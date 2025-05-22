Q: Who Invented Antioxidant (REDOX) Theory? A: Dr. Denham Harman (Harm-man)

“Do no harm” – Hippocrates

Dr. Denham Harman

NOT MEDICAL ADVICE – LAYMEN’S OPINION

Before launching into a discussion on antioxidants, we must first understand some basic chemistry and what is called the Free Radical Theory of aging and disease. Chemist Thomas Adams is attributed to discovering that all organisms use oxygen to break down glucose for energy production. In 1931, Otto Warburg, MD, PhD, borrowed from Adams when he famously found that when human cells lose their ability to metabolize food by oxygenation, they instead switch to metabolizing it by yeast and bacteria, resulting in a buildup of lactic acid which is called cancer, despite the availability of oxygen. Keep in mind that what was once called antioxidants are now called Free Radicals and that antioxidants become free radicals (Randolph Howe, Death in Small Doses, 2010, page 57).

Think of Aerobic Metabolism (oxygenation) like blowing oxygen on a fire and the energy it releases is synergistic (2 + 2 = 32). Conversely, Anaerobic Metabolism (without oxygen) is like baking sourdough bread, brewing alcohol or pasteurizing milk, and produces entropy (2 + 2 = 2). Or think of the energy of a forest fire turning vegetation into ash that changes the pH (acidity) of the soil to promote fungal and bacterial growth that destroys the remaining forest. Reportedly it is not oxygen deprivation per se that causes cancer but metabolism gone haywire without oxygen. Aerobic Metabolism produces 32 different ATP molecules (synergy) and Anaerobic Metabolism produces just 2 ATP molecules (entropy). Thus, decreased ATP production can trigger senescence (stoppage of cell division), red blood cell clumping (clotting), and a lower exertion rate.

Metabolism is not merely breaking down food or digestion, which is typically done by enzymes, stomach acid, chewing and preparing food, but the conversion of food into glucose for energy, called ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate, found in beef, chicken and fatty fish, is fuel, energy current or electric charge needed for energy). ATP is impeded by refined sugar, caffeine, gluten and soy.

Conversely, Antioxidant Theory (called Free Radical Theory or REDOX theory for Reactive Oxygen Theory or ROT) says excess ATP from oxygenation can lead to inflammation, neuropathy and even death. Metabolic Syndrome is high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high blood clotting, thirst, and low oxygen resulting in sudden death.

Aerobic Metabolism is often likened to metallic rust from oxygen or the faster rotting of an apple once it is cut in half and exposed to air. Under REDOX theory a balance of oxygen and antioxidants is needed, something I do not believe the research proves out with some minor exceptions (see below). Hypothetical REDOX reactions are comprised of two parts, a molecular reduced half and an oxidized half, that always occur together. The reduced half gains electrons and oxidation decreases, while the oxidized half loses electrons and oxidation increases. A so-called “free radical” is an unstable oxygen molecule that damages surrounding molecules by metabolism, like pollution and sun exposure.

Keep in mind, however, that Free Radicals, like atoms and bugaboo viruses (not bacterial viruses or endotoxins), cannot be photographed even by an electron microscope because they are a supposedly short-lived chemical just like DNA and non-bacterial viruses have never been seen (source Artificial Intelligence). Their existence must be taken on faith, although everyone feeding at the economic trough of antioxidant theory will say otherwise that they are accepted facts (but artefacts). So, science is an invisible religion, especially when it creates invisible artefacts such as free radical molecules, atomic particles, and bugaboo viruses (see sociologist Thomas Luckmann, Invisible Religion, 1967).

REDOX theory was devised by Denham Harman, a petroleum chemist who later got an MD. Harman’s electric charge/lost charge free radical theory has recently been extended by biomedical engineer Gerald Pollock, PhD, who believes we do not breathe oxygen but rather seek an electric charge (or loss of an electron). Pollock’s theory has been promulgated by alternative medicine doctor Tom Cowan, MD, Upper New York State, in his video “Do We Breathe Oxygen?”. This is seemingly self-contradictory because elsewhere Cowan has deconstructed both atomic particle electron charge theory and virology as fictional artefacts – “The Comparison Between Nuclear Physics and Virology.” But you can’t have both your rotten apple and your atomic REDOX Theory and eat your apple too, to use popular phrase.

Keep in mind that Dr. Cowan is not a synthetic antioxidant supplement advocate and embraces the Weston Price Foundation diet that believes tribal populations are free of dental and organ diseases due to a high fat diet (although eating cartilage, not fat, from the whole carcass of an animal may be an unrecognized key intervening variable that reduces diseases. Oxalate kidney stones form mainly from fat malabsorption of fat binding to calcium, not high stone forming foods, and high fat diets can contribute to heart disease, cancer and respiratory disease in a modern society where the gut biome has been wiped out by antibiotics). It must be understood my criticism is focused solely on the metabolism issue at hand, is not a blanket condemnation nor is it a personal attack on Cowan or Pollock and is meant to be constructive, and for all I know, I may be wrong.

Harman’s chemist proteges of REDOX theory, and Pollock and Cowan, apparently are unaware of the massive empirical findings disconfirming the Free Radical theory. Enter stage right: Dr. Randolph Howe’s encyclopedic knowledge of antioxidants that rebut Harman’s theory:



Dr. Randolph M. Howe became a practicing doctor and professor of biochemistry concurrently as well as plastic surgeon at the Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Maryland. He was a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve Medical Corp, medical missionary to the Philippines, and invented the Triple Lumen Venus Catheter saving some 20 million lives worldwide and was a world expert on oxygen metabolism. Howe died in 2023. I have read all of Dr. Howe’s major books in preparation to write this article, but I do not pretend to any expertise on the topic. However, I bet no one reading this article ever heard of Dr. Howe or any of his books, perhaps because he was a man of science and the South with an English surname who threatened the entrenched political economy and fiefdoms of science.



The Harm Man

The Harman Theory of Free Radical Disease was founded on the following three precepts (see Howe, Death in Small Doses, 2010, page 3):

1. Oxygen free radical molecules (from air pollution and global warming sunlight) are harmful and deleterious, causing disease and aging

2. Antioxidants (including vitamins, glutathione and resveratrol) will negate or scavenge and neutralize free radicals and therefore,

3. Diseases and aging can be prevented, cured, and/or reversed using antioxidants, including the common vitamins A, C and E

Harman’s theory was not recognized until thirty years after his 1956 paper “The Free Radical Theory of Aging”. But Harman’s original paper was the father of incalculable amount of research grants and funding and, according to the New York Times, spawned the multibillion dollar nutritional supplement industry, despite studies showing antioxidants are harmful.

Howe never mentioned this but, in my opinion, the opportunistic hypothesized link in Harman’s Theory between air pollution and global warming cancers, disease and aging, from damaged free radical molecules was the compelling reason for its unproven but successful adoption. Sociologists call this mutual attraction “elective affinity” where two seemingly unrelated and opposing social facts or mentalities cohere despite no clear and proven link. Harman’s Theory not only exponentially enlarged the vitamin industry but created the “raison-detre” for the environmental health movement.

Howe compiled 180 studies published in peer reviewed journals, comprising 8 million research participants, showing either marginal, negligible, no, or harmful effects from Vitamins A, E and C. But Howe did not tell how many studies found beneficial effects from antioxidant supplements. So, I inquired Artificial Intelligence, and it gave me the following:

There isn’t a discoverable number of studies that definitively show a positive effect from Vitamin C. It must be added that a deficiency in citric acid results in scurvy however. Also, Vitamin C is needed for building collagen.

Forty-three trial studies of 215,000 children demonstrated a 24% reduction in all cause mortality from taking Vitamin A. But studies of adults found no significant benefits from Vitamin E. Howe reports a study about 38 infants dying from being administered Vitamin E by Intravenous Injection (blood poisoning).

Moreover, Howe reports that Vitamin C blocks the good effects of exercise and increases cataracts in women, but otherwise exercise is the greatest pro-oxidant “supplement”.

Remarkably, cancer patients in remission were 1.65 times more likely to have their original cancer return when taking Vitamin A for 3 years. Taking antioxidants is “suicide” adds Howe.

Opportunistic vitamin company marketers took advantage of the unquestioned effects of antioxidants and have put them in cake mix, pizza dough, energy drinks, doughnuts, dog food and bubble gum. For those currently concerned about putting mRNA vaccines in food, it is already too late, that boat sailed a long time ago. We are eating anti-oxygen foods that become the real free radicals and oxygen denying supplements and setting us up for disease.

Howes’ books also show that antioxidants from natural sources such as chocolate, red wine, broccoli, turmeric, blueberries and tomatoes, present the same failures as the synthetic vitamin supplements.

Another issue indirectly addressed by Howe, is that administering anything Intravenously as part of a study could change the pH (acidity) of the blood resulting in a sepsis-like poisoning.

Dr. Howe stated his best advice was to take antioxidants only if you have a proven deficiency, otherwise they have a null effect. However, Vitamin D is a pro-oxidant supplement that is beneficial says Howe. And B Vitamins are essential and the active form of Vitamin B-12 (adenosyncobalamin) does not have to be obtained by eating meat or from synthetic chemical vitamins but can enter the blood stream by a sublingual supplement which has greater absorption even though at much lower dosage (only 8.6 mg of sublingual Vitamin B-12 is needed for absorption not the 5,000 mcg by tablet or capsule that go through stomach acid for absorption).

My closing question, for which I have no answer, is Why Do Doctors Inject Antioxidants Like Vitamin C into Pneumonia Patients who are Gasping for Oxygen?