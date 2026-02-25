This is the only self-help book I have found that practically understands the difference in between how to respond to Acid Reflux and Bile Reflux. I can guarantee you that you’re not going to find any conventional or even alternative medical practitioner who knows how to first diagnose whether you have acid or bile reflux. They both will tell you to take a Proton Pump Inhibitor that reduces stomach acid, lose weight, abstain from alcohol, elevate your head when sleeping, and avoid fried foods.

But reducing stomach acid is in my experience is the precise wrong thing to do when experiencing a Bile Reflux Flare attack. This is because you may need Betaine Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) to balance the bile. I experienced a so-called Acid Reflux attack for 8 hours and took every kind of acid reducer I could, and it made the symptoms only worse. Believe me a Bile Reflux attack is very painful not only because you feel like acid is burning your esophagus but also the massive air and gas pressure it puts on the lungs, chest and heart is horrifically like a prolonged heart attack (which is why it is called Heartburn rather than GERD). Imagine a balloon inflating in your chest area with your digestive tract on fire and you can’t control either the burn or the pressure.

What I belatedly found as a fix for a Bile Reflux attack is counterintuitive – you must fight fire with fire, acid with acid. This is because what you’re experiencing is an acid deficiency and imbalance allowing alkaline bile to shoot up into the stomach and esophagus. Believe me even though bile is alkaline which is supposedly non-acidic, it burns worse than acidic GERD Gastroesophageal Reflux. Reflux means the flow of body fluids the wrong way in your digestive tract.

Bile Reflux can burn all three of your digestive tract valves – the esophageal valve, the pyloric valve in the intestine and the Oddi Valve in your pancreas that shoots bile on fatty food. From what I read this burn can leave all three valves with scars that won’t easily heal. Moreover, these valves are not made of cartilage like the valves in your heart. They are made of muscle.

I learned that vigorous exercise like sit-ups or even stretching of the abdomen can irritate and twist those valves, so they don’t hold back flow or let flow through at the proper time when food is moving through the digestive tract. Think of a sprained ham string or tendon but in your abdominal tract. This can be misdiagnosed as diverticulitis or colitis. I found I had to quit vigorous exercise and stretching cold turkey, but walking an hour helped.

Moreover, “pancreatitis” as it is called can create lower back pain and neuropathy that a chiropractor will likely treat as a mechanical problem or disk rupture rather than a systemic problem involving leaky gut. But any rupture and bulging of back disks can also be caused or made worse by caustic bile if you have a leaky gut that allows bile to reach the Sciatic Nerve. You and your chiropractor may think this is Sciatica caused by a herniated or slipped disk. “If all internal physicians and chiropractors have is a hammer, everything is a proverbial nail”, as the saying goes.

And there are so many over-the counter and money-making acid reducers that diagnosis flows to what makes money. There is no drug, or acid pump inhibitor, over-the-counter medicines, or protocol for Bile Reflux. If you get a Bile Flare, you won’t know what it is and it is unlikely experts will initially be able to relieve your suffering. You’re mostly on your own if you get a Bile Reflux flare.

That is why you should share the above reviewed book with your doctor to get a proper diagnosis, and you don’t permanently scar your digestive tract valves. Your doctors are part of a system and can’t be fully blamed. You need to give physicians early feedback if anti-acids are not working.

You may get a blood test result of excess bile sludge backing up in the pancreas but only after your blood test comes back after a day wait for results. Mine was 650, normal was 50. This can’t be known by an emergency room physician until a day later than you going to hospital critical care or contacting your primary internal physician. So, don’t put blame on the first responders.



Nothing I have written above is medical advice, nor is not meant to treat or cure any disease. Nor does the book “Bile Acid Malabsorption Diet” claim to cure or treat any disease.

To the contrary, you must give feedback to your physicians if any prescriptions or dietary regimens are not working. It typically won’t be until a day later that blood tests indicate if you have an excess bile in the pancreas.

What I have written above is merely what worked for me after learning the hard way that I had Bile Reflux not Acid Reflux. I give this book a five for learning how to manage Bile Reflux, not how to treat or cure a flare or GERD. Hopefully, this book will sufficiently educate you as to what to discuss with your physician.