatment (especially antibiotics for pneumonia), mechanical ventilation, sedation, experimental and improper treatments, and vaccination. Transmissionless self-infection bacterial pneumonias are normally prevalent in the geriatric context, where they are known as aspiration pneumonia. Transmissionless pneumonias do not rely on person-to-person transmission or contagion but rather are associated with the stressed or assaulted respiratory tract microbiome. My contribution is to advance that the likelihood of fatal transmissionless pneumonias in the elderly and persons with comorbidities increases significantly with environmental changes or assaults that cause biological stress, and to describe several mechanisms. My hypothesis is that this proposed phenomenon is amply sufficient to cause epidemics, pandemics and seasonal mortality, always targeting the frail and sick, and that Covid was exactly such a case, completely caused by institutions and governments.