Share this postPending Article - Home Made Yogurt to Replace Antibiotics and Herbal Detoxes for Deadly Gut Sepsis waynelusvardi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPending Article - Home Made Yogurt to Replace Antibiotics and Herbal Detoxes for Deadly Gut Sepsis STAY TUNEDWayne LusvardiOct 24, 20243Share this postPending Article - Home Made Yogurt to Replace Antibiotics and Herbal Detoxes for Deadly Gut Sepsis waynelusvardi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareCOMING SOON3Share this postPending Article - Home Made Yogurt to Replace Antibiotics and Herbal Detoxes for Deadly Gut Sepsis waynelusvardi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
As we wait with baited breath (I just had some nice nightcrawlers) it would be best to have a historical retrospective that pickles and vinegar and booze and yoghurt have thousands of years of history as a REGULAR part of diet in locations where refrigeration was minimal or not available.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnJms_3Gbuk&pp=ygUacmVmcmlnZXJhdG9uIGluIHRoZSBkZXNlcnQ%3D
So folks as a matter of course ate what kept them healthy. Today there are kids on social media trying to hack their genome, hack their biome, hack their diet without ever knowing the first thing about any of those topics.
The overarching question is why they had to go biosprospecting for a lactobacilli in the breast milk of a woman from Norway, etc. ?