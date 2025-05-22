Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
artermix's avatar
artermix
1d

What an interesting read!! But anti oxidants in form of food imho are not the same as a synthetic vitamin. I guess we should talk about metabolization of synthetic vitamins vs natural occurring ones. The anti-oxidant trend is everywhere, including cosmetics. We know that something like vitamin C is extremely volatile and instable and deteriorate in the air. So my take on this is that absorbic acid in a pill is not the same quality of the one in citrus fruits for example. Kinda like vitamin B17 ...there is also a process of PRE- metabolization that occurs with chewing employing saliva that binda enzymes to the antioxidant. Nobody talks about that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
OK's avatar
OK
1d

Bravo! Thank you. Another lie exposed. In the past I took tons of antioxidants. I believe nothing without verifying every claim thoroughly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wayne Lusvardi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture