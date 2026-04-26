Depicted - Table Game of Electronic Banking

Spiel – a lengthy speech to persuade (or a sales pitch to sell a car without disclosures that the car is not only a lemon but has no brakes and is driven by Don Trump with Peter Thiel managing the GPS)

Peter Thiel is a California-based former high school mathematics whiz kid who went on to co-found high tech companies Pay Pal and Palantir and has a net worth around $25 billion. He is currently known mostly for his advocacy for government adoption of Artificial Intelligence technology that would change America into what Shoshana Zuboff of the Harvard Business School calls a totalitarian “Surveillance Capitalist” state.

Thiel is one of President Trump’s “go to” guys for the rollout of “America’s AI Action Plan” to win the overblown technology race with China for its use in government, commerce, education and warfare.

Recently, Thiel has been trying to find a way to get Americans to voluntarily assent to the impending roll out of AI digital banking, and digitalization everything else, by advocating a so-called technological manifesto. This ideological manifesto was oddly developed from the Sigmund Freud Research Institute researcher Alex Karp’s book “Technological Republic.” It is strange that Thiel would seek legitimacy for AI through Freudian psychoanalysis given that AI itself considers psychoanalysis to be a pseudo-science.

Thiel’s worldview is described as that of a self-contradictory “libertarian-authoritarian technocrat”, echoing George Orwell’s “double think’ in his novel 1984 (“ignorance is strength”). Thiel is desperate to find moral legitimacy and authority for the installation of AI in every American institution and corporation, and through cell phones into the private lives of everyone in a sort of Orwellian-like totalitarianism.

But what do we mean by the term legitimacy? The sociologist Max Weber defined legitimacy as the belief by subordinates that a system of domination is worthy of voluntary obedience. He devised three classes of legitimacy:

· 1) traditional institutionalized customs and rituals epitomized by monarchies;

· 2) charismatic personalities type-cast as prophets (or media-created paid activists, or elected officials like Trump); and

· 3) rational law made into legal codes that provide legitimacy for government bureaus and bureaucracy.

It goes without saying that a tyrant is a ruler without legitimacy of the people due to occupation of the country by foreigners, an internal coup, an assassination, etc. In this sense of the term, the American presidency is currently run by a cabal or committee of oligarchs, and the president is not a monolith but a mouthpiece for the winning oligarch self- interest group. Neither can the USA be said to be run by a democratic leader. Rather, it is portrayed by the media as run by a lifetime actor (The Apprentice, Access Hollywood, soap opera Days of Our Lives, etc.). Like all actors who find roles in real life, Trump pretends not to be pretending (to use a term that comes from Vaclav Havel’s 1978 anti-totalitarian essay The Power of the Powerless). He is not a sole decision maker despite he wants to be considered as the real-life personification of Orson Wells’ fictional character Citizen Kane, which is Trump’s favorite book.

All three of these types of legitimacy provide moral authority for voluntary, not forced, submissiveness of the populace and/or their biddableness and patronage in return for their vote or assent to legislation and presidential orders. These three types of legitimacy indicate how leaders maintain the state’s dual monopolies on authority and the legal use of violence to enforce it. Weber said these three modes of legitimization were what he called “ideal types”, meaning in real life they may differ from the ideal and often occur together.

Weber was concerned that bureaucracies would turn into “Iron Cages” that would be inescapable; only in the case of AI, an electronic cage. In Thiel’s technocratic utopia, society would become more of a prison than it already is, stealth surveillance would squelch out privacy and there would be few to no places to escape (see Sal Restivo, Sociological Realism: Society as the Walls of Our Imprisonment – 2026). Moreover, Surveillance Capitalism would replace naturally organic buffer institutions that exist between the alienated individual and power elites. Examples would be replacing the extended family with the socially engineered shrunken nuclear family, degeneracy, childlessness and single parent families; or replacing labor unions with weak and fake unions that offer no real buffer between labor and management by bribing heads of labor unions to be mini oligarchs.

Thiel isn’t so much a sociopath as a quasi-religious technocrat. It has recently been discovered that Artificial Intelligence technology is inherently and inescapably flawed and cannot provide cybersecurity as touted. This is unlikely to pose a threat to the already politically-wired adoption of AI but to its public legitimacy (see Rob Braxman, The Mythos Skynet Moment: How AI Just Changed Cybersecurity Forever – And Why it Should Scare You).

Rob Braxman says: “Don’t expect Thiel to disclose the implications of the newly released study by Anthropic (called Mythos Preview and its equivalent military study called Project Glasswing) which reveals all online platforms have thousands of potential openings for bugs that could be exploited and compromise cybersecurity. Public utilities, hospitals, and military units will not be un-hackable by bad actors. But AI is not merely for commercial and banking purposes but as a tool of the superrich to exert social control over the masses.

Thiel does not even attempt a biased Cost/Benefit Analysis of AI Surveillance Capitalism, instead doing benefit analysis only (curtailing violent crime, supporting intelligence for warfare, etc.). Thiel does not attempt to explain if such surveillance requires a court-ordered warrant to invade your private communications.

So, what Thiel is trying to promote is a new moral authority for Surveillance Capitalism, supported by quasi-religious language with a hidden agenda of Fascism and Totalitarianism. Thiel is not about forming a Sect or personality Cult of vanity around himself over the issue of rolling out Artificial Intelligence everywhere. However, Trump often seeks public credit, peace prizes and enshrinement on Mount Rushmore. In Machiavelli’s terms, Trump wants “glory” no matter if he does or doesn’t have what Machiavelli called “virtu” (not meaning pious morality but political savvy to save the existence of the city-state, not enriching himself or his clan). Nor is Trump willing to risk perceived moral capital to do bad to bring about a greater good for the People. Instead, he only wants to do bad wars to enrich his cabal of oligarchs, something the Evangelicals and “La Roucher’s” are blind to with their doubling down idolization of Trump (cognitive dissonance).

President Trump hasn’t lifted as much as a finger to oppose the “techno-totalitarianization” of every aspect of America. This comes as no surprise, as Thiel (and high-tech magnate Larry Ellison) inasmuch bought Trump’s presidency by underwriting his election campaign in 2024. Trump also endorsed lockdowns and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to appease the pharmaceutical industry in 2020 and served no purpose other than an attempt at depopulation. And now Trump has reneged on his promise to not start new wars. Clearly, Trump is not a ‘populist” president of the People on any big issue despite self-promoting propaganda otherwise and the gullibility of Evangelical Christians and Lyndon LaRouche true believers in Trump (the Promethean PAC).

Surveillance Capitalism is an oversold ruse by wealthy monopoly oligarchs to covertly surveil and control the private lives and minds of the consumer class. AI digitized banking would morph money from a medium of exchange based on the value of labor into a tokenized equivalent of a teenager’s allowance whose value is set by oligarchs and can be withdrawn at a whim. There would no longer be a labor market but only an oligarch’s set cost for robotic labor (a spoof on this aspect is the vegan ice cream brand called “Brave Brobot”). Replacing human labor will eliminate a large sector of the consumer class by destroying the market economy of their pool of money from recirculating in the economy, as robots will be non-consumers and owners of nothing (a twist on the saying “you will own nothing and be happy” mantra of Claus Schwab). Trump’s oligarch political bloc wants a slave labor class of robots and humans (see Douglas Rushkoff, Survival of the Richest: Escape Fantasies of Tech Billionaires, 2023) .

Fatal flaws in AI are presently being discovered in the Iran-Palestine-Lebanon Wars. The Israeli Defense Force battlefield tank units in the war in Lebanon have been obliterated by Iranian small toy-like drones that have a simple strip of fiber optic wire trailing each one, making them cheap, undetectable and undisruptable by radar and artificial intelligence systems. This low-tech drone technology is equivalent to a hobby drone and a thimble of wire. Which raises the question what types of ways may arise from citizens to find technical ways to resist digitized banking and humongous data centers?

Catherine Austin Fitts advises stopping investment in artificial intelligence and digitized banking. But she is vague on how this could be done when elites sometimes use taxes and/or tax-exempt bonds to build to build data center water cooling system infrastructure, about $30 million (socialize the costs, privatize the profits).